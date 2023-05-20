Avène Thermal Spring Water Is a 'Life Saver' for Sensitive Skin, and It's on Sale Today

Score 25 percent off your entire purchase for the next few days

Published on May 20, 2023

We only have one thing to say about Avène’s latest sale: Bonjour, new face moisturizers, SPFs, and spring and summer skincare products! 

You might think that in order to live as the French do, you need to book a transatlantic trip. But you can actually start with something much simpler: your everyday skincare routine. And now through Monday, May 22, you can score some new products from the French brand for a très good deal as part of Avène’s Friends & Family sale

When you spend $60 or more at Avène, you can get 25 percent off your entire purchase with the code SPRING25. That includes the illustrious, reviewer-loved Thermal Spring Water, the Makeup Removing Micellar Water, the best-selling Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, and more. 

Shop the Avène Friends & Family Sale

As temperatures soar, it’s only natural to want to skip the makeup and go, well, au naturel. But without any coverage, any bumps, flare-ups, and imperfections are on full display. The Avène Thermal Spring Water, though, “calms down my skin when it starts getting warm and breaks out,” according to one shopper, and is another shopper’s “life saver” for eye eczema. 

We know what you’re thinking: What makes it different from tap water? First, it comes directly from the Sainte-Odile Spring in the South of France, and second, it has more uses than you might think. Because of its mineral properties and neutral pH that soothe, soften, and rebalance sensitive skin, the spring water can be used on burns, red areas, itchy skin, diaper rashes, and more, per the brand.  

Avene AvÃ¨ne Thermal Spring Water

Avene

Buy It! Avène Thermal Spring Water 10.1 Fluid Ounces, $18.50; aveneusa.com

Skip the mascara drip in the pool and remove your makeup before going underwater this summer with the Avène Makeup Removing Micellar Water. Not only will it gently melt off foundation, eyeliner, or any other makeup product, but it will also tone and cleanse the skin, too. And in true Avène form, it incorporates its famous heritage ingredient, thermal spring water. 

AvÃ¨ne Thermal Spring Water

Avene

Buy It! Avène Makeup Removing Micellar Water 13.5 Fluid Ounces, $24; aveneusa.com

While you’re at it, you might as well get your skincare cabinet ready for sunshine, salt water, and more. Grab the best-selling barrier-restoring Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, the Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen, and more Avène products before the Friends & Family sale wraps up. 

Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Avene

Buy It! Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream 1.3 Fluid Ounces, $28; aveneusa.com

Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+

Avene

Buy It! Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+, $34; aveneusa.com

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil

Avene

Buy It! Avène XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil, $32; aveneusa.com

Avene Cicalfate LIPS Restorative Lip Cream

Avene

Buy It! Avène Cicalfate LIPS Restorative Lip Cream, orig. $18; aveneusa.com

Avene RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Avene

Buy It! Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream, $74; aveneusa.com

