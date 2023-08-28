'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' Video Game Trailer Teases Immersive Visuals for Fans of the Franchise

A new trailer for the upcoming PC video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora promises a thrilling, immersive experience.



In the teaser, released on Ubisoft's YouTube channel on Friday, the world of Pandora is brought to life in lush, colorful detail, including its stunning landscapes and unique species.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an exciting open-world action-adventure experience [with] state-of-the-art features that will immerse you in the wonders — and dangers — of Pandora," a narrator teases of the game, which is inspired by James Cameron's blockbuster film franchise Avatar.

According to the trailer's description, the game — created in collaboration with Disney and Cameron's production company Lightstorm Entertainment — is set after the events of the first Avatar film.

"You’ll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na’vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA," the description reads.



The world of the 'Avatar' films will be brought to life in the video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft/YouTube

The trailer's tranquil scenes quickly turn threatening as battle action ensues, where players use a bow and arrows to take on RDA forces. A Na'vi elder addresses the user, "You are new, are you not, to this world?"

The world of 'Avatar' will be brought to life in the video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft/YouTube

In a September 2022 interview with IGN, Cameron, 69, said he's excited about the game and the opportunity to build on the Avatar franchise in a new and different way. “We’re very excited about what Ubisoft is doing with their game authoring,” he told the outlet.

“I don’t tell them what to do — they know their world, their business, their market. We just keep a close eye that they don’t do anything that’s not canonical in terms of Na’vi culture and what the RDA is doing on Pandora and all that sort of thing,” he continued.

The world of the 'Avatar' films will be brought to life in a new video game. Ubisoft/YouTube

Cameron said the game is one piece of a much larger vision to construct a "persistent" Avatar universe. "What we’re looking for now is to create a persistent, visitable world with a cadence of sequels,” the Oscar-winning director explained to IGN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“If we’re successful, we’ll go ahead and we’ll have a movie every two years or so for quite a while. And we’ve got the [World of Pandora] in Florida — and who knows that might wind up at other theme parks in the Disney regime as well.”

Thirteen years after the original film debuted in theaters in 2009, Cameron delivered a sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The film, released in December, proved movie-goers are still all in on Avatar, as it surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office after just two weeks.

The original movie, meanwhile, became the highest-grossing film of all time after its debut, and went on to rake in an estimated $2.92 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to be released on Dec. 7, 2023.

