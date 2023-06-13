'Avatar 3' and 'Avengers' Sequel Release Dates Postponed by a Year

Avatar fans now have a longer wait before venturing back to Pandora.

On Tuesday, multiple outlets reported that Disney delayed the release dates for the third Avatar movie and the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty sequel by one year.

Avatar 3 will now be in theaters Dec. 19, 2025; Avatar 4 on Dec. 21, 2029; and Avatar 5 on Dec. 19, 2031, according to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, on the Marvel Studios side, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is now scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will open May 7, 2027.

Producer Jon Landau wrote on Twitter Tuesday, "Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect. The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025."

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Jonathan Majors as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). Jay Maidment/MARVEL

Director James Cameron's first Avatar movie hit theaters in 2009, and the long-awaited second installment, Avatar: The Way of Water, debuted 13 years later in December 2022. The top 3 biggest box office hauls of all time consist of Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Cameron, 68, previously said he's committed to continuing the Avatar franchise himself, though he told Collider in December that he'd be open to passing the torch to another director one day.

"I think there are a lot of good filmmakers out there and a lot of good filmmakers that understand how to do CG and animation and world-building and all that sort of thing. I think that what I would look for is somebody that is willing to be humble before the specific craft of how you make one of these films," he said.

James Cameron. Lia Toby/Getty

"Because it’s taken us, at this point, 16 years to figure it out, and we’re still learning day to day. So it would take time to transfer that knowledge," added Cameron.

The Titanic director continued, "But, I think, in respect to the studio that’s writing these massive checks to create this world, this persistent world, I think it’s good for us to have at least some kind of a plan to hand that over."

Cameron noted that "nobody lives forever" and he one day "might have to step back."

"I don’t want that to be the case, obviously, I want to do all five of them myself," he said. "I think it would be good to have some kind of a plan in place to be able to turn the reins over."

