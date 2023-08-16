Ava Phillippe Reveals the Very Simple Reason She Loves Heels: ‘I Am a Short Person’

The model's personal style is influenced by 'wearability' and 'comfort,' she said

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 07:23PM EDT
Ava Phillippe at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace.
Ava Phillippe at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace. Photo:

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Ava Phillippe is coming clean about what inspires her love for heels.

“What really influences my personal style is wearability [and] comfort,” the former Pat McGrath Labs model, 23, told WWD at the Aerie Hidden Gems pop-up event in New York City on Tuesday. “I am a short person, so I do love a heel, but, aside from that, I really like to wear things that are fit to my environment and fit to me and that I feel good in.” 

“I feel like beauty comes from within, so whatever I feel on the inside, if I feel comfortable, if I feel good about myself, then it’s gonna come to the inside,” Phillippe continued.

Phillippe chose casual comfort for the event Tuesday. She ditched heels for a pair of black, over-the-calf flat boots that she paired with a strappy denim mini-dress. 

Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Laura Harrier, two-time Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, and model Cara Delevingne also attended the Gansevoort Plaza party. They joined Phillippe in tossing bras into a large green bin. The receptacle included instructions for women to try on a new bra and donate gently used ones. 

Ava Phillippe at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace.
Ava Phillippe at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Late last month, Phillippe showed off her style as she hit the red carpet with her mother, Reese Witherspoon. The two were twinning as they posed for the cameras at advocacy group Oceana’s annual Sea Change summer party on July 22.

“Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈 #BiossancePartner,” the Legally Blonde star captioned an Instagram post the following day. 

Cara Delevingne, Aly Raisman, Ava Phillippe, Laura Harrier and more at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace
Aly Raisman, Cara Delevingne, Laura Harrier and Ava Phillippe.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The Big Little Lies alum's Instagram carousel included a photo of the two wearing lightly colored bandeau dresses and their hair in similar styles. "The perfect duo," Witherspoon captioned the photo.

Phillippe stole the spotlight when she debuted a new hairdo in early April. "It isn't all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she captioned a post showing off her brand new bangs. One image saw the young star rocking a daisy floral crown for an outdoor springtime selfie. 

Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe.

Getty

Her blonde tresses were a big change after she switched to bright orange hair around Thanksgiving last year. "Grateful for family time, pie, & so much more!" Phillippe wrote on Instagram

Phillippe continued wearing the orange hair color at the Celine Fashion Show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the event, Phillippe wore a seersucker striped skirt set trimmed in white with gold buttons, leaving it open just enough to reveal a black string bikini top underneath. She accessorized it with a light yellow Celine handbag and a pair of black strappy heels.

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillipe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks: 'Perfect Duo'
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Daughter Ava for Fun Selfie: âPerfect Summer Night with My Girlâ
Reese Witherspoon Poses with Daughter Ava Phillippe for Fun Selfie: 'Perfect Summer Night with My Girl'
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Says âDream Onâ in Arezzoâs New Summer Campaign
Gisele Bündchen Wears Sheer Catsuit for Arezzo's Splashy New Summer Campaign
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Poses in Shades and Pink Pumps for Instagram Photo Shoot: 'X & the City'
Justin and Hailey Bieber make their way home, all smiles, after a delicious meal at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Hailey sported a plunging red dress with strappy heels complimenting Justin's red trousers for their date night.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Match in Red-Hot Outfits for Date Night in West Hollywood
Ava Phillipe Y2K style
Ava Phillippe Is Casually Chic in Her Y2K-Inspired Outfit That Would Make Mom Reese Witherspoon Proud
Ava Phillippe Debuts Wispy Bangs in Whimsical Instagram Post: "Daisy Chains and Pretty Words"
Ava Phillippe Debuts New Bangs in Whimsical Instagram Post: 'Daisy Chains and Pretty Words'
reese witherspoon hair changes
Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Blonde Bangs in New Instagram Post
Heidi Klum wore these super cute feathered shorts
Heidi Klum Parties in the Tiniest Denim Cutoffs with Feathery Trim — See Her Fun Look!
Ava Phillippe, 23, Stuns In Bikini Top At Celine Show
Ava Phillippe Sports Bright Orange Hair and Bikini Top at Celine Runway Show in LA
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Bangs
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Shaggy Bangs on Instagram: 'Bed Head Bang Report'
Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe Spends New Year's Eve at the Hospital After Injuring Her Ankle: 'My Clumsy Self'
Megan Fox
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline
Heidi Klum attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023
Heidi Klum’s Skin-Baring Jean Paul Gaultier Gown Has the Most Daring Sky-High Slit
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know