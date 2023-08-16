Ava Phillippe Reveals the Very Simple Reason She Loves Heels: ‘I Am a Short Person’

Ava Phillippe is coming clean about what inspires her love for heels.

“What really influences my personal style is wearability [and] comfort,” the former Pat McGrath Labs model, 23, told WWD at the Aerie Hidden Gems pop-up event in New York City on Tuesday. “I am a short person, so I do love a heel, but, aside from that, I really like to wear things that are fit to my environment and fit to me and that I feel good in.”

“I feel like beauty comes from within, so whatever I feel on the inside, if I feel comfortable, if I feel good about myself, then it’s gonna come to the inside,” Phillippe continued.

Phillippe chose casual comfort for the event Tuesday. She ditched heels for a pair of black, over-the-calf flat boots that she paired with a strappy denim mini-dress.

Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Laura Harrier, two-time Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, and model Cara Delevingne also attended the Gansevoort Plaza party. They joined Phillippe in tossing bras into a large green bin. The receptacle included instructions for women to try on a new bra and donate gently used ones.

Ava Phillippe at the Aerie Hidden Gems Marketplace. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Late last month, Phillippe showed off her style as she hit the red carpet with her mother, Reese Witherspoon. The two were twinning as they posed for the cameras at advocacy group Oceana’s annual Sea Change summer party on July 22.

“Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈 #BiossancePartner,” the Legally Blonde star captioned an Instagram post the following day.

Aly Raisman, Cara Delevingne, Laura Harrier and Ava Phillippe. Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The Big Little Lies alum's Instagram carousel included a photo of the two wearing lightly colored bandeau dresses and their hair in similar styles. "The perfect duo," Witherspoon captioned the photo.

Phillippe stole the spotlight when she debuted a new hairdo in early April. "It isn't all daisy chains and pretty words…but some of it is 🌼," she captioned a post showing off her brand new bangs. One image saw the young star rocking a daisy floral crown for an outdoor springtime selfie.

Ava Phillippe. Getty

Her blonde tresses were a big change after she switched to bright orange hair around Thanksgiving last year. "Grateful for family time, pie, & so much more!" Phillippe wrote on Instagram

Phillippe continued wearing the orange hair color at the Celine Fashion Show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

At the event, Phillippe wore a seersucker striped skirt set trimmed in white with gold buttons, leaving it open just enough to reveal a black string bikini top underneath. She accessorized it with a light yellow Celine handbag and a pair of black strappy heels.