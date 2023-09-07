Ava Phillippe, Meadow Walker and More Next-Gen Stars Descend on Chanel's New York Fashion Week Pop-Up

Young Hollywood royalty stopped by Chanel's immersive Lucky Chance fragrance pop-up in Brooklyn on Wednesday

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Published on September 7, 2023 01:18PM EDT
Ava Phillippe Meadow Walker Rainey Qualley West Duchovny Chanel NYFW new york fashion week lucky chance diner
Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The famous kids of the rich and famous all descended upon Brooklyn on Wednesday night to celebrate the opening of Chanel's Lucky Chance Diner.

To kick off the first night of New York Fashion Week, the high-end French fashion house transformed an iconic diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn into an immersive fragrance experience, inviting a whole slew of next generation stars and industry tastemakers to be the first to experience it. The brand turned an airstream trailer located on the corner of North 10th Street and Wythe Avenue, just a stone's throw from the neighborhood's new Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutique, into the Lucky Chance Diner.

The retro-inspired restaurant experience offered guests the chance to learn more about Chanel's new Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Parfum via interactive activations, such as vending machines, games, and a life-size Chance bottle tailor made for Instagram photo opps. According to a press release from the brand, the scent is meant to be "a deeper interpretation" of its classic "floral-sparkling" Chance fragrance in which "freshness and intensity coalesce in a bold, luminous expression that intertwines zesty citron, a jasmine heart and the ambery presence of a teak wood note to create an energizing trail."

Chanel New York Fashion Week NYFC lucky chance diner exterior

Luis Guillen

While the new perfume was obviously the main attraction of the evening, the guest list was also packed with some of the biggest names in the biz, as well as their children. Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe stopped by, as did Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker, Rainey Qualley, the youngest daughter of Andie MacDowell, and West Duchovny, the daughter of David Duchovny and Téa Leoni.

Ava Phillippe Chanel NYFW new york fashion week lucky chance diner

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Lori Harvey, Tommy Dorfman, Lil Nas X, Antonia Gentry, Alix Earle, and many more also made some very stylish appearances at the venue.

For the evening, Lori Harvey opted for a completely transparent bodysuit featuring the brand's signature tweed print interwoven with metallic strands. She accessorized the body-baring look with a logo-branded belt, heaps of long strands of pearls with double-C pendants dangling off, and a pair of pitch black shades from the brand.

Lori Harvey Chanel NYFW new york fashion week lucky chance diner

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

While Harvey went very glam for this big evening out, Lil Nas X chose to keep his high fashion apparel on the more casual side. The rapper wore a leather vest embroidered with the brand's logo which he paired with some baggy fold-over jeans, white sneakers, and a couple of strands of Chanel's signature beaded necklaces.

Lil Nas X Chanel NYFW new york fashion week lucky chance diner

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

And the best news about the Lucky Chance Diner is that you don't have to be the offspring of an A-lister to check it out for yourself. The venue will be free and open to the public from September 8th through the 10th from 11 AM to 7 PM for anyone who would like to take a look, and while reservations are recommended, they're not required.

Chanel lucky chance diner new york fashion week NYFW

Sean Zanni/Wireimage

But considering the intimate size of that airstream trailer and the fact that a brand as big and beloved as Chanel is behind its 1950s makeover, you're probably going to want to book that visit sooner rather than later.

