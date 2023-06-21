If you're hurting Ava Max at her own show, maybe you're the problem.

During the Los Angeles stop of her current tour at the Fonda Theatre on Tuesday night, the "Sweet But Psycho" pop star was slapped by a concertgoer mid-performance. She took to Twitter after the show and detailed the injury, noting that the assailant is banned from her future shows.

Max, 29, was singing her hit "The Motto" when an attendee stormed the stage, according to fan-recorded videos shared on social media. Security attempted to hold him back, but he reached out his arm and struck the performer across her face. She then continued dancing and said goodbye to the crowd before exiting the stage.

Later that night, Max tweeted about the incident. "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again," she wrote. "Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!"

Scooter Braun and Ava Max. Scooter Braun/Instagram

Scooter Braun, who manages the "Weapons" musician, later shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself sitting backstage with Max, as she held a cold beer bottle against her eye to ease the pain.

One of the show's attendees also wrote about the moment on Twitter following the performance. "The guy rushed on stage at the end right when the last song ended," said the fan. "The security guard tackled him and literally THREW him down the stairs. Wild!!! It happened so fast."

The Twitter user also shared a photo of himself with Max at a meet-and-greet after the show, noting that while she "couldn’t even open her eyes," she still spent time with fans who bought VIP packages.

According to TMZ, the man who slapped Max was not arrested.

Bebe Rexha. Bebe Rexha/Instagram

The incident went down less than two days after concertgoer Nicolas Malvanga threw a phone at fellow pop star Bebe Rexha's forehead during her show in New York City on Sunday night, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches.

Rexha had just finished performing the set's final song, "I'm Good (Blue)," at The Rooftop at Pier 17 when she was struck by the phone, escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter.

Police confirmed Rexha was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The pop star posted on her Instagram Monday morning to show fans she was OK, sharing a selfie of her stitches and a burgeoning black eye. "I'm good," she wrote in a nod to both her health and her latest hit.

Bebe Rexha. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG

On Tuesday, the New York District Attorney's Office told PEOPLE that Malvanga, 27, of New Jersey was arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Malvanga was taken into custody, admitted to throwing the phone and told police, "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."



His next court date is July 31. The assailant's lawyer, Todd Spodek, tells PEOPLE in a statement: "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

