Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Match in Fall-Inspired Outfits

The siblings attended the Molly Dickson x Madewell Celebration Event held at Holloway House in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 10:12PM EDT
Reese Witherspoon's Kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe Match in Fall-Inspired Outfits
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's children have a close bond!

On Thursday, Ava, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, looked perfectly in sync while attending the Molly Dickson x Madewell Celebration Event held at the Holloway House in West Hollywood, California. The event honored the launch of the stylist and luxury brand's denim capsule collaboration and saw the siblings wear similar fall-inspired outfits.

For the outing, Ava wore a low-cut halter top paired with a dark blue denim skirt and a wide brown belt. The look was paired with open-toe sandals, medium-sized hooped earrings, and red nail polish. She completed the look by parting her hair down the middle and wearing it in loose waves.

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe and Deacon Reese Phillippe at the Molly Dickson x Madewell Celebration Event held at Holloway House on August 10, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.

Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty

Her brother wore a black T-shirt underneath a long-sleeve cardigan and brown pants. He completed the look with a blue cap and sneakers.

Ava and Deacon are Witherspoon's eldest children whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She is also a mom to Tennessee James Toth, 10, whom she shares with talent-agent Jim Toth. Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 53, announced that they were divorcing after 11 years of marriage in March.

As Ava and Deacon continue to get older, however, their relationship with their famous mom has only gotten better. Witherspoon told Tracee Ellis Ross during a conversation for Interview in 2021 that it was something she "never expected."

Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, honoree Reese Witherspoon, and Deacon Reese Phillippe attend The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she said. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Expressing that she's grateful to have them in her life, she added, "Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It’s crazy."

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2021, Phillippe revealed Deacon is his go-to workout buddy, and the two often hike in L.A. or hit the gym together.

"We'll do the same workout and the way he looks after compared to the way I look is really defeating," joked the star.

Related Articles
Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, VOGUE SEPTEMBER 2023 COVER
Flashback Friday! 'The Supers' Cover 'Vogue,' Dishing on Modeling, Motherhood and #MeToo
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons Instagram 08 10 23
Kimora Lee Simmons Twins with Daughter Ming Lee, 23, in Cutout Black Dresses: 'LBD for She and Me'
Cindy Crawford shares topless pic basking in nature
Cindy Crawford Shares Racy Topless Hot Tub Photo
The Jonas Brothers and The Children's Place Host Their Best School Day Ever Event at Dream Live
The Jonas Brothers Go Back to New Jersey, Plus Ava & Deacon Phillippe, Bryan Cranston and More
Emma Stone
All About Emma Stone’s New 'Super Blonde' Hair Straight from Her Colorist Tracey Cunningham (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09
Taylor Swift Wears 5 Blue Outfits Inspired by Her Album '1989' During Final Los Angeles Show on Eras Tour
Karlie Kloss Paris 01 20 23 Taylor Swift Grammy 02 05 23
Karlie Kloss Attends Taylor Swift's Final Eras Tour Concert in L.A.
Jared Leto Walks Through the Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'
Jared Leto Walks Through Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'
Cardi B waist length hair
Cardi B Shows Off Waist-Length Hair in New Photo: 'My Hair Has Grown Sooooo Much'
DJ Khaled and Asahd
DJ Khaled Says Son Asahd Is His Biggest Style Inspiration: 'I'm for Real' (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Step Out in Matching Monochrome Looks
Riley Keough Revisits Her âReally Sweetâ and âReally Cringeâ Runway Debut for Dolce & Gabbana at Age 14
Riley Keough Revisits Her 'Really Sweet' and 'Really Cringe' Runway Debut for Dolce & Gabbana at Age 14
Gisele Bandchen attends The 2023 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen Talks Growth After Tom Brady Divorce: ‘Breakups Are Never Easy’
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen Says âDream Onâ in Arezzoâs New Summer Campaign
Gisele Bündchen Wears Sheer Catsuit for Arezzo's Splashy New Summer Campaign
Charli D'Amelio haircut
Charli D'Amelio Debuts Edgy Chin-Length Bob Loved by Kourtney Kardashian: See the Dramatic Cut
Erykah Badu filter
Erykah Badu Shows Off New Braids in Filter vs. No-Filter Selfie Video: 'Clean. Renew. Refresh'