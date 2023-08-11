Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Match in Fall-Inspired Outfits

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's children have a close bond!

On Thursday, Ava, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, looked perfectly in sync while attending the Molly Dickson x Madewell Celebration Event held at the Holloway House in West Hollywood, California. The event honored the launch of the stylist and luxury brand's denim capsule collaboration and saw the siblings wear similar fall-inspired outfits.

For the outing, Ava wore a low-cut halter top paired with a dark blue denim skirt and a wide brown belt. The look was paired with open-toe sandals, medium-sized hooped earrings, and red nail polish. She completed the look by parting her hair down the middle and wearing it in loose waves.

Her brother wore a black T-shirt underneath a long-sleeve cardigan and brown pants. He completed the look with a blue cap and sneakers.

Ava and Deacon are Witherspoon's eldest children whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She is also a mom to Tennessee James Toth, 10, whom she shares with talent-agent Jim Toth. Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 53, announced that they were divorcing after 11 years of marriage in March.

As Ava and Deacon continue to get older, however, their relationship with their famous mom has only gotten better. Witherspoon told Tracee Ellis Ross during a conversation for Interview in 2021 that it was something she "never expected."

"That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she said. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now."

Expressing that she's grateful to have them in her life, she added, "Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It’s crazy."

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2021, Phillippe revealed Deacon is his go-to workout buddy, and the two often hike in L.A. or hit the gym together.

"We'll do the same workout and the way he looks after compared to the way I look is really defeating," joked the star.

