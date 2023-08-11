Lifestyle Style Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Match in Fall-Inspired Outfits The siblings attended the Molly Dickson x Madewell Celebration Event held at Holloway House in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 11, 2023 10:12PM EDT Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's children have a close bond! On Thursday, Ava, 23, and Deacon Phillippe, 19, looked perfectly in sync while attending the Molly Dickson x Madewell Celebration Event held at the Holloway House in West Hollywood, California. The event honored the launch of the stylist and luxury brand's denim capsule collaboration and saw the siblings wear similar fall-inspired outfits. Reese Witherspoon Says Beyoncé Was 'So Sweet' to Kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe at Ivy Park Shoot For the outing, Ava wore a low-cut halter top paired with a dark blue denim skirt and a wide brown belt. The look was paired with open-toe sandals, medium-sized hooped earrings, and red nail polish. She completed the look by parting her hair down the middle and wearing it in loose waves. Tommaso Boddi/WWD via Getty Her brother wore a black T-shirt underneath a long-sleeve cardigan and brown pants. He completed the look with a blue cap and sneakers. Ava and Deacon are Witherspoon's eldest children whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She is also a mom to Tennessee James Toth, 10, whom she shares with talent-agent Jim Toth. Witherspoon, 47, and Toth, 53, announced that they were divorcing after 11 years of marriage in March. Reese Witherspoon Talks 'Rewarding' Relationship with Her 'Adult Children': 'Makes Me Want to Cry' As Ava and Deacon continue to get older, however, their relationship with their famous mom has only gotten better. Witherspoon told Tracee Ellis Ross during a conversation for Interview in 2021 that it was something she "never expected." Stefanie Keenan/Getty "That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," she said. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Expressing that she's grateful to have them in her life, she added, "Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It’s crazy." In an interview with PEOPLE in 2021, Phillippe revealed Deacon is his go-to workout buddy, and the two often hike in L.A. or hit the gym together. "We'll do the same workout and the way he looks after compared to the way I look is really defeating," joked the star.