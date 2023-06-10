Lifestyle These ‘Super Comfortable’ Sweat Shorts Are Landing in So Many Amazon Carts Right Now, and They're as Little as $17 “The shorts look so good on me and my friend, even though we have different body types” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 10, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington That warm, summer weather is finally here — which means we’re all swapping tight jeans for short dresses and lightweight coats. And if you’re continuing to look for clothes that are sure to keep you cool this summer, you’ll want to invest in a cozy pair of sweat shorts that can be worn all season long. We’re talking about the Automet Sweat Shorts from Amazon, which have currently been marked down to as little as $17. The shorts are designed with a polyester and rayon mix, making them wonderfully soft, breathable, and sweat-absorbing. The waistband is adjustable thanks to the drawstring closure, which allows you to tighten or loosen them at your leisure. Plus, the shorts are finished off with two side pockets, both of which are large enough to store a phone. Toss on these versatile sweat shorts for just about anything, whether you’re lounging at home or running errands. The shorts are available in several solid colors, including dark green and orange, all of which come in sizes extra small through extra large. And when it’s time to clean the shorts, simply toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry. Amazon Buy It! Automet Sweat Shorts in Gray, $16.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com 9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $2 Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the sweat shorts a five-star rating, with users calling them “perfect for summer” and “super comfortable.” One reviewer wrote, “They’re also long enough to keep everything covered and don’t ride up like similar shorts I have,” while another added, ”They can be worn for walks or light exercise.” A third user explained that they packed the shorts on a trip to see their best friend, writing, “She thought they were so cute, she wore them more than me and then instantly went and bought herself a few pairs.” They also appreciated that the pockets are “deep” and “don’t look unflattering” if you store something in them. Plus, the shopper shared that “the shorts look so good on me and my friend, even though we have different body types.”Head to Amazon to get the Automet Sweat Shorts while they’re on sale. Amazon Buy It! Automet Sweat Shorts in Purple, $21.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping What’s Trending on Amazon Right Now? These 10 Summer Fashion Finds Under $45 The Birkenstock Sandals Celebrities Always Wear Are Under $100 at This Flash Sale Drivers Have Named This Best-Selling Car Purse Holder 'the Greatest Invention Ever,' and It's on Sale