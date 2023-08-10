This Best-Selling Plaid Shacket Is ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $25 Right Now

We’re going to say it: No, it’s not too early to shop for fall essentials. Now’s the time to start stocking up on clothing pieces to wear on rotation once you get that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte, and that includes finding a go-to a shacket.

The Automet Plaid Shacket is a solid option, as the Amazon bestseller has earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Plus, it’s on sale for just $25 right now, a solid 50 percent off its regular price.

The collared, plaid shirt jacket is made from a blend of nylon and spandex, so its fabric is soft and even has a fuzzy feel to it. It has buttons down the front and two buttoned chest pockets and is available in 23 colors, including blue, dark khaki, black and white, green, and pink in sizes XS–XXL.

Automet Plaid Shacket in Blue, $25

Shoppers have nothing but praise for the shirt jacket and have highlighted how “versatile” the piece is in their reviews, detailing that it “falls at just the right length” and can comfortably be worn with leggings and sneakers, jeans and a top, or even as pajamas during a mountain getaway, as one shopper pointed out. It’s easy to wash, too — simply toss the shirt jacket into a washing machine or hand wash it with cold water.

One reviewer called the shacket “perfect for fall” and advised shoppers to order a size up if they “want the oversized look.” They added, “You can't go wrong with this jacket. It is so cute and I wear it all the time.”

An additional reviewer wrote, “It suited my purpose to wear over layered T-shirts or lightweight sweaters,” while a final shopper shared, “I wear this every chance I get. It’s a very good material, it’s warm and cozy. It’s not too thick where I’m sweating, but it’s a nice balance.”

Check out the Automet Plaid Shacket while it’s on sale at Amazon, and keep scrolling for more shackets that are also discounted right now so you can stock up ahead of the official start of fall.

