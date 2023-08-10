This Best-Selling Plaid Shacket Is ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $25 Right Now

“I wear this every chance I get”

By
Jenna Clark
Jenna Clark is a freelance writer who covers commerce, travel, beauty, and lifestyle. Her work has been featured in Insider, The Daily Beast, Well+Good, and Taste of Home. When not reviewing the latest products or traveling, you can likely find her at Magic Kingdom or eating cupcakes. Jenna attended Hofstra University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in public relations. She also minored in creative writing which fueled her passion for the field.

Published on August 10, 2023 08:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

We’re going to say it: No, it’s not too early to shop for fall essentials. Now’s the time to start stocking up on clothing pieces to wear on rotation once you get that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte, and that includes finding a go-to a shacket.

The Automet Plaid Shacket is a solid option, as the Amazon bestseller has earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Plus, it’s on sale for just $25 right now, a solid 50 percent off its regular price.

The collared, plaid shirt jacket is made from a blend of nylon and spandex, so its fabric is soft and even has a fuzzy feel to it. It has buttons down the front and two buttoned chest pockets and is available in 23 colors, including blue, dark khaki, black and white, green, and pink in sizes XS–XXL.

Automet Plaid Shacket in Blue, $25

Amazon AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Blue

Amazon

Shoppers have nothing but praise for the shirt jacket and have highlighted how “versatile” the piece is in their reviews, detailing that it “falls at just the right length” and can comfortably be worn with leggings and sneakers, jeans and a top, or even as pajamas during a mountain getaway, as one shopper pointed out. It’s easy to wash, too — simply toss the shirt jacket into a washing machine or hand wash it with cold water. 

One reviewer called the shacket “perfect for fall” and advised shoppers to order a size up if they “want the oversized look.” They added, “You can't go wrong with this jacket. It is so cute and I wear it all the time.”

An additional reviewer wrote, “It suited my purpose to wear over layered T-shirts or lightweight sweaters,” while a final shopper shared, “I wear this every chance I get. It’s a very good material, it’s warm and cozy. It’s not too thick where I’m sweating, but it’s a nice balance.”

Check out the Automet Plaid Shacket while it’s on sale at Amazon, and keep scrolling for more shackets that are also discounted right now so you can stock up ahead of the official start of fall.

Prettygarden Plaid Shacket Jacket, $31 with Coupon

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Fall Clothes Plaid Shacket Jacket Long Sleeve Button Down Flannel Shirts Fashion Blouse

Amazon

Dokotoo Corduroy Shirt Jacket, $25 with Coupon

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts Boyfriend Long Sleeve Oversized Blouses Tops

Amazon

Hixiaohe Oversized Corduroy Shirt Jacket, $34

Amazon Hixiaohe Women's Casual Oversized Button Down Corduroy Shirt Jacket Coat Washed Retro Shacket

Amazon

Beaully Flannel Plaid Shacket, $25 with Coupon

Amazon Beaully Women's Flannel Plaid Shacket Long Sleeve Button Down Chest Pocketed Shirts Jacket Coats

Amazon

Merokeety Wool Blend Shacket, $26 with Coupon

Amazon MEROKEETY Women's Oversized Long Sleeve Shacket Jacket Button Down Wool Blend Coats with Pockets

Amazon

