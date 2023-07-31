Lifestyle Fashion Shoppers Call This ‘Breezy’ Matching Set a ‘Staple’ in Their Summer Wardrobes, and It’s on Sale for Under $40 “I tend to wear this whenever it is clean” By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 07:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Pairing two pieces of lightweight clothing to beat the heat in the summer can be tricky. Matching sets offer a one-and-done approach to getting dressed, which is especially handy during the season of running out the door to the beach or brunch. This Automet Two-Piece Matching Set is no exception. Not only is it made with comfort in mind, but the monochrome look is also super cute. And right now, you can score the set on sale at Amazon for up to 20 percent off. The matching set is made from an airy (and machine-washable!) material that’s breathable during hot days. It comes with an oversized button-down top — which is available in short- and long-sleeve varieties — and a pair of matching shorts. In addition to two sizable pockets, the shorts have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring that you can tighten to your liking. Automet 2-Piece Short-Sleeve Matching Set in Brown, $33 Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $33 Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have raved about the set’s versatility. One reviewer called it “perfect to wear to the beach or [to] dress it up and wear out,” while another called it a “staple” in their wardrobe, writing, “I tend to wear this whenever it is clean.” They continued, “I love the effortless, put-togetherness it brings… It is a great look to wear together or separate.” A third shopper described the set as “very breathable” in their review, and a final wearer wrote, “This is super lightweight and soft… Very cute for a breezy summer outfit.” The 15 Best Deals on Trending Summer Fashion at Amazon This Weekend The set is available in women’s sizes S–XL and 27 styles, including neutral colors like brown and beige and statement-making selections like green and pink. Discounts vary depending on size and style. At these low prices, you might want to take a cue from buyers and scoop up multiple sets you can mix and match with this summer and beyond. Automet 2-Piece Long-Sleeve Matching Set in Green, $33–$40 Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $33 Snap up the cute and comfortable Automet Two-Piece Matching Set while it’s marked down at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop more styles on sale now. Automet 2-Piece Long-Sleeve Matching Set in Apricot, $33 Amazon Buy on Amazon $44 $33 Automet 2-Piece Short-Sleeve Matching Set in Dark Pink, $37–$42 Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $37 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Reese Witherspoon's Linen Shorts Are a Practical Summer Staple — These Similar Pairs Start at $17 Joanna Gaines' Fall Collection at Target Is Already Available, and Prices Start at $4 These Breezy Summer Pants Are New to Amazon, but. They're Already on Sale for Under $25