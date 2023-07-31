Shoppers Call This ‘Breezy’ Matching Set a ‘Staple’ in Their Summer Wardrobes, and It’s on Sale for Under $40

Pairing two pieces of lightweight clothing to beat the heat in the summer can be tricky. Matching sets offer a one-and-done approach to getting dressed, which is especially handy during the season of running out the door to the beach or brunch.

This Automet Two-Piece Matching Set is no exception. Not only is it made with comfort in mind, but the monochrome look is also super cute. And right now, you can score the set on sale at Amazon for up to 20 percent off.

The matching set is made from an airy (and machine-washable!) material that’s breathable during hot days. It comes with an oversized button-down top — which is available in short- and long-sleeve varieties — and a pair of matching shorts. In addition to two sizable pockets, the shorts have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring that you can tighten to your liking.

Automet 2-Piece Short-Sleeve Matching Set in Brown, $33

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have raved about the set’s versatility. One reviewer called it “perfect to wear to the beach or [to] dress it up and wear out,” while another called it a “staple” in their wardrobe, writing, “I tend to wear this whenever it is clean.” They continued, “I love the effortless, put-togetherness it brings… It is a great look to wear together or separate.”

A third shopper described the set as “very breathable” in their review, and a final wearer wrote, “This is super lightweight and soft… Very cute for a breezy summer outfit.”

The set is available in women’s sizes S–XL and 27 styles, including neutral colors like brown and beige and statement-making selections like green and pink. Discounts vary depending on size and style. At these low prices, you might want to take a cue from buyers and scoop up multiple sets you can mix and match with this summer and beyond.

Automet 2-Piece Long-Sleeve Matching Set in Green, $33–$40

Amazon

Snap up the cute and comfortable Automet Two-Piece Matching Set while it’s marked down at Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop more styles on sale now.

Automet 2-Piece Long-Sleeve Matching Set in Apricot, $33

Amazon

Automet 2-Piece Short-Sleeve Matching Set in Dark Pink, $37–$42

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.