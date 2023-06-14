Lifestyle Fashion This ‘Airy’ Linen Set That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending on Amazon One shopper raved that it’s “perfect for summer” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez With summer right around the corner, droves of Amazon shoppers are refreshing their wardrobes with this breezy linen set. The Automet 2-Piece Matching Linen Set was recently on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion list, a hub of the most sought-after clothes, shoes, and accessories. Available for $37, the popular set comes with a square-neck crop top and matching high-waisted shorts with pockets — making it easy to look put together. The all-in-one outfit means all you have to think about is what shoes and accessories to wear. For casual outings, pair it with comfy sneakers, and for dressier occasions style it with heeled sandals and your favorite jewelry. Amazon Buy It! Automet 2-Piece Matching Linen Set in Blue, $36.99; amazon.com Victoria’s Secret Is Now On Amazon — Just in Time for Swimsuit Season Ideal for hot days, the top and shorts have a relaxed fit that also gives the outfit an airy look. Its loose fit also means that it won’t cling to you. Plus, it’s made of 30 percent linen and 70 percent rayon, making it breathable. In other words, you’ll stay cool and comfy, whether you’re headed to an al fresco brunch or a picnic in the park. The set is available in sizes S–XL. (If you’re not sure what size to opt for, there’s a handy size chart in the product description.) It comes in 20 colors, including blue, green, and pink. You can also choose from neutral hues like black and beige. As far as care, the brand recommends gently hand washing the set and air drying it in a cool area for the best results. Amazon shoppers who’ve awarded it a five-star rating rave that it’s “lightweight and breathable” as well as “super cute.” One reviewer wrote, “It is light and airy,” and added that it’s “perfect for summer.” Another customer, who called it “comfy,” shared, “I purchased it to wear in Hawaii since it is so humid there, and it was perfect.” Several customers say it’s “flattering,” with one writing, “I got so many compliments the day I wore this set!” Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to shop the Automet 2-Piece Matching Linen Set. Amazon Buy It! Automet 2-Piece Matching Linen Set in Black, $36.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Automet 2-Piece Matching Linen Set in Pink, $36.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Automet 2-Piece Matching Linen Set in Green, $36.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Skincare Wand That Gives Celebrities Luminous Skin on Red Carpets Is More Than Half-Off Right Now 25 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer Olivia Wilde and Sydney Sweeney Both Wore This Practical One-and-Done Outfit a Day Apart