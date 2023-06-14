This ‘Airy’ Linen Set That Comes in 20 Colors Is Trending on Amazon

With summer right around the corner, droves of Amazon shoppers are refreshing their wardrobes with this breezy linen set.

The Automet 2-Piece Matching Linen Set was recently on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers fashion list, a hub of the most sought-after clothes, shoes, and accessories. Available for $37, the popular set comes with a square-neck crop top and matching high-waisted shorts with pockets — making it easy to look put together. The all-in-one outfit means all you have to think about is what shoes and accessories to wear. For casual outings, pair it with comfy sneakers, and for dressier occasions style it with heeled sandals and your favorite jewelry.

Ideal for hot days, the top and shorts have a relaxed fit that also gives the outfit an airy look. Its loose fit also means that it won’t cling to you. Plus, it’s made of 30 percent linen and 70 percent rayon, making it breathable. In other words, you’ll stay cool and comfy, whether you’re headed to an al fresco brunch or a picnic in the park.

The set is available in sizes S–XL. (If you’re not sure what size to opt for, there’s a handy size chart in the product description.) It comes in 20 colors, including blue, green, and pink. You can also choose from neutral hues like black and beige. As far as care, the brand recommends gently hand washing the set and air drying it in a cool area for the best results.

Amazon shoppers who’ve awarded it a five-star rating rave that it’s “lightweight and breathable” as well as “super cute.” One reviewer wrote, “It is light and airy,” and added that it’s “perfect for summer.” Another customer, who called it “comfy,” shared, “I purchased it to wear in Hawaii since it is so humid there, and it was perfect.”

Several customers say it’s “flattering,” with one writing, “I got so many compliments the day I wore this set!”

