These ‘Breathable’ Summer Shorts That Are Trending on Amazon Are Up to 43% Off Right Now

Whether you’re running errands or playing pickleball, you’ll want a pair of comfy shorts to wear this summer.

Ahead of the new season, Amazon shoppers are buying the Automet Athletic Shorts while they’re up to 43 percent off. The shorts have been so popular that they were recently on the site’s Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which is regularly updated to show the most in-demand clothing, accessories, and shoes at Amazon.

Made mostly of polyester and some rayon, the shorts are super soft. The material is also lightweight and fast-drying to help keep you cool while you’re lounging around, exercising at the gym, or out and about during hot summer days. For extra coverage, the flowy shorts are lined with stretchy spandex. Available in sizes XS to XXL, they have a wide elastic waistband with a drawstring closer for a just-right fit.

The shorts come in 27 colors, including light gray, black, and beige. If you want to add a pop of color to your summer closet, you can also take your pick from cyan, lavender, and pink. Price varies by the color you opt for, but the good news is every style is on sale, starting at just $17.

Nearly 3,000 customers have given the shorts a five-star rating. Several shoppers called them “breathable” and “light” in reviews, with one writing, “These shorts are so flattering and perfect for summer.” Another shopper shared, “I felt cute and comfy in these at the beach!”

One reviewer wrote, “The fabric is stretchy, comfortable, and velvety soft.” They also added, “The shorts stay in place and do not shift around on your body, so they're perfect for all kinds of exercise.”And another customer said, “I always get tons [of] compliments wearing them!”

Ready to add a pair of staple summer bottoms to your wardrobe? Check out more colors ahead, then head to Amazon to shop the Automet Athletic Shorts while they’re on sale!

