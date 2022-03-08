Wendy Geller

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action. Learn more about us and our editorial guidelines.

Latest from Wendy Geller
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Lauren Conrad attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Celebration 2022 on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Little Market)
Lauren Conrad Says Goodbye to Her Lifestyle Blog: 'It's Been a Tough Decision'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chase Stevens/AP/Shutterstock (13701082d) Fisk University's Naimah Muhammad performs on the floor during a Super 16 NCAA gymnastics meet, in Las Vegas. The Fisk University women's gymnastics team became the first historically Black college or university to compete at the NCAA level Fisk Arrives Gymnastics, Las Vegas, United States - 06 Jan 2023
Fisk University Makes History as First HBCU to Compete in NCAA Gymnastics