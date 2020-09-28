Virginia Chamlee

The Scene at Walter Reed as Trump Supporters Waited for Him to Go Home: 'If He’s Not Fine, Then He’s God’s Child'
"If he’s not fine, then he’s God’s child," one woman said outside the hospital on Monday. "We get to enjoy him while he’s here. But ultimately he’s God’s kid"
Rudy Giuliani Coughs Through TV Interview While Awaiting Coronavirus Results Before Announcing He's Negative
"I hope that cough is not anything bad," Martha MacCallum told him
Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife and Their Kids Offer Support for Potential Historic Role as 'Second Gentleman'
Doug Emhoff is a fixture of Biden-Harris campaign events
How Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Will Affect the Vice Presidential Debate
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will be seated 12 feet apart
Chris Wallace Questions Trump Family’s Debate Behavior After Possibly Being Exposed Himself
Wallace has said he is planning to be tested for the novel coronavirus, given his proximity to the president and first lady at the debate last week
Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Their 28th Wedding Anniversary: She 'Makes Me a Better Human'
"So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us," Michelle Obama said