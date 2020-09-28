Virginia Chamlee

The Scene at Walter Reed as Trump Supporters Waited for Him to Go Home: 'If He’s Not Fine, Then He’s God’s Child'

"If he’s not fine, then he’s God’s child," one woman said outside the hospital on Monday. "We get to enjoy him while he’s here. But ultimately he’s God’s kid"
Rudy Giuliani Coughs Through TV Interview While Awaiting Coronavirus Results Before Announcing He's Negative

"I hope that cough is not anything bad," Martha MacCallum told him
Doug Emhoff's Ex-Wife and Their Kids Offer Support for Potential Historic Role as 'Second Gentleman'

Doug Emhoff is a fixture of Biden-Harris campaign events
How Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis Will Affect the Vice Presidential Debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will be seated 12 feet apart
Chris Wallace Questions Trump Family’s Debate Behavior After Possibly Being Exposed Himself

Wallace has said he is planning to be tested for the novel coronavirus, given his proximity to the president and first lady at the debate last week
Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate Their 28th Wedding Anniversary: She 'Makes Me a Better Human'

"So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us," Michelle Obama said

After Trump's COVID Diagnosis, Eric & Ivanka Support Him While Niece Says 'I Reserve My Sympathy'

"I reserve my sympathy, empathy, and despair for those who are sick and for those who have died because they were misled, lied to, or ignored," Mary Trump tweeted
President Trump Hospitalized 'Out of Caution,' White House Says — He Will Work from Walter Reed

The update comes less than 24 hours after Trump's diagnosis was first announced
White House Grapples with COVID-19: Who Has and Has Not Recently Tested Positive

'I Don't Wear Masks Like Him': How President Trump Talked About COVID-19 Before He Got Infected

Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin & Other World Leaders React to Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

America's Oldest Living Ex-President Is One Year Older as Jimmy Carter Turns 96

Biden Says 'His Family, We Could Talk About All Night' as Trump Goes After Hunter on Debate Stage

"We want to talk about families and ethics. I don't want to do that," Biden said. "I mean, his family we could talk about all night"

Noted Presidential Makeup Artist & Image Consultant Lillian Brown — Who Once Found Nixon ‘Sobbing’ — Dies at 106

Politics // September 28, 2020
Biden Campaign Responds to Trump's Drug Test Demands: President ‘Pissed Away’ Chance to Save Lives

Politics // September 28, 2020
Voter Registrations Surge After Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Politics // September 25, 2020
Donald Trump's Niece Mary Sues President, Claims He Swindled Her Out of Millions

Politics // September 25, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes History One Last Time as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Pay Their Respects

Politics // September 25, 2020
Judge Orders Eric Trump to Testify Before Election amid Fraud Probe Into Dad Donald's Business

Politics // September 25, 2020
Trump Health Official Michael Caputo Diagnosed with Metastatic Head and Neck Cancer

Politics // September 25, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci Tells Rand Paul 'You Are Not Listening' in Another Tense Exchange About COVID-19

Politics // September 24, 2020
Donald Trump Refuses to Promise Peaceful Transition of Power If He Loses 2020 Election to Joe Biden

Politics // September 24, 2020
Michelle Obama Says Daughters Are Among College Students Learning at Home amid COVID-19

Politics // September 30, 2020
Warren G. Harding's Grandson Battling Family to Exhume President's Body to Prove His Relation

Politics // September 24, 2020
Justice Ginsburg Law Clerks Serve as Her Pallbearers on Supreme Court Steps: 'A Life Well Lived'

Politics // September 23, 2020
Michelle Obama & Jennifer Lopez Remember ‘Friend’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and Her Marriage Advice

Politics // September 23, 2020
Trump Mocks Reporters, Calling Excessive Force Against Journalists 'A Beautiful Sight'

Politics // September 23, 2020
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back at GOP House Candidate After ‘Dumb Blonde’ Joke: 'Swing + Miss'

Politics // September 22, 2020
Former Pence Aide Who Spoke Out About President Trump's COVID Response Calls It ‘Frightening’

Politics // September 22, 2020
Justice Stephen Breyer Writes Emotional Poem to Honor ‘My Good, Good Friend’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Politics // September 22, 2020
Elijah Cummings' Widow Recounts Courtship and Final Days with Maryland Politician in New Book

Politics // September 22, 2020
Succession Creator Says ‘Un-Thank You’ To Donald Trump In Emmys Acceptance Speech

Politics // September 21, 2020
Biden Tells Republicans to 'Follow Your Conscience' on RBG Replacement

Politics // September 21, 2020
Felicity Jones Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg After Her Death: She 'Stood for Integrity and Justice'

Movies // September 19, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Pledges Senate Vote on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Replacement Just Hours After Her Death

Politics // September 18, 2020
George W. Bush, Joe Biden, Kerry Washington and More React to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death: 'America Lost a Giant'

Politics // September 19, 2020
Parents Sue Trump and His Campaign Over Doctored 'Racist Baby' Video

Politics // September 18, 2020
Attorney General Bill Barr Draws Ire for Comparing Coronavirus Lockdowns to Slavery

Politics // September 17, 2020
