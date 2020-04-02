Tricia Despres

Aaron Watson Opens Up About the Vocal Cord Injury That Changed Everything: 'It's Been Pretty Frustrating'
"I've been working out on my ranch, my garden is looking great, and I've got to spend lots of time playing baseball with my boys," Watson says of his newfound free time
The Young Fables Turn Adversity into Something Beautiful: 'Everyone's Life Is a Story'
"We challenged ourselves to be as transparent as possible and to write about some of the heavier things that are often left unspoken," Wes Lunsford says of the upcoming album
Singer/Songwriter Nicole Serrano Comes Out as a Lesbian: 'I Just Want to Live My Life'
"I'm a lot more enjoyable now because I don't hate myself," Serrano said of her coming out journey
Legendary Rockers Shinedown Are Back at It with the Inspiring 'Daylight': 'It's an Epiphany'
"When you're in a writing session and something like 'Daylight' happens, we call it a gift because it kind of writes itself," Smith tells PEOPLE of the new single
Country Artist Chris Colston and Wife Peyton Welcome Baby Girl Emersyn Ruth
"She's got a perfect little face and she's the spitting image of the both of us. It's an amazing feeling," Chris Colston tells PEOPLE of his newborn daughter
Maddie Poppe Reflects on What Made Her Change Everything: 'I Needed to Love What I Was Putting Out'
The singer-songwriter's longtime boyfriend Caleb Lee Hutchinson even plays the role of a detective trying his best to keep the convict from straying.
Whatever You Do, Don't Ask Country Duo Thompson Square Where They've Been: 'We Never Stopped'
"We never stopped touring, never stopped writing, never stopped recording," Keifer tells PEOPLE. "Just the radio element obviously wasn't there"
American Idol Favorite Wade Cota Opens Up About His 140 Lb. Weight Loss — and What It Means for His Career
"I'm feeling a lot better and looking a lot better and I have a lot more confidence and I'm writing more than ever," the musician tells PEOPLE with a smile
Allie Colleen Gets Real About Country Music in Nashville: 'This Is a Hard, Hard Town'
"I do believe you see what you look for," says the country music artist who released her latest single "Halos and Horns" earlier this month. "So, I've really tried to change the lens a little bit"
Bringing Up Bates' Lawson Bates and Tiffany Espensen Are Married — See the Exclusive Photos!
"This day has superseded all expectations I have ever had," Lawson Bates tells PEOPLE exclusively of his sunset ceremony in San Diego
Rising Country Artist Gina Venier on Her Coming Out Journey: 'I Wanted to Wait Until I Was Confident'
"I would meet someone, and I started realizing that I shouldn't be hiding how I feel," the country singer tells PEOPLE about her decision to live life openly
'Self-Inflicted Heartache' Serves as the Creative Muse for Country Music Storyteller ERNEST: 'It Always Happens'
"I'll be the first to say the love songs are just as honest as the sad songs I write," the country music singer says of his music
Country Trio Midland Says New Album The Last Resort: Greetings From 'Feels Like an Evolution of Sorts'
The trio's third studio album The Last Resort: Greetings From dropped on Friday
American Song Contest Semi-Finalist and Rising Country Star Tyler Braden Marries Marisa Taylor
"We are best friends first," the groom told PEOPLE before exchanging vows at Joshua Tree National Park
Jade Eagleson Met His Wife Marina on a Video Shoot — and It's Been Happily Ever After Ever Since
Shot entirely on iPhones, the music video features the sweet reality of life with a toddler who happens to love making French toast
Canadian Country Star Brett Kissel Makes Sweet Harmonies Alongside 98 Degrees on New Single 'Ain't the Same'
PEOPLE has a first look behind-the-scenes with Brett Kissel and 98 Degrees on-set at the making of the "Ain't the Same" music video
Chayce Beckham Releases His Debut EP in the Hopes of Helping Others: 'Music Saved My Life in That Way'
"I go back there, and it gets to my stomach and the nerves start and just being there in that environment again gets to me," Beckham tells PEOPLE of his time on American Idol
Britney Spears' Former Back-Up Singer Kiley Dean Recalls Breast Cancer Battle and Recovery: 'I Can't Die Today'
"When they told me, I literally lost my hearing," she tells PEOPLE of the moment she learned she had breast cancer
Advertisement
Cloverdayle Find Emotional Shelter in Their Work: 'Country Music Is Real Life in Words and Melodies'
"We wear our hearts on our sleeves. We just always have operated that way, both on stage and off stage," Chad candidly tells PEOPLE
Lauren Jenkins Is 'Getting Stronger' After Hip Replacement at 30: 'Chronic Pain Is No Joke'
"For the first time, I don't have old white men telling me who I should be or what my art should sound like," Jenkins tells PEOPLE of regaining control over her career
Nate Smith Takes PEOPLE Inside His Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'I Was Scared to Death'
Smith made his Grand Ole Opry debut on April 9 — and he's walking PEOPLE through the "emotional" night, which he dedicated to his grandparents. 
Jessica Willis Fisher Talks New Love, Old Wounds and the Painful Reality of Her Past: 'I Was Dying Inside'
"I've lived each and every word of this album," Fisher says of her debut album, Brand New Day
HARDY on the Importance of Shutting Off the Noise: 'Silence Is the Greatest Thing to Me'
"She's so great about this because she knows how important things like mental health are," HARDY says of his fiancée Caleigh Ryan
Lawson Bates and Fiancée Tiffany Espensen Star in the Ultra-Romantic Music Video for 'Crazy Love'
"The song is a huge part of our love story. Everything in that song, and now the music video, is tied to my love for her and how deep it is," the singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE
All the Details on Jenny Tolman and Dave Brainard's Romantic Winter Wedding
The couple wed Saturday in picture-perfect Jackson, Wyoming
