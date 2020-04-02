Tomás Mier

“He and Wolfie were incredibly close," a source told PEOPLE. "It's a huge loss to his son in particular because they were so tight"
Kelly Rowland — who shares son Titan, 5, with husband Tim Weatherspoon — revealed the news on the cover of Women's Health
'Nobody Knew' Eddie Van Halen's Cancer Was So Serious — His Family 'Truly Protected Him': Sources
Video
"The last three days it was a rapid decline," an insider tells PEOPLE
Normani Says Proving 'Black Girls Can Do Anything' Is Her ‘Calling:' 'I Want to Tell Our Stories'
Article
"I feel like we're in a time in music where women — and Black women — are really on top, which is something I feel like we haven't seen in a very, very long time," she told Teen Vogue
"We're having a blast and still getting to know each other," the country legend said on her podcast Living & Learning
"If you were to tell me that I've succeeded, I just wouldn't believe you," Conan Gray tells PEOPLE
Wicked Cast Reminds Fans to Vote with Reimagined Lyrics in New Video: 'You Can Change Things'
Article
The entire Wicked cast sings encouraging lyrics to the tune of "What Is This Feeling?" and "Defying Gravity" in the clip
Kim Kardashian on Caring for Kanye West During Bout with COVID-19: 'It Was So Scary and Unknown'
Video
Kardashian said in a new interview with GRAZIA that changing West's sheets while wearing gloves and a face shield "was really a scary time"