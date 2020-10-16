Thomas Adamson, Hamza Hendawi / AP
Louvre Museum Reopens as Egypt Identifies Machete Attacker
Article
The Louvre Museum reopened to the public Saturday, less than 24 hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting “Allahu akbar!” attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building and was shot by them
By Thomas Adamson, Hamza Hendawi / AP
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com