Tarena Lofton

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Confirms He's Dating Costar Madelyn Cline
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline play popular couple John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix seriesRead More
Victoria Beckham Reflects on Her Past Style, Says Wearing 'Very Tight' Clothes Were 'Sign of Insecurity'
Victoria Beckham said her personal style "has become more relaxed" over the yearsRead More
Prince William Calls on Athletes to Create 'Lasting Change' and 'Mentally Healthy Culture' in Sports
"As the sporting world begins to return it is vital that we talk about the mental wellbeing of our sportspeople and fans," Prince William said during a roundtable discussionRead More
Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her 6-Year Dating Anniversary with Husband Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello began dating in July 2014 and married the following year during a private ceremony in FloridaRead More
Rayshard Brooks Was Killed a Day Before He Planned to Celebrate His Daughter's 8th Birthday
Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by Atlanta police at a Wendy's parking lot on Friday nightRead More
Beyoncé Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor in Powerful Letter to Kentucky's Attorney General
"Don't let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy," Beyoncé saidRead More