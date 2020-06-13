Tarena Lofton

Most Recent

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Confirms He's Dating Costar Madelyn Cline

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Confirms He's Dating Costar Madelyn Cline

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline play popular couple John B and Sarah Cameron on the Netflix series
Read More
Victoria Beckham Reflects on Her Past Style, Says Wearing 'Very Tight' Clothes Were 'Sign of Insecurity'

Victoria Beckham Reflects on Her Past Style, Says Wearing 'Very Tight' Clothes Were 'Sign of Insecurity'

Victoria Beckham said her personal style "has become more relaxed" over the years
Read More
Prince William Calls on Athletes to Create 'Lasting Change' and 'Mentally Healthy Culture' in Sports

Prince William Calls on Athletes to Create 'Lasting Change' and 'Mentally Healthy Culture' in Sports

"As the sporting world begins to return it is vital that we talk about the mental wellbeing of our sportspeople and fans," Prince William said during a roundtable discussion
Read More
Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her 6-Year Dating Anniversary with Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her 6-Year Dating Anniversary with Husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello began dating in July 2014 and married the following year during a private ceremony in Florida
Read More
Rayshard Brooks Was Killed a Day Before He Planned to Celebrate His Daughter's 8th Birthday

Rayshard Brooks Was Killed a Day Before He Planned to Celebrate His Daughter's 8th Birthday

Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by Atlanta police at a Wendy's parking lot on Friday night
Read More
Beyoncé Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor in Powerful Letter to Kentucky's Attorney General

Beyoncé Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor in Powerful Letter to Kentucky's Attorney General

"Don't let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy," Beyoncé said
Read More

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Spotted Holding Hands While Out Shopping in L.A.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Spotted Holding Hands While Out Shopping in L.A.

The Pretty Little Liars alum split from ex Cara Delevingne in April
Julianne Hough Compliments Ex Brooks Laich on His Breakover Mohawk: 'Viking Status'

Julianne Hough Compliments Ex Brooks Laich on His Breakover Mohawk: 'Viking Status'

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announced their separation last month
Melania Trump Blocked Ivanka from Changing 'First Lady's Office' to 'First Family Office,' Book Claims

Melania Trump Blocked Ivanka from Changing 'First Lady's Office' to 'First Family Office,' Book Claims

JJ Vallow's School in Arizona Will Hold a Memorial After His Remains Confirmed by Police

JJ Vallow's School in Arizona Will Hold a Memorial After His Remains Confirmed by Police

Adele Honors Grenfell Tower Fire Survivors on Third Anniversary: 'Your Resilience Is Second to None'

Adele Honors Grenfell Tower Fire Survivors on Third Anniversary: 'Your Resilience Is Second to None'

Salma Hayek Joins Efforts to Find Missing 20-Year-Old Texas Soldier: 'Bring Back Vanessa' Guillen

Salma Hayek Joins Efforts to Find Missing 20-Year-Old Texas Soldier: 'Bring Back Vanessa' Guillen

Barbra Streisand Helps George Floyd's Daughter Gianna, 6, Become a Disney Shareholder

Gianna Floyd thanked Barbra Streisand in a post on Instagram

All Tarena Lofton

Attorney for Rayshard Brooks' Family Speaks Out After Atlanta Police Chief Resigns: 'A Taser Is Not a Deadly Weapon'

Attorney for Rayshard Brooks' Family Speaks Out After Atlanta Police Chief Resigns

Crime // 18 hours ago
Coco Turns 16! Courteney Cox Shares Sweet Throwback Video to Celebrate Her Daughter's Birthday

Coco Turns 16! Courteney Cox Shares Sweet Throwback Video to Celebrate Her Daughter's Birthday

Parents // 19 hours ago
Country Singer Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter, 27, Killed in Tennessee Car Crash

Country Singer Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter, 27, Killed in Tennessee Car Crash

Country // 18 hours ago
Trump Spends 74th Birthday Weekend Insisting That, Yes, He Can Walk Down a Ramp After Viral Video

Trump Spends 74th Birthday Weekend Insisting That, Yes, He Can Walk Down a Ramp After Viral Video

Politics // 18 hours ago
RuPaul's Drag Race Star Shangela Launches Charity Drive to Help Out of Work Performers

RuPaul's Drag Race Star Shangela Launches Charity Drive to Help Out of Work Performers

TV // 14 hours ago
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Photographed Leaving Los Angeles Hot Spot After Night Out

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Photographed Leaving Los Angeles Hot Spot After Night Out

TV // 20 hours ago
These $68 Shaping Leggings Are the Answer to Your Most Common Leggings Frustrations

These $68 Shaping Leggings Are the Answer to Your Most Common Leggings Frustrations

Style // 9 hours ago
Father's Day Gift Guide: The Men of Premier Lacrosse League Share Their Must-Have Products

Father's Day Gift Guide: The Men of Premier Lacrosse League Share Their Must-Have Products

Style // a day ago
Spanx’s No-Show Underwear and Bras Are 50% Off — Today Only

Spanx’s No-Show Underwear and Bras Are 50% Off — Today Only

Style // a day ago
These $30 Jeggings Are Incredibly Flattering and Comfortable, According to Thousands of Shoppers

These $30 Jeggings Are Incredibly Flattering and Comfortable, According to Thousands of Shoppers

Style // a day ago
Harry Styles Goes for a Run in London, Plus Dakota Fanning, Jon Batiste and More

Harry Styles Goes for a Run in London, Plus Dakota Fanning, Jon Batiste and More

Celebrity // a day ago
Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Cartwright Has 'Been Beside Herself' as Her Mother Is Hospitalized

Vanderpump Rules Star Brittany Cartwright Has 'Been Beside Herself' as Her Mother Is Hospitalized

TV // June 13, 2020
Kelly Clarkson Seen Without Her Wedding Ring in L.A. After Filing for Divorce as Source Says 'She Seems to Be Doing OK'

Kelly Clarkson Seen Without Her Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Music // June 13, 2020
Release Date of Daniel Craig's James Bond Film No Time to Die Moved Up

Release Date of Daniel Craig's James Bond Film No Time to Die Moved Up

Movies // June 13, 2020
These Pressure-Relieving Shoes Are Made for People with Plantar Fasciitis, Arthritis, and Diabetes

These Pressure-Relieving Shoes Are Made for People with Plantar Fasciitis, Arthritis, and Diabetes

Style // June 13, 2020
JJ Watt Claps Back at Fan Who Claimed NFL Star Would Not Kneel During Anthem: 'Don't Speak for Me'

JJ Watt Claps Back at Fan Who Claimed NFL Star Would Not Kneel During Anthem: 'Don't Speak for Me'

Sports // June 13, 2020
Teen Mom Alum Jenelle Evans Says She's 'Taking a Few Days to Myself' After Husband David Eason Is Arrested

Jenelle Evans Says She's 'Taking a Few Days to Myself' After Husband David Eason Is Arrested

TV // June 13, 2020
Sia Apologizes for 'Making a Buffoon Out of Myself' After Confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B

Sia Apologizes for 'Making a Buffoon Out of Myself' After Confusing Nicki Minaj for Cardi B

Music // June 13, 2020
Pregnant Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'The Size of My Favorite Fruit'

Pregnant Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Shows Off Her Baby Bump: 'The Size of My Favorite Fruit'

Parents // June 13, 2020
John Legend and Alicia Keys to Battle It Out on Piano for Verzuz Juneteenth Celebration

John Legend and Alicia Keys to Battle It Out on Piano for Verzuz Juneteenth Celebration

Music // June 13, 2020
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss and Allison Holker Mark Loving Day Anniversary with Photo of Their Wedding

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss and Allison Holker Mark Loving Day Anniversary with Photo of Their Wedding

TV // June 13, 2020
Tiffany Haddish Says Every Time She's Pulled Over by Cops She Wonders If It's Her 'Last Day on Earth'

Tiffany Haddish Says Every Time She's Pulled Over by Cops She Wonders If It's Her 'Last Day on Earth'

Movies // June 13, 2020
Police Say Finding Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow's Remains on Chad Daybell's Property 'Was Not the Outcome We Had Hoped'

Police Speak Out After Finding Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow's Remains on Chad Daybell's Property

Crime // June 13, 2020
Atlanta Police Officer Fatally Shoots a Black Man After He Resisted Arrest at Wendy's Drive-Thru

Atlanta Police Officer Fatally Shoots a Black Man After He Resisted Arrest at Wendy's Drive-Thru

Crime // June 13, 2020
Nick Cordero's Wife Opens Up How They First Met After Admitting It's Been 'Really Tough' Lately

Nick Cordero's Wife Opens Up How They First Met After Admitting It's Been 'Really Tough' Lately

Theater // June 13, 2020
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com