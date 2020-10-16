stormheitman

See the Downton Abbey star in a sexy ensemble you'd never find in her character's closet
See the actress's debut photo as the new face of Lancôme
See the TV Host's head-turning shoes
Kate Hudson reigns supreme style queen thanks to her simply elegant Ann Taylor ensemble
Blake Lively is starting a new lifestyle company but her idea for it sounds very familiar
The star's recent style is a far cry from the fashionable looks she wore as Carrie Bradshaw
A roundup of the latest style news from around the web
See all the wacky head accessories that Kourtney Kardashian has been seen wearing this week