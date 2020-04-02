Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann Says IVF Transfer Failed: 'Heartbreak We Never Knew Possible'
Article
"Our beautiful little embaby did not successfully implant," the Paralympic gold medalist shared on social media
Michael Phelps Says Therapy 'Saved' Him During His Darkest Moment: 'I Didn't Want to Be Alive'
Article
The most decorated Olympian talks to PEOPLE about his struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts for Mental Health Awareness Month as an ambassador for Talkspace
NFL Player-Turned-Neurosurgeon Shares His Philosophy of Success: 'Small Wins Every Single Day'
Article
Dr. Myron Rolle — who became a Rhodes Scholar and later played for the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers before becoming a Harvard neurosurgeon — explains how to break up daunting goals into manageable tasks in his new book, The 2% Way
We Tried It: The Ergatta Rower, a Game-Based Fitness Experience Made for the Home
Article
The fitness solution delivers workouts as games, blasts calories, takes up hardly any room and looks surprisingly beautiful
Boston Family Is Fundraising for Treatment for Son, 2, Who Has Rare Disease: 'Terror and Grief'
Article
Henry Saladino suffers from Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC), a rare degenerative neurological disorder that causes life-threatening seizures, paralysis and breathing difficulties
Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann Gives Update on IVF Journey: 'We Are Preparing for Transfer'
Article
"As an athlete, your effort and your success aren't always defined by winning a gold medal — it's OK to sometimes allow yourself to fight for two simultaneous dreams," says Mallory Weggemann
Elite Runner and Full-Time Nurse Will Race the Boston Marathon in Scrubs to Raise Money for Mental Health
Article
Sam Roecker, 30, will line up at the 126th Boston Marathon wearing Moxie Scrubs to support the mental health and well-being of healthcare workers
Maryland Mom Was 415 Lbs. Before She Found Powerlifting: 'It Was Empowering to Take Control of My Life'
Article
After learning to prioritize her health and happiness, Tamara Walcott, 38, nabbed the title for the heaviest raw deadlift in the world by a woman
An Orthopedic Surgeon Explains Why Deion Sanders Had to Have 2 Toes Amputated: 'A Time Bomb in His Leg'
Video
Dr. Steven Sheskier describes what likely happened to NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders during his harrowing, life-threatening ordeal shown on Coach Prime
Tess Holliday Says Weight-Bias Led to Delayed Anorexia Diagnosis: 'I Could Have Gotten Help Sooner'
Article
The model and body activist opened up about how it felt to hear she had anorexia: "I had no idea that it could be me"
Paralympic Swimmer Mallory Weggemann and Husband Jay Snyder Open Up About Their Fertility Journey
Article
The Paralympic gold medalist and her husband are sharing their path to parenthood through IVF with the hope of destigmatizing male factor infertility
Trading Spaces' Paige Davis is Breaking the Stigma of Vaginal Pain During Sex: 'There Is Help'
Video
Paige Davis, 52, has suffered from vaginal pain for 30 years and only received a diagnosis of pudendal neuralgia last year — thanks to a female pelvic pain specialist
Saturday Might Be the Last Anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Article
Abortion rights are under assault as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision
Peloton Instructor Adrian Williams Meditates Lying Down in the Shower: 'The Sound of the Water Steadies the Mind'  
Article
Peloton's Adrian Williams stresses the importance of mind, body and being kind to yourself as the new year gets underway
Fitness Trainer Karena Dawn Launches Mental Health Organization in Honor of Her Late Mother
Article
"We are here to break the stigma," says the wellness entrepreneur of her new charity and content platform, The Big Silence Foundation
Mom Drops 100 Lbs. After Daughter Teaches Her to Count Macros: 'She Knows What She's Talking About!'
Video
Bridget Shinn needed her daughter Hilary Downey's help to change her mentality about food — and to lose weight for good
Wolfgang the Obese Beagle Loses Half His Size — and Finds His Forever Home
Article
"He's a happy-go-lucky dog," says Erin McManis, who helped the formerly stray beagle drop 61 lbs.
Alabama Woman, 69, Helps Nearly Everyone in Her Town Get a COVID Vaccine: 'I Feel Like We Saved a Lot of Lives'
Article
Dorothy Oliver persuaded all but five of the 344 residents in Panola, Alabama, to get vaccinated — and she’s working on the rest
Barbra Streisand Says It's 'Unacceptable' that Women Don't Receive High-Quality Heart Health Care
Article
"You can and must be your own advocate for your heart health," says the legendary singer and actress
Aly Raisman Didn't Recognize Her Migraine Symptoms: 'As an Athlete, I Always Powered Through'
Article
"When we're struggling with something, we often diminish how we feel," says the Olympic gold medalist, who urges other women to advocate for their health
25-Year-Old Woman Thought She Had a Migraine — but It Turned Out to Be a Brain Tumor
Article
After a six-hour brain surgery and 40 staples in her head, Danielle Soviero says she feels "proud of her bravery"
Twin Sister Doctors Deliver Healthcare and COVID-19 Awareness to the Philly Community They Love
Video
Identical twins Dr. Delana Wardlaw and Dr. Elana McDonald have been practicing medicine, building trust and giving back to their hometown for 20 years
Katie Couric Suffered from Bulimia in '80s: 'When Karen Carpenter Died, It Shook Me to the Core'
Article
In her new memoir Going There, the former Today anchor talks candidly about the pressure to diet and be thin
Virginia Woman Builds Grassroots Campaign to Help Black Women Get Life-Saving Mammograms
Article
"Women of color need access to information and resources," says Tanya Weaver
Marathoner Learns She Has Breast Cancer After Delaying Mammogram Due to COVID: 'I Didn't Feel Sick'
Video
"There's always some excuse not to book an appointment," says Angela Pohl, whose breast cancer likely spread when she skipped her screening during the pandemic
