Sophie Dodd

@sickofsuburbia

Most Recent

See Inside Good Mythical Morning’s Rhett McLaughlin and Wife Jessie’s ‘Eclectic’ L.A. Family Home

See Inside Good Mythical Morning’s Rhett McLaughlin and Wife Jessie’s ‘Eclectic’ L.A. Family Home

 “We’ve been working on it for 5 years and we’re not done yet,” interior designer Jessie McLaughlin tells PEOPLE of renovating the home she shares with her YouTube star husband, their two sons and their dog
From High School Sweethearts to Fiancés: The Cutest Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

The Most Romantic Photos of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Through the Years

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback popped the question to his longtime love on Sept. 1 after eight years of dating
A Guide to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Ever-Expanding Pet Family

A Guide to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Ever-Expanding Pet Family

The couple, who are expecting their third child together, also recently welcomed two new birds into their family
Liam Payne Is Engaged! See What the Boys of One Direction Are Up to Now

One Direction: Where Are They Now?

With solo careers, engagements and babies on the way, the One Direction boys have come a long way since their days on The X Factor 
Sister, Sister Is Coming to Netflix! Here's Where to Stream All Your Favorite Throwback Sitcoms

Sister, Sister Is Coming to Netflix! Here's Where to Stream All Your Favorite Throwback Sitcoms

We're taking a trip down memory lane to find out where you can stream all of your favorite sitcoms from the '90s and early 2000s
WATCH: Million Dollar Listing’s Fredrik Eklund and His Twins Show Off Their New Bel Air Home

Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund and His Twins Show Off Their L.A. Home in New YouTube Series

The real estate mogul's new YouTube show is a delight for kids and parents alike

A Guide to Martha Stewart's Most 'Entertaining' Instagram Photos, in Honor of Her Birthday

A Guide to Martha Stewart's Most 'Entertaining' Instagram Photos, in Honor of Her Birthday

The lifestyle guru turns 79 on Aug. 3, and fans can't get enough of her blend of candid and curated Instagram content 
Obsessed with Gigi Hadid's Iconic Pasta Cabinets? Get to Know the Seattle-Based 'Pasta Ninja' Who Made Them

Obsessed with Gigi Hadid's Rainbow Pasta Cabinets? Meet the 'Pasta Ninja' Who Made Them

The supermodel's vibrant pasta cabinets were designed by artist Linda Miller Nicolson, who tells PEOPLE about the behind-the-scenes process
Celebrate One Direction's 10-Year-Anniversary with Their Most Iconic Throwback Photos

Celebrate One Direction's 10-Year-Anniversary with Their Most Iconic Throwback Photos

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant! Everything the Mom-to-Be Has Said About Motherhood

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant! Everything the Mom-to-Be Has Said About Motherhood

20 Sexy & Silly Instagrams of Birthday Girl Lisa Rinna That Prove Age Is Just a Number

20 Sexy & Silly Instagrams of Birthday Girl Lisa Rinna That Prove Age Is Just a Number

Before & After: See How One Husband Transformed an Attic Into His Wife's Monochrome Dream Closet

Before & After: See How One Husband Transformed an Attic Into His Wife's Dream Closet

Birthday Girl Margot Robbie's Most Dramatic On-Screen Transformations — from Super Villain to Reigning Royal

The Aussie actress and producer doesn't shy from altering her golden-girl looks for a role

All Sophie Dodd

All of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Most Romantic (and Hilarious) Throwback Pics

All of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Most Romantic (and Hilarious) Throwback Pics

Home // May 31, 2020
Labor of Love’s Production Designer Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of the New Reality Dating Show

Inside the Labor of Love Houses: The Dating Show's Designer Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes

Home // May 29, 2020
'I Looked Death Right in the Face': 15 Stars Open Up About Their Near-Death Experiences

'I Looked Death Right in the Face': 15 Stars Open Up About Their Near-Death Experiences

Celebrity // February 22, 2019
West Elm and REI's New Outdoor Lifestyle Collection Is Here to Help You Make the Most of Summer

West Elm and REI's New Outdoor Lifestyle Collection Is Here to Help You Make the Most of Summer

Home // May 26, 2020
In Honor of National Wine Day: The 9 Best Wine Clubs, Based on Your Drinking Style

In Honor of National Wine Day: The 9 Best Wine Clubs, Based on Your Drinking Style

Food // May 26, 2020
Backyard Bliss! Turn Your Outdoor Space — No Matter How Small — Into an Oasis With These Products For Every Home Size

Backyard Bliss! Turn Your Outdoor Space — No Matter How Small — Into an Oasis With These Products

Home // June 02, 2020
Naomi Campbell Turns 50! These Throwback Photos Prove the Supermodel Hasn't Aged

Naomi Campbell Turns 50! These Throwback Photos Prove the Supermodel Hasn't Aged

Style // May 22, 2020
This Sunscreen-scented Candle is a (Socially Distanced) Beach Vacation in a Jar 

Hawaiian Tropic Is Bringing the Beach to You With Their New Limited-Edition Candle

Home // June 09, 2020
The 'Apple' Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree! See Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter

The 'Apple' Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree! See Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter

Style // August 03, 2020
'Like Marriage on Acid': Everything Celebrities Have Said About Their Relationships in Quarantine

'Like Marriage on Acid': Everything Celebrities Have Said About Their Relationships in Quarantine

Celebrity // May 22, 2020
The Sweetest Photos of Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Son Callum

The Sweetest Photos of Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee's Son Callum

Parents // May 12, 2020
Nina & Shaun, Ben & Noah and More New Celebrity Couples in Quarantine Together

Nina & Shaun, Ben & Noah and More New Celebrity Couples in Quarantine Together

Celebrity // May 29, 2020
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn's Cutest Moments Through the Years

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn's Cutest Moments Through the Years

Movies // April 22, 2020
The Cast of Forgetting Sarah Marshall: Where Are They Now?

Cast of Forgetting Sarah Marshall: Where Are They Now?

Movies // April 18, 2020
6 Free Online Games to Keep Your Mind Sharp While Social Distancing

6 Free Online Games to Keep Your Mind Sharp While Social Distancing

Home // April 15, 2020
Padma Lakshmi & Adam Dell, Demi Moore & Bruce Willis, and More Celebrity Exes in Quarantine Together

Padma Lakshmi & Adam Dell, Demi Moore & Bruce Willis, and More Celebrity Exes in Quarantine Together

Celebrity // June 24, 2020
Coronavirus Strands Honeymooning Couple: 'Everyone Wants to Be Stuck on an Island, Until You’re Stuck'

Coronavirus Travel Restrictions Strand Couple on Honeymoon in Paradise

Travel // April 07, 2020
Coronavirus: How to Make Your Own Cloth Face Mask at Home

Coronavirus: How to Make Your Own Cloth Face Mask at Home

Health // April 08, 2020
The Best Zoom Backgrounds For Every Type of Video Call

The Best Zoom Backgrounds For Every Type of Video Call

Home // April 03, 2020
WATCH: See Inside Younger Star Molly Bernard's 'Calming' and Cool Brooklyn Apartment

WATCH: See Inside Younger Star Molly Bernard's 'Calming' and Cool Brooklyn Apartment

Home // April 02, 2020
Sarah Hyland, Jennifer Lopez & More Celebrities Who Have Postponed Their Weddings Due to Coronavirus

Sarah Hyland, Jennifer Lopez & More Celebrities Who Have Postponed Their Weddings Due to Coronavirus

Lifestyle // July 17, 2020
15 Memes About Social Distancing That Will Make You Feel Less Alone

15 Memes About Social Distancing That Will Make You Feel Less Alone

Lifestyle // April 02, 2020
How Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Pink & More Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

How Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Health // May 26, 2020
Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2020

Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2020

Celebrity // a day ago
PHOTOS: Famous Landmarks Around the World Are Lighting Up with Messages of Hope and Thanks Amid Coronavirus

Famous Landmarks Around the World Are Lighting Up with Messages of Hope and Thanks Amid Coronavirus

Travel // March 31, 2020
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com