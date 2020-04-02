Sonal Dutt

Sonal Dutt is the food and lifestyle director of PEOPLE, overseeing the food, travel and home editorial team. She launched People.com's first lifestyle-focused vertical and celebrity recipe mobile app in 2013. Previously, she was the executive lifestyle editor at Every Day with Rachael Ray and Senior Lifestyle Editor at Woman's Day, and held editorial positions at InStyle, For Me and Details. The Virginia native graduated from James Madison University with degrees in Communications and English, and has a master's degree in Magazine Journalism from New York University. Her passions include cooking, boybands and NFL football.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares His Best Father's Day Gifts—Including Shoes So Comfortable They Even Surprised Him!
Gallery
The star of AMC's The Walking Dead and upcoming spinoff Isle of the Dead chooses presents to help dads kick back and enjoy the good life
Advertisement
PEOPLE's 2022 Travel List: 25 Things to Do, Eat & See This Year!
Gallery
Add these must-visit spots in the U.S. to your book-it list!
Charles Barkley's Small-Batch Vodka Is a Slam Dunk — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Gallery
That's the spirit! These celebrities have started their own booze brands
How to Recreate the Avocado & Bell Pepper Omelet from Only Murders in the Building
New!
Everything is mysterious on Only Murders In the Building, Hulu's twisty whodunit—even a fluffy vegetable omelet that former TV detective Charles cooks each day
Make These Bridgerton Glazed Lemon-Ginger Tea Cakes While Binging Season 2
New!
Even teatime is sumptuous and sexy on the Netflix series set in the early 1800s—especially with these mini yellow cakes that are sweet, sharp and too delicious not to share
Get Our Recipe for Yellowstone-Inspired Seared Steaks with Bacon Butter
New!
Although meals are often cut short by Dutton family drama, suppers on Yellowstone include the best of cowboy cuisine—like these bone-in, garlic-and-herb-basted rib eyes
Chef Evan Funke Designed the Menu for Vanity Fair's Oscar Party—And, Yes, There Was Lasagna!
Video
The chef behind Italian hotspots Felix and Mother Wolf in L.A. prepared the food for Vanity Fair's viewing dinner and star-studded after-party
Advertisement
Eli Manning Is Sending a Bartender to Super Bowl—and Will Work Her Shift!—in Stella Artois' New Campaign
Article
"I'm excited, and a little scared honestly, to fill in," says Manning, who joins former NFL stars Dan Marino and Ryan Clark to celebrate America's bar and restaurant workers during Super Bowl 2022
Peyton Manning on His 'Second Chapter' — Super Bowl Ads, SNL and Maybe a 'Cameo' on Emily in Paris
Video
"Even though I'm not playing, [I] still feel like I'm actually a part of the Super Bowl," Peyton Manning tells PEOPLE exclusively about appearing in Michelob Ultra's new 2022 Super Bowl commercial
Chef Evan Funke Designed the Menu for Vanity Fair's Oscar Party—And, Yes, There Was Lasagna!
Video
The chef behind Italian hotspots Felix and Mother Wolf in L.A. prepared the food for Vanity Fair's viewing dinner and star-studded after-party
Eli Manning Is Sending a Bartender to Super Bowl—and Will Work Her Shift!—in Stella Artois' New Campaign
Article
"I'm excited, and a little scared honestly, to fill in," says Manning, who joins former NFL stars Dan Marino and Ryan Clark to celebrate America's bar and restaurant workers during Super Bowl 2022
Peyton Manning on His 'Second Chapter' — Super Bowl Ads, SNL and Maybe a 'Cameo' on Emily in Paris
Video
"Even though I'm not playing, [I] still feel like I'm actually a part of the Super Bowl," Peyton Manning tells PEOPLE exclusively about appearing in Michelob Ultra's new 2022 Super Bowl commercial
Peyton Manning Is Set on Winning at the 'Superior Bowl' in Michelob Ultra's 2022 Super Bowl Commercial
Article
The retired NFL quarterback and actor Steve Buscemi will be two of the stars featured in Michelob Ultra's upcoming Super Bowl 56 commercial, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.
Chrissy Teigen Compliments Food and Bathroom Lighting in L.A. Restaurant — Plus More Celeb Restaurant Sightings
Gallery
Want to see a celebrity at dinner? Here are the restaurants and bars where you should make a reservation
Advertisement
Le Creuset Launches a Harry Potter Collection at Williams Sonoma—and It Includes a Piece Inspired by Voldemort
Article
The new cookware line includes everything from silicone wand spatulas to a black casserole dish embossed with the Dark Mark
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Gallery
A celebration of the year's biggest culinary stars, products and pop culture moments that made us feel inspired, connected and hungry for more
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can Finally Travel Again!
Gallery
Get the Ultimate Summer Dessert Recipe Enjoyed by the Royals!
Article
Read more about this warm-weather palace tradition in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals, out now
People Food Awards 2021: The Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Gallery
Sleep by Sleep! NKOTB Releases New Throwback Collection Inspired by Their Popular '90s Sheets
Article
"When we meet fans [now] we always hear them say to us: 'You were my first concert' and 'I used to sleep on you!'" band member Danny Wood tells PEOPLE exclusively
Get Our Recipe for Schitt's Creek's 'Continental Breakfast' Cinnamon Buns
Article
Inspired by the ones made by quarry worker and part-time baker Ivan on the show, these soft, pillowy rolls are stuffed with sugar and spice and slathered with a rich, cream cheese icing
Advertisement
Bake PEN15's Fudgy, Frosting-Topped 'Cosmic' Brownies
Article
Everything is hilarious, awkward and delightfully nostalgic on Hulu's middle dram-com—including the snacks
Editors' Picks: The Foods, Snacks & Drinks We Recommend to Everyone
Gallery
PEOPLE's food and lifestyle editors taste and rate all the new ingredients, snacks, drinks and desserts in the market. These are the ones that deserve a spot on your shopping list.
Dan Levy Stars in M&M's New Super Bowl Ad: 'It Is Funny and Sweet, and I Can't Wait for Everyone to See It'
Article
"The goal of the spot is just about connecting people and finding ways to bring people together," says the Schitt's Creek actor and co-creator
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Will Star Together in New Cheetos Super Bowl Commercial
Article
The couple, who first met and worked together on That '70s Show, will also join rapper Shaggy to solve a snack-food mystery
Tom Selleck Leaves a $2,020 Tip and Handwritten Note for Restaurant Servers as Part of the 2020 Tip Challenge
Article
"I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg's 'Tip Challenge' with my sincere hope for a better 2020," the Blue Bloods star wrote to the staff at Elio's restaurant in New York City.
Marcus Samuelsson's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for Food Lovers
Gallery
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Releases a New Boozy 'Dwanta Claus' Holiday Ice Cream Line
Article
"May your cheat meals be merry, spiked and bright this holiday season!" says the star, who teamed up with Salt & Straw to create his 2020 flavor
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com