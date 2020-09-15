Sheryl Crow

California Man Claims Spilled Starbucks Tea Burnt Him So Badly His Genitals Were Disfigured

Tommy Piluyev is suing Starbucks as he says he was severely burned after a lid on his cup had popped off, spilling hot tea on his stomach, hands and genitals
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Pledges Senate Vote on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Replacement Just Hours After Her Death

"We will keep our promise," vowed McConnell
Cardi B Says She Has 'Not Shed Not One Tear' Since Filing for Divorce from Offset: 'I'm Not Hurt'

Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87: See Her Remarkable Life in Photos

The second woman to sit on the Supreme Court and a tireless champion of social justice died Friday at age 87. Look back at her remarkable life in photos
Cheer Stars Gabi Butler and La'Darius Marshall Break Their Silence on Jerry Harris' Arrest

Marshall said that as a "victim of sexual abuse as a child," he had knowledge of the "pain of experiencing" the type of abuse that Harris has been accused of committing
Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Rumors That Husband Harry Hamlin Is 'Having a Lot of Affairs and Is Gay'

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin tied the knot in 1997 and share daughters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin

George W. Bush, Joe Biden, Kerry Washington and More React to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death: 'America Lost a Giant'

The Supreme Court Justice died at 87 due to complications from metastatic cancer on Friday
Ant Anstead Praised 'Your Beautiful Mummy' in Birthday Post for Son Hudson Weeks Before Split from Christina

Christina revealed she and Ant had ended their relationship after less than two years of marriage in an Instagram post on Friday night
Trump Says Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was 'an Amazing Woman' After Being Told by Reporters of Her Death

Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokes About 'Feeling Like Shamu' as She Reveals Her Due Date

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Revealed 'Fervent Wish' to 'Not Be Replaced Until a New President Is Installed' Days Before Death

Jessica Alba Nearly Steps on a Massive Rattlesnake While Posing for Photos: 'Ooh S—!'

Antebellum Is the Right Movie for Right Now, Says Gabourey Sidibe: 'Slavery Was Not That Long Ago'

The actress, who stars in the new movie with Janelle Monáe, is challenging — and changing — stereotypes in Hollywood

Nurse Helps Terminally Ill Father with Cancer Fly to See His Son Play Football for a Final Time

Human Interest // 8 hours ago
These Soft and Stretchy Knit Pants Are Way Nicer Than Your Average Sweatpants

Style // 8 hours ago
Willie Nelson Recalls Having to Admit Cheating to Wife When His Mistress Had Their Baby: I 'Was Caught'

Country // 8 hours ago
Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Says It 'Hasn't Been an Easy First Trimester': 'Felt Like I've Had Stomach Flu'

Parents // 8 hours ago
Matt Roloff Reveals 'Big' Changes Coming to Pumpkin Season on Family Farm amid COVID-19

TV // 9 hours ago
Pregnant Hayley Hubbard Opens Up About 'Miserably Painful' Varicose Veins: 'I Wish I Didn't Care How They Looked'

Parents // 9 hours ago
Kerry Washington Admits She's 'Scared at Times to Scooter in Neighborhoods' with Her Kids Where 'Somebody Could Call the Cops'

Parents // 9 hours ago
Lady Gaga Drops 'Very Personal' '911' Video About Her Mental Health: 'It's the Poetry of Pain'

Music // 9 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on How Carrie Bradshaw Might Shop During the Pandemic

Style // 9 hours ago
Pet Company Working to Make Service Dogs Available to All Veterans Looking for a Companion

Pets // 9 hours ago
Amanda Kloots Shares Sweet Video of 1-Year-Old Son Elvis Listening to Nick Cordero's Posthumous Album

Theater // 9 hours ago
John Leguizamo Is Boycotting 2020 Emmys over Latinx Snubs: 'What's the Point?'

TV // 10 hours ago
Danny Masterson Appears in Court as He Faces 3 Rape Charges

TV // 10 hours ago
Mira Sorvino Wants to Reunite with Lisa Kudrow for a Romy and Michele Sequel: 'That Would Be a Joy'

Movies // 10 hours ago
Sheryl Crow Urges Mammograms, Says Early Detection Made a ‘Huge Difference’ in Her Breast Cancer

Health // 9 hours ago
Launches We Love: Travelpro x Travel + Leisure Luggage, Plus More Of Our Favorite New Travel Items You Can Shop Now

Travel // 10 hours ago
Puppy Survives Being Thrown Off Bridge Thanks to Good Samaritan Who Jumped in Water to Save Her

Pets // 10 hours ago
Stylish Instagram Dog Boobie Billie Launches Her Own Line of Itty-Bitty Handbags and Scarves

Pets // 11 hours ago
Watch Jacob Elordi Introduce His Upcoming Film 2 Hearts (Coming to Theaters!)

Movies // 11 hours ago
Rachael Ray Donates $10,000 to Senior Dog Rescue Run by New York Couple

Pets // 11 hours ago
Autographed Michael Jordan Baseball Bat Rediscovered in Car Trunk After 26 Years

Sports // 11 hours ago
Amal Clooney Quits Prestigious U.K. Government Role Over Its 'Lamentable' Brexit Plan

Movies // 11 hours ago
Parents Sue Trump and His Campaign Over Doctored 'Racist Baby' Video

Politics // 11 hours ago
Va. Woman Who Loved Animals Is Killed by Ex in Murder-Suicide: 'He Hunted Her Down,' Says Friend

Crime // 10 hours ago
Ava Max Releases Empowering Album Heaven & Hell as She Talks Ascent to Success: 'I Finally Made It'

Music // 10 hours ago
