Shelby Reitman

Shelby Reitman is focused on telling stories through innovative platforms. A recent graduate from Northwestern University, she is a journalist, media producer, and poet.
Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict Welcome Daughter: 'We Are in Heaven'
Video
Tia Mowry-Hardrict has given birth to a baby girl — her second child with husband Cory Hardrict (the spouses also share son Cree Taylor, 6½)
Dodgers' Kike Hernandez and Fiancee Mariana Vicente Get a Grand Slam Home Makeover: See Inside
Video
The Dodger and his fiancee, a former Miss Universe Puerto Rico, show off their newly decorated space
Iggy Azalea Says She Torched Nick Young's Pricey Wardrobe After Split: 'Expensive Doesn't Burn Well'
Article
During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live,' the "Fancy" singer revealed she torched ex fiancé Nick Young's clothes in a fire pit after she found out he was cheating
#FBF: Former Making the Band Group Day26 Talks 10-Year Reunion and Their Relationship with Diddy
Video
R&B boyband Day26, from Diddy's hit show Making the Band are back with a new album after 10 years
Bridget Regan Welcomes Son Bernard Moon
Article
The Last Ship star Bridget Regan announced her second pregnancy in November, captioning a baby bump snap, "A bit of news"
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Welcome Daughter
Article
One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton has welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead
She's Under the Newborn Spell! Hocus Pocus Star Vinessa Shaw Welcomes Son Jack
Article
Hocus Pocus actress Vinessa Shaw has given birth to her first child with graphic designer husband Kristopher Gifford
Laverne Cox on Meeting Cardi B and Offset at Fashion Week: 'I Look Over and He's Smoking a Blunt!'
Video
The Orange is the New Black actress talks about sitting front row at New York Fashion Week next to Cardi B when Offset lit up a joint
Provocative Celebrity Photographer Tyler Shields Doesn't Hold Back in New YouTube Documentary
Article
Photographer Tyler Shields, known for his provocative celebrity images, debuts a new documentary on YouTube Red
British Retailer Missguided Introduces Diverse Mannequins with Realistic Features
Video
British fashion brand Missguided unveiled new mannequins that are ethnically diverse and have realistic features like freckles and stretch marks
Drew Scott Reveals the Valentine's Day Surprise He Planned for Fiancée Linda Phan
Video
"I need to make something for her," the Property Brothers star reveals
A Baby Girl! Step Up Star Drew Sidora Welcomes Second Child with Husband Ralph Pittman
Article
Drew Sidora gave birth to daughter Aniya Grace, her second child with Ralph Pittman
Jamie Foxx Owns 'Thousands' of Sunglasses, Shops at Zara and More Style Secrets from the Star
Article
The actor opened up about his fashion and latest bargain shopping find
Un-Break Our Hearts! Toni Braxton Announces Her Return to Music
Article
Toni Braxton officially returns to music, announcing new album, Sex and Cigarettes, and releases new single, Long as I Live 
Vanessa Williams Shares Her Healthy Heart Advice: Have Courage, Get Screened and 'Be Persistent'
Article
Vanessa Williams and daughter Jillian Hervey have a family history of heart disease
James Bay Debuts a New Sound (and a New Haircut!) with Latest Single 'Wild Love'
Article
The track is the first off Bay's forthcoming sophomore album
'My Boys': Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant with Another Son — See the Sweet Announcement
Video
Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel announced she is pregnant with her second son via a Sunday Instagram post
Goldilocks! Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shares Cute Snap of Daughter Lily-Grace's Haircut
Video
Nicky Hilton Rothschild shared a photo of older daughter Lily-Grace Victoria's haircut on Instagram
Anika Noni Rose Says 'Explosive' New Season of The Quad Tackles Sexual Assault
Article
Anika Noni Rose talks the 'Intense' new season of The Quad and what it means to be a 'Trailblazer'
Viola Davis and Husband Address Police Brutality with Intense New TV One Docuseries
Article
Viola Davis to narrate TV One docuseries Two Sides of the Truth about four notable accounts of police encounters that ended up fatal
Fergie and Pharrell to Perform at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
Video
Pharrell Williams and Fergie to perform at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 18
