Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.
Rock Drummer Ralph Rolle's Baking Project Finally Hits Stores: 'Passion Has No Expiration Date'
Article
Ralph Rolle – who has performed with artists such as Chic, Nile Rodgers, Sting, and more – released his line of Soul Snacks cookies, hitting shelves at select Walmart stores now
Advertisement
E.G. Daily — the Voice of Tommy Pickles! — Opens Up About Her Career and the Rugrats Cast
Article
"All of us really stayed friends throughout all of it," Daily tells PEOPLE about the close-knit Rugrats cast
'American Empress' Marjorie Merriweather Post — Mogul Behind Mar-a-Lago and More — Takes the Spotlight
Article
Author Allison Pataki, the daughter of former New York Gov. George Pataki, tells PEOPLE about her sixth novel centered around the life of the late heiress and businesswoman
Explorer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado — Whom Selena Gomez Will Play! — Says Writing Memoir 'Saved My Life'
Article
Silvia Vasquez-Lavado's gripping memoir about coping with addiction and sexual violence through mountain climbing is currently being adapted for a biopic starring Selena Gomez
Bobsledder Hunter Church's Journey Comes 'Full Circle' with Olympics: 'Incredible This Is Where I Am'
Article
The third-generation bobsledder will make his Olympic debut in Beijing, after nearly quitting the sport in 2018 and making a hard-fought comeback
U.S. Bobsledder Sylvia Hoffman on 'Crazy' Journey to Olympics — and How Reality TV Was Involved
Article
The lifelong athlete has tried many paths to make the Olympics, and she's set to finally make her debut in Beijing with the U.S. bobsled team
Curling Siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton Talk About the 'Advantage' of Their 'Motivating' Rivalry
Article
"We're each other's biggest cheerleaders and supporters in any way we can on the ice and off the ice," Matt Hamilton tells PEOPLE about his and sister Becca's bond
Advertisement
Grammy-Nominated Teacher and History-Making Mayor Hopes Her Story Can 'Embolden Young People'
Article
“Whether it’s teaching or being a firefighter or being a mayor, I want to show that a female can do it — even if there’s never been a path forward,” Lancaster, New York, Mayor Lynne Ruda tells PEOPLE
Ivana Trump's Ex-Husband Rossano Rubicondi Dead at 49: 'I'm Devastated,' She Says
Article
An Italian news outlet reported that Ivana Trump's ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi had been ill for about a year before he died at age 49
Curling Siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton Talk About the 'Advantage' of Their 'Motivating' Rivalry
Article
"We're each other's biggest cheerleaders and supporters in any way we can on the ice and off the ice," Matt Hamilton tells PEOPLE about his and sister Becca's bond
Grammy-Nominated Teacher and History-Making Mayor Hopes Her Story Can 'Embolden Young People'
Article
“Whether it’s teaching or being a firefighter or being a mayor, I want to show that a female can do it — even if there’s never been a path forward,” Lancaster, New York, Mayor Lynne Ruda tells PEOPLE
Ivana Trump's Ex-Husband Rossano Rubicondi Dead at 49: 'I'm Devastated,' She Says
Article
An Italian news outlet reported that Ivana Trump's ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi had been ill for about a year before he died at age 49
How One Beloved Local Theater Weathered the Pandemic: Thanks to Aid Money and a Customer Who Kept Showing Up
Article
"It was just time for good news," Clinton Street Theater owner Lani Jo Leigh tells PEOPLE, after the most trying period in the venue's 107-year history
To Catch a Predator's Chris Hansen Says 'Miscommunication' Led to Warrant for Missed Court Date
Article
Chris Hansen failed to appear in court on Thursday, where he was supposed to provide documents as part of a sting operation he aided authorities with last year
Advertisement
Sasha Obama's Close Friend Maisy Biden 'Was Like the LeBron' of Their School League, Barack Says
Article
Barack Obama told Dax Shepard on the latest episode of his podcast that his younger daughter and Joe Biden's granddaughter are still close friends after going to grade school together
Rep. Liz Cheney Says She's 'Honored' to Be Named to Jan. 6 Commission amid Republican Backlash
Article
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters he thought it was shocking Cheney would accept the invite
Barack Obama on Why He's the Butt of Jokes from Daughters Sasha and Malia: 'They're Afraid of Michelle'
Article
The former president told actor Dax Shepard on his podcast that Sasha and Malia "know that I'm all bark and no real bite"
George W. Bush Jokes About the Words He Makes Up While Debating the Word 'Literally'
Article
The former president shared his hot take after his daughter and Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager cold-called him for a grammar lesson
Trump Organization CFO Pleads 'Not Guilty' After Turning Himself in Ahead of Tax Fraud Charges
Article
Donald Trump faces a growing list of legal issues since he left office in January
Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff Clink Beers at Astros Game During Trip to Encourage Vaccines
Article
The first lady and second gentleman toured Texas on Tuesday to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Biden Vows Raise to $15 Minimum Wage for Federal Firefighters Ahead of 'Above Normal' Wildfire Season
Article
"These courageous women and men take an incredible risk of running toward the fire, and they deserve to be paid and paid good wages," President Biden said Wednesday
Advertisement
House Votes to Remove 'Grotesque' Confederate Statues from Display in U.S. Capitol
Article
"Hate, racism, & bigotry have no place here," said Rep. Steny Hoyer, who introduced the bill
Tennessee's First Openly Gay GOP State Lawmaker Talks About His Election: 'It Is Part of Who I Am'
Article
State Rep. Eddie Mannis said he's hoping to "change the conversation" within the Republican Party
Tayshia Adams & Colton Underwood Explain After They and More Bachelor Stars Sought COVID Relief Loans
Article
"Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee," a spokesperson says — as the news stirred debate and criticism online
Joe Biden Will Not Travel to Tokyo for Next Month's Summer Olympics — but Jill Biden Might
Article
"The president is not planning to attend the games. He will certainly be rooting for the athletes," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday
Olympian Gwen Berry Responds to Conservative Backlash Over Flag Protest as White House Weighs In
Article
"At this point, y'all are obsessed with me," Berry, a hammer thrower, tweeted in response to Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw's criticism on Monday
George W. Bush's Art Teacher on Their Unlikely Friendship and His 'Brave' Work: 'He Keeps Getting Better'
Article
"There is a side to this person that people don't know," Texas painter Sedrick Huckaby says about former President Bush
Pete Buttigieg Reveals the Advice He'd Give His 13-Year-Old Self: 'Just Hang In There'
Article
"13-year-old Pete came out alright," Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate and openly gay cabinet member, says in a new interview
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com