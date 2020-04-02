Sarah Michaud

The singer-songwriter and his bride tied knot in Positano, Italy and had a second ceremony in Seaside, Florida
Advertisement
The country star and his wife will welcome a sibling for son Dutton in late October, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively
"We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority," the couple said in a joint statement on Saturday
The actress and the Bleachers musician are set to tie the knot, PEOPLE confirms
A rep for the singer confirms to PEOPLE that Payne and his fiancée have split
The annual awards show was held Sunday, May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
The guitarist joined his Sob Rock Tour opening act onstage Monday in Boston for a cover of Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World"
Advertisement
Nashville came to Austin on May 7 for the ninth annual festival presented by Capital One
The year's event took place Saturday, May 7 at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas and was again hosted by Bobby Bones
The guitarist joined his Sob Rock Tour opening act onstage Monday in Boston for a cover of Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World"
Nashville came to Austin on May 7 for the ninth annual festival presented by Capital One
The year's event took place Saturday, May 7 at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas and was again hosted by Bobby Bones
PEOPLE captured all the weekend's headliners and top performers as Nashville took over Indio, California April 29-May 1
Prior to Naomi Judd's death, the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour, which was set to kick off on Sept. 30 in Michigan
Advertisement
A longtime advocate for mental health awareness, Naomi Judd told PEOPLE in 2016, "Nobody can understand it unless you've been there"
"We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Naomi's daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, wrote in a statement
Southerland's Matt Chase popped the question in Arkansas after almost two years of dating
The country star provided background vocals for "Last Train Home" before returning to duet with the guitarist on "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room"
The CMT Awards aired live from Nashville on CBS and Paramount+ on Monday night
The rising country star and his new bride got engaged in July 2021
A CMT spokesperson told PEOPLE that the country star is currently quarantining
Advertisement
"I was looking at my hands going, 'Well, these hands from time to time played the guitar in front of 17,000 people a night,'" the musician joked of time off the road during the pandemic
"Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane," son Sam said in a statement
"Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them," the musician wrote. "This means we have to reschedule the next four shows"
The singer announced the show "will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation" as he wished his drummer and background vocalist a "speedy recovery"
"When I observe my own resistance to something and then allow or accept what is to be just as it is without needing it to change, I notice my suffering starts to dissipate some," she writes
The singer-songwriter and talk show host is petitioning to be known by only her first and middle names — Kelly Brianne — going forward
The couple first met in 2014 on Tinder and began dating two years later
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.