Sarah Michaud

Better Than Ezra's Kevin Griffin Marries Erica Krusen in 'Pure Magic' Italian — and Florida! — Weddings
The singer-songwriter and his bride tied knot in Positano, Italy and had a second ceremony in Seaside, Florida
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Expecting Second Baby: 'Two Under 2!'
The country star and his wife will welcome a sibling for son Dutton in late October, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively
Shakira and Longtime Boyfriend Gerard Piqué Have Separated
"We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority," the couple said in a joint statement on Saturday
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Are Engaged: Source
The actress and the Bleachers musician are set to tie the knot, PEOPLE confirms
Liam Payne and Maya Henry End Engagement Nearly One Year After Rekindling Romance
A rep for the singer confirms to PEOPLE that Payne and his fiancée have split
Dan + Shay! Doja Cat! Glass Animals! Inside PEOPLE's Billboard Music Awards 2022 Photo Booth
The annual awards show was held Sunday, May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Alexander 23 Duets with John Mayer as Tour Wraps: 'An Honor to Share the Road with You'
The guitarist joined his Sob Rock Tour opening act onstage Monday in Boston for a cover of Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World"
Go Inside PEOPLE's 2022 iHeartCountry Festival Photo Booth! All the Photos
Nashville came to Austin on May 7 for the ninth annual festival presented by Capital One
Cody Johnson! Carrie Underwood! Thomas Rhett! See the iHeartCountry Festival's 2022 Group Photo
The year's event took place Saturday, May 7 at the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas and was again hosted by Bobby Bones
From Thomas Rhett to Carrie Underwood to Luke Combs and More! Go Behind-the-Scenes at Stagecoach 2022
PEOPLE captured all the weekend's headliners and top performers as Nashville took over Indio, California April 29-May 1
Family Wants to 'Be Respectful' of Naomi Judd's Legacy If Fall Tour Proceeds: Source
Prior to Naomi Judd's death, the iconic mother-daughter duo The Judds announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour, which was set to kick off on Sept. 30 in Michigan
Country Legend Naomi Judd Died by Suicide After Longtime Struggle with Mental Health: Sources
A longtime advocate for mental health awareness, Naomi Judd told PEOPLE in 2016, "Nobody can understand it unless you've been there"
Naomi Judd Dead at 76, According to Daughters Ashley and Wynonna: 'We Are Navigating Profound Grief'
"We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Naomi's daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, wrote in a statement
Southerland's Matt Chase Is Engaged to Girlfriend Abbie Beineman — Inside His 'Perfect' Proposal
Southerland's Matt Chase popped the question in Arkansas after almost two years of dating
Maren Morris Jokes Her 'Brain Exploded' Duetting with John Mayer at Nashville Show: 'What a Night'
The country star provided background vocals for "Last Train Home" before returning to duet with the guitarist on "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room"
Carrie! Jason! Miranda! The Judds! Go Inside PEOPLE and EW's CMT Awards 2022 Photo Booth
The CMT Awards aired live from Nashville on CBS and Paramount+ on Monday night
Parker McCollum Marries Hallie Ray Light: See Their Rings
The rising country star and his new bride got engaged in July 2021
Luke Combs No Longer Performing at 2022 CMT Awards After Testing Positive for COVID
A CMT spokesperson told PEOPLE that the country star is currently quarantining
John Mayer on Using His Hands to Play Guitar Again: 'I Was at Home for 2 Years Washing Dishes'
Article
Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife Mary Jane Thomas Has Died: 'A Beautiful Soul'
Article
John Mayer Postpones Upcoming Shows After He and Band Test Positive for COVID: 'A Bummer for Everyone'
"Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them," the musician wrote. "This means we have to reschedule the next four shows"
John Mayer Joined Onstage by Questlove After Bandmates Test Positive for COVID Hours Before Show
The singer announced the show "will go on as scheduled, with a very special presentation" as he wished his drummer and background vocalist a "speedy recovery"
Chris Daughtry's Wife Deanna Thankful for Support After Daughter's Death: 'I'm Accepting Hannah Is Gone'
"When I observe my own resistance to something and then allow or accept what is to be just as it is without needing it to change, I notice my suffering starts to dissipate some," she writes
Kelly Clarkson Files to Legally Change Name to Kelly Brianne: Reports
The singer-songwriter and talk show host is petitioning to be known by only her first and middle names — Kelly Brianne — going forward
It's a Tale as Old as Time! Shelby Blackstock and Marissa Branch Say 'I Do' in a Fairytale Disney Wedding
The couple first met in 2014 on Tinder and began dating two years later
