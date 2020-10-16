Sara Gaynes Levy

Sometimes, health issues can come from unexpected places. PEOPLE spoke to experts about how to navigate tough health problems that could be caused by your partner
Even the best relationships have been challenged by quarantine. PEOPLE asked therapists too explain how to keep your partnership on track despite the constant close quarters.
You'll wonder why you waited so long to make these tiny tweaks for a better love life
Genetic testing for breast cancer is easier to get than it ever has been. How do you know if it’s right for you? PEOPLE asked top cancer docs to find out