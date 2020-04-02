Sandra Sobieraj Westfall

Sandra Sobieraj Westfall is the White House and National Political Correspondent for PEOPLE. She also writes for and occasionally senior edits the magazine's Crime section and the brand's Let's Talk About It mental health series.

Westfall joined PEOPLE in 2003 as Washington Bureau Chief and specializes in bringing readers inside the personal experience of political life. She twice won the White House Correspondents' Association Merriman-Smith Award for excellence in presidential reporting under deadline pressure (for her inside-the-room election night exclusives on the "snippy" phone call between Al Gore and George W. Bush in 2000; and the hear-a-pin-drop silent moment in 2008 when Barack Obama, holding his mother-in-law's hand, took in the news that he would be America's first Black president).

Prior to joining PEOPLE, Westfall was a White House Correspondent for The Associated Press after beginning her career in Congress, where she wrote legislation on women's health, mental health, and domestic violence. A native of Rochester, New York, she received her Bachelor's degree in politics (with a certificate in Latin American studies) from Princeton University, and a Master's degree in journalism from Stanford University.
Advertisement
First Look at Kathleen Buhle's Memoir: Hunter Biden's Ex on His Affair with Sister-in-Law — and Forgiveness
Video
An exclusive excerpt from Buhle's upcoming book, If We Break, offers a window into how the onetime Biden found healing through her pain
Alessandra Torresani, Who Stopped Her Bipolar Meds While Pregnant, Wants Better Info on Drug Safety
Article
The mental health advocate and The Big Bang Theory actress is due with her first child in June and has suffered three "terrifying" bipolar relapses during pregnancy
How Molly Shannon's Loss of Her Mom and Sister in Tragic Car Crash Inspired Her SNL Character
Article
In Molly Shannon's raw and raucous memoir Hello, Molly!, excerpted exclusively in PEOPLE, the Saturday Night Live alum reveals how a devastating childhood loss improbably fueled her comedy career
Kyleigh Leddy Paints Vivid Portrait of Sister's Schizophrenia: 'She Became Another Person'
Video
The therapist-in-training, 25, calls her compassionate but terrifying debut book “a love letter” to Kait, the older sister she once adored — but quickly grew to fear after a traumatic brain injury brought on violent rages
Look Back at PEOPLE's 2017 Cover Story on the Mysterious Kidnapping Case of Calif. Mom Sherri Papini
Article
When Papini was found safe after vanishing for 22 days, she claimed she had been violently abducted. Nearly five years later, authorities are saying she lied about what transpired
Novelist Amy Bloom Shares 'Excruciating' Journey After Her Ailing Husband Chose to Die By Assisted Suicide
Article
When architect Brian Ameche learned he had Alzheimer’s disease in 2019, he asked his wife, best-selling author Amy Bloom, to find a way for him to die on his own terms — and then write about it
Advertisement
Author Grace Cho Shares Her Mother's Story of Developing Schizophrenia at 45: 'I Was Terrified'
Article
The sociology professor hopes her experience with her mother's mental illness, told in her memoir Tastes Like War, will contribute to the push for better treatments
Sonia Sotomayor's New Book Inspired by Her Late Mother: 'She Danced 'Til the Last Days of Her Life'
Article
The Supreme Court justice previews her latest children's book, Just Help! How to Build a Better World, telling PEOPLE she's eager to do "something concrete and with my hands to serve"
Novelist Amy Bloom Shares 'Excruciating' Journey After Her Ailing Husband Chose to Die By Assisted Suicide
Article
When architect Brian Ameche learned he had Alzheimer’s disease in 2019, he asked his wife, best-selling author Amy Bloom, to find a way for him to die on his own terms — and then write about it
Author Grace Cho Shares Her Mother's Story of Developing Schizophrenia at 45: 'I Was Terrified'
Article
The sociology professor hopes her experience with her mother's mental illness, told in her memoir Tastes Like War, will contribute to the push for better treatments
Sonia Sotomayor's New Book Inspired by Her Late Mother: 'She Danced 'Til the Last Days of Her Life'
Article
The Supreme Court justice previews her latest children's book, Just Help! How to Build a Better World, telling PEOPLE she's eager to do "something concrete and with my hands to serve"
Former Boxer Mia St. John on Sobriety and New Purpose After Son's Suicide: He's 'Cheering Me On'
Article
Mia St. John, a former boxing champion, has set out to help others with their mental health struggles after the death of her son, Julian
Bill Clinton Shares His and Hillary's Holiday Plans with Chelsea and Their Grandkids in N.Y.C.
Article
"We always go down on Christmas Eve, spend the night and have Christmas Day with them," the former president says. "And I think it's the right thing to do, intergenerationally"
Advertisement
Bill Clinton Hopes Hillary's Emotional Reading of Victory Speech 'Will Make People a Little Less Cynical'
Article
The former president says his wife's loss in the 2016 presidential election was "one of the most profound mistakes we ever made" as a country
Bill Clinton Was 'Delirious' with Infection in ICU, Has a Puzzle Regimen for Staying Sharp
Video
The former president told PEOPLE he keeps his mind sharp by completing daily puzzles — with his wife, Hillary, and daughter, Chelsea, often assisting
Bill Clinton Shares Secrets of North Korea Talks in New MasterClass, Reacts to FX Impeachment Series 
Video
The former president previews for PEOPLE his new online course in inclusive leadership and admits it "saddens" him that Donald Trump does not fit in with the ex-presidents' club
Bill Clinton Remembers Bob Dole Fondly, Rues That Reaching Across Political Lines is 'Not In Fashion Today'
Article
The former Democrat president, previewing his upcoming MasterClass on leadership for PEOPLE, is feeling nostalgic — for a time when opponents could still work together in politics — ahead of his former rival's funeral Friday
Sharon Gless on 50 Years in Hollywood: Sex Scenes with Michael Douglas & Loving Rosie O'Donnell
Article
The star of the 1980s hit TV series Cagney & Lacey serves up sometimes hilarious and oftentimes shocking behind-the-scenes Hollywood secrets in her revealing new memoir, Apparently There Were Complaints
Murder in Paradise? Wife Fights for Answers in Husband's Suspicious Death on Cancún Anniversary Getaway
Video
Jamie and Elijah Snow were celebrating their 10th anniversary in Mexico when horror struck
Wetting Her Pants & Hiding the Boss's Ugly Clothes — Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton Talk New Memoir
Article
In a 92nd Street Y book talk, the former White House intern and the political icon she's worked for for 25 years revel in the lighter — but revealing! — side of Abedin's debut book, Both/And
Advertisement
How Huma Abedin Discovered Her Husband's Betrayal Was Even Worse Than We Knew — and Learned to Forgive
Article
In her new memoir and an interview with PEOPLE, the longtime Hillary Clinton adviser says she's "made peace" with her sexting ex Anthony Weiner, for her own sake and their son's
Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny Dish on the Bawdy Good Time They Had Writing New Thriller
Article
The master mystery writer and the former secretary of state teamed up to conjure a Hillary-esque fictional "SecState" and a could-happen thriller straight out of her own nightmares.
Hillary Clinton's Nightmares Inspired New Thriller with Louise Penny: Read an Excerpt
Article
State of Terror hits bookstores on Tuesday
Writer Donald Antrim Shares Raw Details of His Suicidal Illness to Help Others 'Trying to Stay Alive'
Article
The acclaimed author hopes that demystifying suicide will help get people to treatment
Billie Jean King Reveals Her 'Secret' 2018 Marriage and Thoughts on New Generation's 'Fluid' Sexuality
Article
The tennis legend and feminist icon spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the publication of her intimate and unvarnished memoir, All In
Barack Obama Is Throwing a COVID-Safe 60th Birthday Party, Asking for Charity Donations in Lieu of Gifts
Article
A source tells PEOPLE that Barack Obama will ring in his 60th birthday with family, friends, and former staff during an outdoor party next weekend at their Martha's Vineyard home
WNBA Star Fighting for Her Sight Brings Free Vision Care to South Side of Chicago
Article
The Chicago Sky's shooting guard Diamond DeShields says the free eye clinic, first in a series this year, left her "overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude and love"
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com