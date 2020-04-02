Samantha Miller

As editorial director for entertainment, Samantha Miller oversees PEOPLE's coverage of the celebrity and entertainment world, from cover and feature interviews with top stars to the latest breaking news to the buzz on movies, TV shows, music, and more. She joined PEOPLE in 1995 as one of the very first writers for PEOPLE.com and has previously served as executive editor, senior editor for movies and technology columnist. Samantha is a graduate of Princeton University and author of E-Mail Etiquette; she lives in Brooklyn.