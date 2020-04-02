Samantha Miller

As editorial director for entertainment, Samantha Miller oversees PEOPLE's coverage of the celebrity and entertainment world, from cover and feature interviews with top stars to the latest breaking news to the buzz on movies, TV shows, music, and more. She joined PEOPLE in 1995 as one of the very first writers for PEOPLE.com and has previously served as executive editor, senior editor for movies and technology columnist. Samantha is a graduate of Princeton University and author of E-Mail Etiquette; she lives in Brooklyn.
John Prine, Country Songwriting Legend, Dies at 73 of Coronavirus Complications
Article
John Prine, who wrote classics including "Angel from Montgomery," "Paradise" and "Sam Stone," was hospitalized on March 26
Advertisement
John Prine's Wife Says Musician Is Stable After Being Hospitalized with Coronavirus Symptoms
Video
"I need to clarify what I mean by 'John is stable.' That is not the same as improving," John Prine's wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, wrote on Twitter
Has the Pope Seen The Two Popes? Jonathan Pryce Says a Cardinal Asked for a DVD for Francis
Video
Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce says the Vatican and Pope Francis' family have been pleased with the Netflix movie
Antonio Banderas Says Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith Is Still His Best Friend: 'I'll Always Love Her'
Video
"Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend," Pain and Glory star Antonio Banderas tells PEOPLE of his ex-wife, actress Melanie Griffith
REVIEW: Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Is an Original and Unpredictable Blast
Article
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now playing
Singin' in the Rain Director Stanley Donen Dies at 94: See His Iconic Oscars Moment
Article
Stanley Donen, one of the last surviving icons of Hollywood's Golden Age, also directed Funny Face and Two for the Road
Why Tom Cruise Downsized to a Penthouse Condo in Florida — Near Scientology HQ
Video
Tom Cruise moves his home base to Clearwater, Fla. after years living in Beverly Hills
Advertisement
Inside the Mysteries of Tom Cruise's Life at 56: Leaving L.A., Staying Single and Working Nonstop
Video
Tom Cruise is back onscreen in Mission: Impossible—Fallout, and more intensely private than ever
Ronan Farrow Says 'I Believe My Sister' After Brother Claims She Wasn't Molested by Woody Allen
Video
Ronan Farrow is responding to shocking claims about his family made by his brother Moses in a recent personal essay
Why Tom Cruise Downsized to a Penthouse Condo in Florida — Near Scientology HQ
Video
Tom Cruise moves his home base to Clearwater, Fla. after years living in Beverly Hills
Inside the Mysteries of Tom Cruise's Life at 56: Leaving L.A., Staying Single and Working Nonstop
Video
Tom Cruise is back onscreen in Mission: Impossible—Fallout, and more intensely private than ever
Ronan Farrow Says 'I Believe My Sister' After Brother Claims She Wasn't Molested by Woody Allen
Video
Ronan Farrow is responding to shocking claims about his family made by his brother Moses in a recent personal essay
Moses Farrow Claims Mom Mia Was Abusive As Sister Dylan Calls Accusations 'Hurtful'
Video
Moses Farrow is making shocking new claims about his childhood with Woody Allen and Mia Farrow
The Real-Life 'Mom Moment' That Led to Emotional Bestseller (and Now Movie) Wonder
Video
Advertisement
All About Jacob Tremblay's Amazing Transformation in Wonder & How He's Growing Up
Video
At 11, child star Jacob Tremblay takes on an emotional role in a big-screen version of the beloved novel Wonder, with Julia Roberts as his mom
We Tried It: A Ride on the Real-Life Orient Express
Article
A trip on the ultra-luxurious Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the heir to Agatha Christie (and Kenneth Branagh and Johnny Depp)'s vintage ride in Murder on the Orient Express
Who's the Killer? Check Out the New All-Star Cast of Murder on the Orient Express
Article
Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad and more star in the adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous mystery
Renée Zellweger on the Real Reason She Took a Break from Acting
Article
"I thought, 'that's enough,' " Renée Zellweger recalls as she returns to the big screen in Bridget Jones's Baby
Renée Zellweger Reveals She Took 'Bad Advice' About Hiding Her Exhaustion
Article
Renée Zellweger talks about her changing looks in PEOPLE's new cover story
New Photos Show Amber Heard's Injuries Allegedly Caused by Johnny Depp in Another Domestic Violence Incident
Article
Photos in PEOPLE's new issue show Amber Heard bruised after an incident when, she states in court papers, she "truly feared that my life was in danger"
Why Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Decided to Tie the Knot: 'The Timing Was Finally Right'
Article
Inside Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's top-secret wedding and why they waited three years to take the plunge
Advertisement
Jane Fonda Wins the Cannes Red Carpet – at 77!
Article
The veteran star stuns at the premiere of The Sea of Trees
Picks and Pans Main: People Picks
Article
See Colin Farrell and Jessica Chastain Make Out in Miss Julie (VIDEO)
Article
The stars play lovers in a new movie adaptation of the classic play
Jake Gyllenhaal Gets Amazingly Ripped (and Shirtless) for New Movie
Article
The actor transforms his body again to play a boxer in Southpaw
All the Oscar Buzz (Reese! Eddie! Jen?) from Toronto
Article
An editor's take on favorite films – and performances that just could go all the way
The Hottest Movies – and Stars – at the Toronto International Film Festival
Article
The Oscar race begins! Inside the buzz so far
TIFF 2014: 10 Movies We Can't Wait to See at the Toronto Film Festival
Article
Inside the buzz as the fall movie season kicks off north of the border
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com