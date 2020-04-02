Samantha Miller

John Prine, who wrote classics including "Angel from Montgomery," "Paradise" and "Sam Stone," was hospitalized on March 26
"I need to clarify what I mean by 'John is stable.' That is not the same as improving," John Prine's wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, wrote on Twitter
Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce says the Vatican and Pope Francis' family have been pleased with the Netflix movie
Antonio Banderas Says Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith Is Still His Best Friend: 'I'll Always Love Her'
"Melanie is not my wife anymore, but I think she is my best friend," Pain and Glory star Antonio Banderas tells PEOPLE of his ex-wife, actress Melanie Griffith
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now playing
Stanley Donen, one of the last surviving icons of Hollywood's Golden Age, also directed Funny Face and Two for the Road
Tom Cruise moves his home base to Clearwater, Fla. after years living in Beverly Hills
Inside the Mysteries of Tom Cruise's Life at 56: Leaving L.A., Staying Single and Working Nonstop
Tom Cruise is back onscreen in Mission: Impossible—Fallout, and more intensely private than ever
Ronan Farrow Says 'I Believe My Sister' After Brother Claims She Wasn't Molested by Woody Allen
Ronan Farrow is responding to shocking claims about his family made by his brother Moses in a recent personal essay