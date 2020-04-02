Sam Gillette

Sam Gillette is a books Writer/Reporter for People.com and People Magazine. She has been with the brand for six years, covering everything from celebrity memoirs to explosive White House tell-alls.

Before she joined the PEOPLE team, Sam graduated with her Masters in Journalism from New York University.
Nathan Chen Revisits His Childhood and 2022 Olympic Gold Win in New Memoir, One Jump at a Time
The 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist's memoir, One Jump at a Time, will be published by Harper on Nov. 22
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson's Picture Book Celebrates Their Bond With Their Kids: 'Infinitely Loved'
The married actors explain how their upcoming picture book and accompanying song express "the great big love we can have for the littlest humans"
Jennifer Weiner on Navigating the Deaths of Her Mom, Father-in-Law and Dog Last Year and Her New Book
"What I've heard from people is that they feel like my mom's spirit is there on every page," Jennifer Weiner tells PEOPLE of her new book, The Summer Place
Margaret Atwood Uses a Flamethrower on 'Unburnable' Edition of The Handmaid's Tale to Protest Book Banning
The fireproof edition of The Handmaid's Tale will be on exhibition at Sotheby's New York from June 3 until the auction on June 7, with proceeds going to PEN America
Robert McNamara's Son Craig Remembers Playing with JFK Jr. and Caroline Kennedy After JFK's Death
Craig McNamara remembers playing with the Kennedy children following President John F. Kennedy's assassination — and explains how he reckons with his own father's Vietnam War legacy
Dr. Deborah Birx on Fighting the Pandemic From a Fraught Trump White House: 'I'm Used to Uphill Battles'
The longtime health official spoke to PEOPLE about the pandemic, her time in the White House — and why she didn't speak up more often
Meet the N.J. Woman Saving 600 Animals at Her Rescue After Escaping Domestic Abuse As a Child
"I don’t have human children. I have animal children," Laurie Zaleski tells PEOPLE of the more than 600 rescue animals she cares for at Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary in Mays Landing, N.J.
Winemaker Tor Kenward Remembers His Time with Julia Child in New Memoir: 'She Lit Up the Room'
Tor Kenward talks to PEOPLE about his new memoir, Reflections of a Vintner, out now
New Jill Biden Biography Reveals a 'Funny' and Fiercely 'Protective' Mother and Wife: She 'Saved Him'
The book also delves into the first lady's craving for normalcy, her dedication to teaching that she balances with her political duties and how she "compartmentalizes"
Kelly Rowland on Leaving Sweet Notes in Her Son's Lunchbox and New Kids' Book: 'Always with You'
Kelly Rowland talks to PEOPLE about missing her two boys while she's away working and her new kids' book, Always with You, Always with Me, which she co-wrote with Jessica McKay
Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Last-Minute Target Run for Diapers After Sister Barbara's Baby Came Early
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush talk to PEOPLE about their growing family and latest children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, out April 19
Barbara Bush Reveals Daughter Spent Time in NICU Named After Her Grandmother: 'It Felt Divine'
Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager talk to PEOPLE about their expanding family and new kids' book, The Superpower Sisterhood, out April 19
Kelly Ripa Unveils Cover of Her Memoir Live Wire After 18 Months of Writing: 'A Labor of Love'
Kelly Ripa joked that she hopes that her resemblance to Sarah Jessica Parker on the cover of her memoir Live Wire will result in more book sales
Author Chloé Cooper Jones, Who Has a Visible Disability, On Deciding to Claim Space For Herself and Her Son
Chloé Cooper Jones, who was born with a rare congenital condition called sacral agenesis, talks to PEOPLE about her new memoir and the pivotal moment she realized she needed to speak up for herself — and her son
Colin Kaepernick Shares First Look at His Kids' Book Inspired by a 'Revelatory' Childhood Moment
Colin Kaepernick shares an exclusive first look at I Color Myself Different with PEOPLE, as well as a never-before-seen photo from his childhood
How Molly Shannon's Loss of Her Mom and Sister in Tragic Car Crash Inspired Her SNL Character
In Molly Shannon's raw and raucous memoir Hello, Molly!, excerpted exclusively in PEOPLE, the Saturday Night Live alum reveals how a devastating childhood loss improbably fueled her comedy career
Dani Shapiro Shares Excerpt From Her Upcoming Novel Signal Fires, Her 'Most Personal Book' Yet
The author of Inheritance shares an exclusive first look at the book cover of her latest novel Signal Fires, as well as a gripping excerpt, with PEOPLE
Bridgerton Season 2 Takes a Sharp Turn From Anthony and Kate's Love Story in The Viscount Who Loved Me
On Friday, season 2 of the wildly popular show Bridgerton premiered on Netflix and readers of the same-titled Regency-era romance series by Julia Quinn already have a great deal to say
Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio Revisits the Making of The Karate Kid in Upcoming Memoir — See the Cover!
Ralph Macchio's memoir, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, will be published by Dutton on Oct. 18, PEOPLE can exclusively announce
Sonya Curry Pens Memoir About Raising NBA Star Sons Stephen and Seth and Her Faith: 'Love Fiercely'
In her upcoming memoir, Fierce Love, Sonya Curry writes about raising her three kids, her passion for education, and her faith
Seth Meyers on Writing First Kids' Book with His Sons and Welcoming Third Baby During Home Birth
The Late Night With Seth Meyers host talks to PEOPLE about his new kids' book I'm Not Scared, You're Scared and navigating his new family of five
Reese Witherspoon's First Kids' Book Is Inspired By Her Own Adventures: 'I Was Always Singing, Dancing'
Reese Witherspoon's first children's book Busy Betty, which is inspired by her own adventures as a kid, will be published by Flamingo Books on Oct. 4
AOC Biography Shares Details on Her Private Boyfriend's Support and Highlights Bond with Late Dad
Take Up Space explores New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's background as well as the struggles and successess of her grassroots campaign for office
Craig Morgan Pens Memoir About His Time in the Military and Loss of Son Jerry — Read an Excerpt
The country star talks to PEOPLE about his upcoming memoir God, Family, Country, which will be published by Blackstone Publishing on Sept. 27
Zachary Levi to Share His Mental Health Journey After 'Childhood Trauma' in New Book Radical Love
Levi shares exclusively with PEOPLE that his debut book, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others, will be published by Harper Horizon on June 28
