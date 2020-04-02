Ruth Kinane

Ruth is a correspondent who covers TV shows such as Younger, Jersey Shore and The Affair. She will write you a drinking game for any show you want and will remain loyal to Britney Spears no matter how many fashion shows she posts on Instagram.
Drake Sets New Chart Record as 'Toosie Slide' Debuts at No. 1
Article
The rapper became the first male artist to have three songs debut in the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100
Watch Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake Look Back at the History of Their Bromance
Article
Plus, the duo recorded an original song about saying at home using only household items as instruments
CMT to Air Kenny Rogers Tribute with Virtual Performances by Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw and More
Article
The celebration will air on Wednesday, April 8
Justin Timberlake and SZA Team Up for Uplifting Bop 'The Other Side' from Upcoming Trolls World Tour Movie
Article
“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” said Justin Timberlake in a statement
A Fan Surprises Britney Spears with Iconic 'Oops!' Catsuit — and She Loses All Her Senses
Article
A fan showed up for a meet-and-greet dressed as the pop star in her 2000 music video for "Oops!…I Did it Again."
Mellie Grant (a.k.a. Bellamy Young) Turns in a Scandal-ous Lady Gaga Performance on Lip Sync Battle
Article
Oh my, Mellie!
What's Happening?! Norman Lear Says Jimmie Walker Dates Ann Coulter
Article
"J.J. dates Ann Coulter! You couldn't write that! That's fantastic!" responded black-ish creator Kenya Barris to Norman Lear
The Crown Casts Its JFK and Jackie Kennedy for Season 2
Article
Season 2 is set to pick up in 1960s with Her Majesty's Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt
10 Books to Read If You Loved The Crown
Gallery
So you binge watched Netflix's The Crown and now you're at a loss, wanting to know more about the Queen's palace, state dinners, corgis, and the good old red box. To feed your regal fix until season 2, here's 10 royally fascinating reads. A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.
New Titanic Documentary Claims Ship Sank Due to Fire
Article
Titanic: The New Evidence posits that an iceberg collision isn't the only reason the legendary ship sank
Matthew McConaughey 'Wouldn't Hesitate for a Second' to Do Another Season of True Detective
Article
"If that thing was written well and it came up again ... I'm open to it for sure," Matthew McConaughey told Rich Eisen of returning to HBO's True Detective
Gilmore Girls: Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson on Why Luke and Lorelai Are Meant to Be
Article
They're very different instruments but "together, they make a weirdly appealing sound"
One Direction's Niall Horan Releases First Solo Single 'This Town' – Listen Here!
Article
The Irish singer-songwriter croons about a girl he can't get over
Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick Apparently Look Exactly Like Their Characters in Trolls
Article
Trolls is set to arrive in theaters Oct. 13, 2016
