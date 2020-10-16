russiale93
Oprah Winfrey to Go on Star-Studded 2020 Vision Tour with Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga and More
Tickets are on sale now
Mark Ruffalo Posts Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Avengers Photos Wearing Hulk's Chest Piece
"Don’t skip leg day," Ruffalo joked next to the photos
Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional as She Drops Son Maddox Off at College: 'I'm Trying Not to Cry'
"Today is the day I drop him off," Angelina Jolie told students at Yonsei University
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in 'Constant Contact' and Going Strong Amid Romance Drama: Source
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and news anchor Lauren Sanchez are "stronger than ever" after their romance went public in the wake of his divorce
Bird Box Faces Backlash for Including Footage of Real-Life Train Disaster That Killed 47 People
If the news footage of chaos at the beginning of Bird Box looked a little too real, that's because it actually was
Don't Try This at Home! Netflix Urges Bird Box Fans Not to Attempt Viral Blindfold Challenge
Netflix's hit movie Bird Box is making fans want to try doing ordinary things blindfolded and the streaming service doesn't think it's a good idea
Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She and Will Don't Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversaries
Jada Pinkett Smith and [ent-hotlink id="18542" href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" title="Will Smith"]'s 22-year anniversary came and went on New Year's Eve -- and the two didn't really celebrate
