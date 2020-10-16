russiale93

Tickets are on sale now
"Don’t skip leg day," Ruffalo joked next to the photos
"Today is the day I drop him off," Angelina Jolie told students at Yonsei University
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in 'Constant Contact' and Going Strong Amid Romance Drama: Source
Video
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and news anchor Lauren Sanchez are "stronger than ever" after their romance went public in the wake of his divorce
Bird Box Faces Backlash for Including Footage of Real-Life Train Disaster That Killed 47 People
Article
If the news footage of chaos at the beginning of Bird Box looked a little too real, that's because it actually was
Don't Try This at Home! Netflix Urges Bird Box Fans Not to Attempt Viral Blindfold Challenge
Article
Netflix's hit movie Bird Box is making fans want to try doing ordinary things blindfolded and the streaming service doesn't think it's a good idea
Jada Pinkett Smith and [ent-hotlink id="18542" href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" title="Will Smith"]'s 22-year anniversary came and went on New Year's Eve -- and the two didn't really celebrate