Rose Minutaglio and Mollie Cahillane
Boy with Cerebral Palsy Learns to Walk Again with Help from Wendy the Great Dane Service Dog
Article
“One day, I’ll climb Mount Everest with Wendy. She’ll always be there for me,” says 10-year-old Hunter VanBrocklin
By Rose Minutaglio and Mollie Cahillane
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com