Robyn Merrett

Sha'Carri Richardson Races All 3 Olympic 100m Medalists After Team USA Suspension: 'I'm Not Done'
Article
The superstar track athlete was expected to compete at the Olympic Games earlier this month, but she was disqualified after testing positive for THC
Jeopardy! to Air Episodes with Host Mike Richards Filmed Ahead of His Departure as He Remains EP
Article
Mike Richards announced he was quitting Jeopardy! just nine days after he was named the new permanent host of the iconic quiz show
Pregnant Astrid Loch Reunites with Mom for the First Time in Over a Year After Pandemic Separation
Article
"I'll never take time with family for granted again," the Bachelor Nation star Astrid Loch said of reuniting with her mother amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Karlie Kloss Shows Off Post-Baby Body in the Gym, Says She 'Worked Hard' for Abs
Article
Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcomed their first child together in March.
Ellen DeGeneres Show to End with Upcoming Season 19: It's 'Not a Challenge Anymore,' She Says
Video
Ellen DeGeneres will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the news on Ellen Thursday
Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans Selling Home Where Charles Manson's Cult Followers Killed 2 People
Article
The Los Feliz home the TV host purchased in July 2019 is now listed for $2.2 million
Ciera Payton Reenacts Wendy Williams Fainting in 2017 in First Look at Lifetime Biopic
Article
Wendy Williams is an executive producer on the movie, which will premiere next year
RHOP: Dr. Wendy Osefo Slams Karen Huger for Mimicking Her: 'You Don't Even Have One Degree'
Article
On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the drama between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard took a back seat as a new feud erupted
The Hills: New Beginnings Will Head Into Production on Season 2 in November: Source
Article
Brody Jenner, Brandon Lee, Kaitlynn Carter, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado are all returning
Kirstie Alley Insists She Does Support Masks After CNN Slams Her for 'Downplaying' COVID
Article
Kirstie Alley got into a heated exchange with CNN on Twitter after she said the network's coverage is causing people to "live in terror"
Judge Judy Sheindlin's New Court Show Is Headed to Amazon's IMDb TV
Article
"I'm over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios," Judge Judy Sheindlin said
Netflix Is Raising the Prices of Its Standard and Premium Plans for New and Existing Members
Article
The prices take effect Thursday for any new members signing up
The Real Channels the 'Most Outrageous Moments of 2020' for Halloween — See the Hosts' Costumes
Article
The Halloween episode of The Real airs on Friday
Tayshia Adams Plays Coy About Her Steamy Bachelorette Appearance: 'I Was Just Swimming Around'
Video
After Clare Crawley fell hard for one of her men early on in the season, Tayshia Adams was brought in as a back-up
RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Throws Glass After Gina Kirschenheiter Calls Her a 'Sloppy Chihuahua'
Article
"I'm 30 days sober, bitch!" Braunwyn Windham-Burke yelled at Gina Kirschenheiter on Wednesday's episode
Michael Strahan Opens Up About Coping with His Dad's Death and What 'Brought Smiles' to His Face
Video
"I kept everything. I have all the emails. I have all the texts," the GMA co-host says of the condolence messages he received after his father's passing
The Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams Makes Her Grand Entrance in Teaser as Clare Crawley Goes Home in Tears
Video
"I'll apologize if I wasted your time, I'll apologize if I hurt you," Clare Crawley tells her suitors
Luke Evans Seemingly Splits from Rafa Olarra as Actor Unfollows Art Director on Instagram
Article
The former couple made their romance Instagram official in February
The Bachelorette: Clare Crawley Says Meeting Dale Moss Felt Like 'Electricity' in Sneak Peek
Video
"Oh, I'm in trouble," she says while raving over the former NFL player
Kyle Richards Says New RHOBH Cast Member Crystal Kung Minkoff Is Going to Be 'Good for the Show'
Article
"She's very outgoing and confident, and I think she's very smart and beautiful," Kyle Richards said of Crystal Kung Minkoff
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Kathy Hilton Joins Season 11 Cast
Video
Kathy Hilton will appear alongside her sister Kyle Richards in the Bravo franchise
Yahya Abdul Mateen II on Filming Nude Scenes for HBO's Watchmen: It Was 'Very Freeing'
Article
"Acting without clothes is a little like acting when you're exhausted. When I'm tired, I do my best work," the actor said
Kelly Ripa Channels Joe Exotic for Live with Kelly and Ryan Halloween Extravaganza
Video
"This year's extravaganza includes a purrrrrr-fect twist on the most talked-about TV show of the year," a press release for Friday's show teases
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Accompany Son Nick to Vote for the First Time: 'We Did It'
Article
Nick turned 18 in July
Peyton List Is Returning to Bunk'd for Special Season 5 Premiere: 'It Was Really Exciting'
Article
"I didn't realize what it was in the moment, and now it's just kind of insane how big of a role that character played in my entire life," the actress says of Emma Ross
