Rebecca Carhart

Rebecca is the Senior Ecommerce Reviews Writer and Strategist at Meredith Corp. When she's not writing about the latest home, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, you can find her shopping at sample sales or enjoying a mid-day snack.
Nordstrom Has Tons of Holiday Gifts to Shop for Less Than $25 — These Are Our Top Picks
Article
Prices start at just $7
Nordstrom Has Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List — Here Are the 40 Best Things to Shop
Article
Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers or luxe presents, we rounded up items at every price point
Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Love How Cute and Comfy These Stretchy $17 Sandals Are
Article
"The best sandals ever"
25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Article
From Adidas slides to Kate Spade jewelry, these are the best budget-friendly deals
Thousands of Pet Owners Love This $10 Elevated Dog Bowl That Prevents Unwanted Messes
Article
"It really works, no spills ever!"
Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with How Comfortable and Flattering This Bikini Is
Article
And it's actually affordable!
This Chew Toy Keeps Pups Occupied for Hours — and Even Doubles as a Doggy Toothbrush
Article
“I have an Amstaff that destroys pretty much every toy but she could not destroy this one”
Target Shoppers Love This Comfortable Cooling Bra — and It's Only $16
Article
It's made from a special material to keep you dry all day long
Thousands of People Are Obsessed with These Pretty Sarongs — and They're Only $11 for 2
Article
There are 17 color combos to choose from
Amazon Shoppers Say These Earbuds Rival Pricey Models, and They're Way Cheaper Right Now
Article
People have compared the Echo buds to AirPods and Samsung Buds
The 40 Best Electronic Deals to Shop from Amazon Prime Day
Article
Everything from Toshiba smart TVs to Apple AirPods are majorly marked down
25 Things You Can Buy for Less Than $25 on Amazon Prime Day
Video
Score our favorite fashion, beauty, home, tech, and toys for pocket change
25 Incredible Beauty Deals to Snatch Up During Amazon Prime Day — Including the Revlon One-Step Dryer for Only $35
Article
Prices on makeup, anti-aging skincare, hair tools and more start at just $5!
The At-Home Photo Booth That Went Viral on TikTok Is Available on Amazon
Article
“You will NOT regret this purchase”
Nurses, Teachers, and Restaurant Workers Can't Stop Raving About How Comfortable These Sneakers Are
Article
Pick up a pair for as little as $30
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Wrinkle-Resistant Maxi 'The Perfect Travel Dress'
Article
There are 36 colors and patterns to choose from — and it has pockets
This Summer-Ready Midi Dress Has Hundreds of Rave Reviews from Amazon Shoppers — and It's Only $21
Article
"The dress is very slimming, flattering, and extra comfortable"
This Lightweight Maxi Dress Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It's Less Than $28
Article
"This dress is stunning, super flattering, and so comfortable!"
The Best Game-Changing Mattresses You Can Buy Online
Article
Direct-to-consumer and online mattresses are having a moment. Here are the best mattresses to buy online today
The Best 25 Things to Shop on Amazon for Less Than $25
Article
Score our favorite affordable fashion, beauty, home, tech, and fitness items for pocket change
Where to Buy Filters for Reusable Cloth Face Masks
Article
These filters will fit into reusable cloth face masks
Dr. Fauci Now Recommends Wearing Safety Goggles for COVID-19 — Here Are 9 Top-Rated Pairs
Article
Thousands of shoppers say these are the best of the best
25 Things You Can Buy on Amazon for Less Than $25 This Weekend
Article
Including a Lodge cast iron skillet for just $14
Amazon Shoppers Say This $36 Colorblock Sweater Is 'So High-End Looking'
Article
Add this to your winter wardrobe STAT
People with Cold Feet Say These Heated Socks from Amazon Are the 'Best Things Ever'
Article
They provide up to 10 hours of warmth
