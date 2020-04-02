Rachel Yang

Backstreet Boys Reunite via Video to Perform 'I Want It That Way' from 5 Different Locations
The iconic boyband performed "I Want It That Way" from the comfort of their own homes on Sunday as part of Fox and iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert for America
BTS Postpone North American Tour Due to Coronavirus
According to a statement on Thursday from Big Hit Entertainment, BTS' management company, the tour "will be rescheduled to a later date"
The Weeknd Releases After Hours — His First Album in Four Years
The Canadian artist's fourth album, also his first album in four years, dropped early Friday morning, and the 14-track collection runs about 56 minutes
Megan Thee Stallion Drops EP Suga amid Legal Battle with Label
The new release comes in the midst of her legal drama with her first record label 1501
Flavor Flav Refuses to Leave Public Enemy as Chuck D Says 'It's Time to Move On'
After Flavor Flav said he "can't be fired," Public Enemy responded that he's been "on suspension since 2016"
