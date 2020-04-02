Rachel DeSantis

Rachel DeSantis is a writer/reporter covering music at PEOPLE. She has held various roles since joining the brand in 2019, and was previously a member of the human interest team. As a music writer, Rachel interviews everyone from rock-and-roll legends to up-and-coming stars for magazine feature stories and digital news stories.

Rachel is based in New York City, and previously worked as an entertainment reporter at the New York Daily News after getting her start as an Entertainment Weekly intern. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Maryland.
Better Than Ezra's Kevin Griffin Marries Erica Krusen in 'Pure Magic' Italian — and Florida! — Weddings
Article
The singer-songwriter and his bride tied knot in Positano, Italy and had a second ceremony in Seaside, Florida
Morgan Wade Says Singing About Sobriety Helps Her Connect with Fans: 'They Don't Feel So Alone'
Video
Country singer Morgan Wade made her Grand Ole Opry debut in April
Jamal Edwards Died from Cardiac Arrhythmia Caused by Recreational Drugs, Mom Brenda Edwards Says
Article
Brenda Edwards also announced the launch of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust in honor of the late music pioneer, who died in February at age 31
Kelly Clarkson and The Chicks Bond Over Divorces as Star Says Friendships 'Really Helped'
Article
Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock in March
Bruce Springsteen Joins Coldplay for 2 Songs at New Jersey Concert: 'My Hero,' Says Chris Martin
Article
The rocker played "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark" with Coldplay
Hear Rosie Perez Narrate Ronnie Spector's Meeting with The Beatles in New Be My Baby Audiobook
Article
The audiobook version of Be My Baby, narrated by Rosie Perez, is out on Tuesday
Yungblud Reveals He Wondered If the 'Best Career Move Would Be Death' After 'Authenticity' Backlash
Article
Yungblud said that he thought about the deaths of rappers Mac Miller and Lil Peep during a period of internet backlash
Angelica Ross Is an Oasis in the Desert in Her New 'Only You' Music Video
Article
"'Only You' is really about understanding that only you must be the love you're seeking before you can truly love anyone else," the Pose star says of the song
Charlie Watts' Rolling Stones Bandmates Pay Tribute on His Birthday: 'We Miss You'
Video
The Rolling Stones drummer would have turned 81 on June 2
Harry Styles Revives Classic iPod 'Silhouettes' Ads in Colorful New Commercial for AirPods
Article
Harry Styles sings and dances to "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" in a new "Silhouettes" ad for AirPods with Spatial Audio
Lil Nas X Vents Frustrations After He's Not Nominated at BET Awards, Says Hits 'Should've Helped Me'
Article
Lil Nas X said it was less about his lack of nominations, and more about how he felt as though he has to "fight to be seen in this world" as a gay Black artist
Paul Mescal Makes Cameo in Girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers' 'Sidelines' Music Video
Article
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal made their relationship Instagram official in December, and attended the Met Gala together last month
Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears' 'Humbleness' First Attracted Him to Her: A 'Beautiful Soul'
Article
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears were engaged in September, and recently confirmed that they've set a wedding date
BTS Visit White House to Discuss Asian Inclusion and Representation as They Call Music a 'Unifier'
Article
BTS also spoke with President Biden in a 35-minute meeting
Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Reveals Which Taylor Swift Song Would Save Her from Vecna
Article
In one of the most buzzed-about moments from Stranger Things' new season, Sadie Sink's character leans on Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" to save her
Halsey's Label Says They 'Support' Singer as They Announce New Song After TikTok Drama
Video
Halsey said last week that their label was preventing them from releasing a new song until they'd achieved a viral marketing moment
Dave Navarro Details His Experience with Long-Haul COVID: 'Fatigue and Isolation Is Pretty Awful'
Article
The Jane's Addiction guitarist said he's been dealing with lingering COVID symptoms since December
Camila Cabello Calls Out 'Very Rude' Soccer Fans Who Sang Team Anthems During Her Performance
Article
Camila Cabello performed during the opening ceremony of the UEFA Champions League Final
A$AP Rocky Says He and Rihanna Just 'Happen to Look Good Together Naturally'
Article
The rapper and the Fenty Beauty founder welcomed their first child, a son, earlier this month
Rockabilly Legend Ronnie Hawkins, Who Mentored The Band, Dies at 87: 'Completely Unique'
Article
Ronnie Hawkins was "the one who made this all happen," said The Band's Robbie Robertson
Watch Harry Styles and James Corden Make DIY Music Video for 'Daylight' in a Brooklyn Apartment
Article
Harry Styles and James Corden recruited a group of roommates to let them use their apartment for The Late Late Show segment
Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton and More to Perform at Spotify House at CMA Fest
Video
Spotify House will be open at Blake Shelton's Ole Red from June 9-12
Joe Biden Shares Clip from White House Mental Health Sit-Down with Selena Gomez: 'Such an Honor'
Article
The two discussed mental health during her visit for the Mental Health Youth Action Forum
Harry Styles Reveals He's 'Not' a Sushi Roll 'Guy' Despite Writing 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'
Video
Harry Styles released his third album, Harry's House, on Friday
The Offspring's Dexter Holland Explains Path from Rocker to Scientist: 'Balance' Is 'Important'
Article
Dexter Holland, who has a Ph.D. in molecular biology, recently delivered the commencement address at USC's Keck School of Medicine
