Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.
Prince Harry Wins Legal Right to Challenge Removal of His U.K. Government Security
Article
Prince Harry's automatic right to U.K. police security was removed after his January 2020 decision to step back from frontline royal duties
Advertisement
Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court
Video
Kevin Spacey was previously granted unconditional bail, and a trial has been set for next summer
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Video
The victims were visiting from Colombia when their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in New York City
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated While Giving Campaign Speech
Video
Japan's longest-serving prime minister was officially pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m. local time Friday
Prince Harry Seeks Judicial Review Over U.K. Police Protection for His Family
Article
Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex appeared at the High Court in London on Thursday
Boris Johnson to Step Down as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Video
The 58-year-old politician was elected leader of the British Conservative Party in July 2019, but his time as prime minister has been riddled with scandal
Father Killed in Highland Park Shooting Died Shielding His 2-Year-Old Son, Family Says
Video
A GoFundMe page established for the late couple's young son Aiden McCarthy has raised almost $2 million to date
Advertisement
How Princess Diana and Meghan Markle Are Linked by Their Efforts to Revolutionize Royalty
Article
The royal trailblazers changed what it means to be royal
Dolly Parton's Personal Tour Bus Is Now Available to Rent for $10,000 Per Stay — See Inside!
Article
The 45-foot motorhome was Dolly's personal sanctuary for 15 years and is where she wrote albums including Backwoods Barbie and 9 to 5 the Musical
Father Killed in Highland Park Shooting Died Shielding His 2-Year-Old Son, Family Says
Video
A GoFundMe page established for the late couple's young son Aiden McCarthy has raised almost $2 million to date
How Princess Diana and Meghan Markle Are Linked by Their Efforts to Revolutionize Royalty
Article
The royal trailblazers changed what it means to be royal
Dolly Parton's Personal Tour Bus Is Now Available to Rent for $10,000 Per Stay — See Inside!
Article
The 45-foot motorhome was Dolly's personal sanctuary for 15 years and is where she wrote albums including Backwoods Barbie and 9 to 5 the Musical
FDA Panel Recommends Fall Booster Shots to Specifically Target Omicron Variant
Article
While FDA is expected to embrace the panel's recommendation, further booster shots may be advised on a regular basis in the future
Prince Frederik of Denmark and Princess Mary's Surprising Love Story (They Met in a Pub!)
Video
Mary Donaldson went from Australian commoner to royalty after meeting Prince Frederik of Denmark in a Sydney bar
Advertisement
Kris Jenner Honors Khloé Kardashian at Her 38th Birthday Party: 'You Are the Queen of Our Family'
Article
"You are a rock star in my eyes... You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full," Kris Jenner said in a sweet speech
Kevin Costner on Yellowstone's Secret to Success: 'A Good Western Isn't Just Rushing Towards Its Gunfight'
Article
Costner stars as Montana ranch patriarch John Dutton, who navigates conflict within his own family and with the bordering Broken Rock Indian Reservation, national park and developers
Why Queen Elizabeth's 'Never Complain, Never Explain' Motto Is Key to Her 70-Year Reign
Article
"The very lack of personal drama has arguably been the secret of Elizabeth II's success," explains Tracy Borman, author of Crown & Sceptre: A New History of the British Monarchy
Eurovision Star Sam Ryder Had Unexpected Palace Chat with Kate Middleton After Jubilee Concert
Article
"She is so kind and said that the royal family had all been supporting me for a while and all throughout Eurovision," the musician tells PEOPLE
R. Kelly Facing Possible 25 Years in Jail Following Request by Federal Prosecutors
Article
Prosecutors filed a 31-page document with the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday, ahead of the disgraced R&B singer's sentencing on June 29.
Bob Saget's Modern Brentwood Home Listed for $7.765 Million
Video
The 6,608 square feet mansion where Bob Saget lived before his death is now on the market
Simone Biles, Aly Raisman Among Victims Suing FBI for $1 Billion Over Larry Nassar Investigation
Video
The Olympic gold medalists are among at least 90 women suing the FBI over its handling of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal
Advertisement
Joaquin Phoenix Pictured Reading Script for Joker Sequel – and It Even Has a Title!
Article
Director Todd Phillips Instagrammed an image of the Oscar winner reading a script titled Joker: Folie à Deux.
Florida Mom Charged with Manslaughter After 2-Year-Old Son Finds Gun and Fatally Shoots His Dad
Article
Marie Ayala, 26, was charged with one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence at the Orange County Sheriff's Department on Monday
'Every Second Counts' in Search for Journalist and Tribal Expert Missing in Amazon Rainforest
Article
The Guardian contributor Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Araujo Pereira were last seen in the remote Javari Valley of the far western Amazonas State on Sunday morning
Boris Johnson Survives Vote to Oust Him as British Prime Minister, but His Political Future Remains Uncertain
Article
Though the final tally put Johnson 31 votes above the threshold required to remain in office, history suggests that the size of the rebellion against him may ultimately make his position untenable
Princess Eugenie's Son August, 1, Makes His Royal Debut for Platinum Jubilee — in a Tiny Union Jack Sweater!
Article
Although Princess Eugenie had previously shared photos of her son on Instagram, she has been careful not to show his face
Prince Charles Toasts the Queen at 'Big Jubilee Lunch' in Honor of His Mother's Record 70-Year Reign
Article
As many as 12 million Brits will take to the streets to share in the "Big Lunch" party on Sunday
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
Video
The starry concert at the palace celebrating the Queen's 70-year reign features Diana Ross and Alicia Keys
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com