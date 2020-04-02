Pernilla Cedenheim
Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Is 'Trying to Help' Her 'Move On' from Family Drama: Source
Article
"Britney is still very hurt," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that sister "Jamie Lynn's book has been a huge trigger for her"
Advertisement
Tiger Woods' 'Positive Attitude and Dedication' Helped 'Remarkable' Recovery After Crash: Source
Article
Tiger Woods will play alongside his son Charlie in the PNC Championship this week, the iconic golfer's tournament return after a terrifying car crash
Britney Spears Called the Day Her Conservatorship Ended 'The Best Day of Her Life': Source
Video
Judge Brenda Penny terminated the pop star's 13-year-long personal and estate conservatorship on Friday
Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Attended Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Where 8 People Died
Article
Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second baby with Travis Scott after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in 2018
At Least 8 Dead After Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Mass Casualty Incident in Texas, Houston Fire Department Confirms
Video
“This is a tragic night. There is gonna be a lot of unanswered questions still. This is an ongoing investigation," Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said in a press conference early Saturday morning
Lori Loughlin's Daughters Are Struggling with Her Jail Sentence: 'It's a Nightmare,' Source Says
Video
"It's just a nightmare for them," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple's daughters — Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose
Leonardo DiCaprio Is 'Serious' with Camila Morrone, Says Source: 'He Loves Being with Her'
Article
The Oscar winner threw his model girlfriend a birthday party on a yacht earlier this month
Advertisement
Inside Heather Locklear's Engagement to Her High School Sweetheart: 'She Found Her Way Back'
Video
The Melrose Place star said "yes" when her boyfriend Chris Heisser popped the question
Kobe Bryant Was 'Intensely Proud of His Daughters' and Was 'Very Involved' as a Dad: Source
Video
"Just in general, Kobe was very proud that both of his older girls were hard working at school and seemed to get his principles of life," a source tells PEOPLE
Leonardo DiCaprio Is 'Serious' with Camila Morrone, Says Source: 'He Loves Being with Her'
Article
The Oscar winner threw his model girlfriend a birthday party on a yacht earlier this month
Inside Heather Locklear's Engagement to Her High School Sweetheart: 'She Found Her Way Back'
Video
The Melrose Place star said "yes" when her boyfriend Chris Heisser popped the question
Kobe Bryant Was 'Intensely Proud of His Daughters' and Was 'Very Involved' as a Dad: Source
Video
"Just in general, Kobe was very proud that both of his older girls were hard working at school and seemed to get his principles of life," a source tells PEOPLE
Taylor Swift Is 'Extremely Upset' Over Drama with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, Says Source
Video
"She is expressing her truth and doesn't care what other people say," the source says of the singer
Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Private Wedding — Where They Said 'I Do' and More!
Video
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk tied the knot in a luxurious wedding attended by several of their A-list friends
Advertisement
J-Rod Brush Off Cheating Rumors: She Won't 'Let Someone From His Past Ruin' What They Have, Source Says
Article
"Jennifer has never felt more loved and taken care of than with Alex," a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Hit the Road for a Weekend Getaway with Her 3 Sons
Article
"Gwen and Blake looked very happy. As always around Blake, Gwen was all smiles," a source tells PEOPLE
Kourtney Kardashian Fling Is an 'Ego Boost' for Justin Bieber, Says Source: 'He Couldn't Care Less' If It's for Revenge on Scott Disick
Article
"He is used to being swooned by young girls that have nothing else going on. Kourt is a hot mom with a career," a sourcd tells PEOPLE
Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner Spotted Filming I Am Cait Together in New Orleans
Article
A source confirms to PEOPLE the exes shot scenes for Caitlyn Jenner's docuseries Sunday
George Clooney Marrying Amal 'changed Everything'
Article
Scoop
Article
Scoop
Article
Advertisement
Scoop
Article
Scoop
Article
Bruce Jenner Happy at Last
Article
Scoop
Article
Scoop
Article
Scoop
Article
Scoop
Article
Load More
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com