Pernilla Cedenheim

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Is 'Trying to Help' Her 'Move On' from Family Drama: Source
"Britney is still very hurt," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that sister "Jamie Lynn's book has been a huge trigger for her"
Tiger Woods' 'Positive Attitude and Dedication' Helped 'Remarkable' Recovery After Crash: Source
Tiger Woods will play alongside his son Charlie in the PNC Championship this week, the iconic golfer's tournament return after a terrifying car crash
Judge Brenda Penny terminated the pop star's 13-year-long personal and estate conservatorship on Friday
Pregnant Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Attended Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Where 8 People Died
Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second baby with Travis Scott after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in 2018
At Least 8 Dead After Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Mass Casualty Incident in Texas, Houston Fire Department Confirms
“This is a tragic night. There is gonna be a lot of unanswered questions still. This is an ongoing investigation," Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said in a press conference early Saturday morning
Lori Loughlin's Daughters Are Struggling with Her Jail Sentence: 'It's a Nightmare,' Source Says
"It's just a nightmare for them," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple's daughters — Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose
The Oscar winner threw his model girlfriend a birthday party on a yacht earlier this month
The Melrose Place star said "yes" when her boyfriend Chris Heisser popped the question
"Just in general, Kobe was very proud that both of his older girls were hard working at school and seemed to get his principles of life," a source tells PEOPLE