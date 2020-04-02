Patrick Rogers

Patrick Rogers is People's senior editor for Human Interest. As a writer, editor and People.com news director for more than a decade, he has interviewed then-Pres. George W. Bush and his family at their ranch in Crawford, Texas; profilied a real-life Miss Saigon beauty pageant winner in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and spent time with a former IRA terrorist in Belfast. Rogers has been a writer and editor at Newsweek, Allure, Elle Decor and the Natural Resources Defense Council. He lives and works in New York City.
Revisit PEOPLE's 2002 Conversation with Michael Peterson, Whose Wife's Death Inspired HBO Max's The Staircase
When Kathleen Peterson was found dead at the base of her staircase, police quickly suspected foul play. While theories swirled about what happened, PEOPLE spoke to her husband about their relationship
Inside PEOPLE's New True Crime Stories Special Edition
The latest on PEOPLE's best crime coverage from murder mysteries to amazing escape.
PEOPLE Celebrates Law & Order SVU's Record-Breaking 21st Season with a Special Edition
Mariska Hargitay talks about Olivia Benson's rise. As for a reunion with Christopher Meloni? "I'm taking the Fifth!"
Read the Wrenching Letter Jackie Kennedy Wrote to RFK's Wife Ethel After His Death 50 Years Ago
The 50-year anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's assassination is on Thursday
The Truth About Miss Cleo: How a Privileged Girl from L.A. Became a Psychic Sensation
John McCain Picks Up on Theme of Change
"I will reach out my hand to anyone to help me get this country moving again," he vows
Barack Obama's Big Night: Fireworks and Family
He officially accepts the Democratic nomination in Denver as his family – and America – looks on
Bill Clinton Feels the Love in Denver
Greeted by thunderous applause, Clinton praises his wife and urges her supporters to vote for Barack Obama
25 Questions for Hillary Clinton
Joel Osteen Counts His Blessings
Picks and Pans Main: Books
Picks and Pans Review: On Agate Hill
Picks and Pans Review: Cancer Vixen
Picks and Pans Review: Zach Braff's Book Pick
Picks and Pans Review: Disco Years
Picks and Pans Review: The Confession
Picks and Pans Review: Nordie's at Noon
Home on the Ranch
The Trial of His Life
Imperfect Union
Jessica Lynch's Rescue: What Really Happened?
Black and White Proms
Final Justice
Saved from Danger
How to Build a Better Mom
