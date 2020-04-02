Patrick Rogers

Patrick Rogers is People's senior editor for Human Interest. As a writer, editor and People.com news director for more than a decade, he has interviewed then-Pres. George W. Bush and his family at their ranch in Crawford, Texas; profilied a real-life Miss Saigon beauty pageant winner in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and spent time with a former IRA terrorist in Belfast. Rogers has been a writer and editor at Newsweek, Allure, Elle Decor and the Natural Resources Defense Council. He lives and works in New York City.