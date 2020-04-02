Patrick Gomez

Patrick Gomez is the Editor in Chief/General Manager of Entertainment Weekly. Formerly at People magazine and The A.V. Club, the Critics Choice and Television Critics Association member has appeared on 'Today,' 'Extra!,' 'Access Hollywood,' 'E! News,' 'CNN,' and 'Nightline,' and can be seen frequently on 'Good Morning America.' Follow the Texas Native at @PatrickGomezLA wherever your media is social for all things 'For All Mankind' 'Top Chef,' and puppy related.
From Victories on Ice to the Infamous Incident, Nancy Kerrigan's Ups & Downs
Gallery
Though she's remained out of the spotlight lately, her name will never not be in the news
Alaskan Bush People Mom Ami Brown's Doctors Break Their Silence on Her Cancer Battle
Video
Online haters have claimed that her diagnosis was being faked for the sake of reality television  
Moving Past Mom Ami Brown's Cancer: Inside the Alaskan Bush People's New Lives in Washington
Video
Her cancer is now in remission, but the crisis changed her family profoundly as they made the decision to leave their Alaskan outpost for California
Alaskan Bush People's Noah Brown and Wife Rhain Alisha Welcome Son Elijah Connor
Video
Noah and Rhain Brown are parents!
Alaskan Bush People Family Discusses Son Matt Brown's Stint in Rehab: 'We Miss Him,' Says Mom Ami
Video
"It was his decision to drop everything and go fix what he hadn't fixed," dad Billy Brown says of Matt Brown
How to Get Away with Murder's Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Split
Video
"We will continue to support each other and will always love working together," Charlie Weber tells PEOPLE
Alaskan Bush People's Ami Brown Prepares for a Grandchild After Surviving Cancer: 'Thank God'
Video
"This is an entirely new chapter," Bam Brown says
Backstreet Boys, Who? Carmen Sandiego's Gina Rodriguez Says She Was All About 'NSYNC in the '90s
Article
The Golden Globe winner opens up about her '90s must-haves in a new Netflix video
Alaskan Bush People's Noah Brown and Wife Rhain Are Expecting Their First Child
Video
Noah Brown and his wife Rhain reveal exclusive details to PEOPLE about the pregnancy
Alaskan Bush People's Matt Brown Returns to Rehab: 'I Hope to Have My Life Back on Track Soon'
Article
The Discovery reality star, 36, first entered rehab in the spring of 2016
Alaskan Bush People's Noah Brown Is Married! Inside the Idaho Ceremony
Article
Noah Brown wed his fiancée, Rhain
Inside the Alaskan Bush People Family's New Life in Washington After Mom Ami's Cancer Battle
Video
After beating her advanced lung cancer diagnosis in late 2018, Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown and her family of eight are settling into their new life
Dancing with the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Engaged!
Video
Dancing with the Stars' Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are set to wed
Blogger and Mom of 7 Angela Braniff Opens Up About Welcoming Twins via Embryo Adoption
Article
"Passing on my genes has never been something that mattered to me," blogger and mother of seven Angela Braniff tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
The Buzziest New TV Shows of 2018: From Family-Friendly Sitcoms to Grisly Crime Dramas
Gallery
The Assassination of Gianni Versace isn't the only new show making waves this winter
Alaskan Bush People's Ami Brown Beats Cancer: She 'Was Just a Few Pounds From Dying'
Video
"It was hard for it to sink in for all of us. They had to pick us up off the floor," Alaskan Bush People's Billy Brown says of being told his wife Ami is cancer-free
Alaskan Bush People's Ami Brown Is Cancer-Free After Being Given a 3 Percent Chance of Survival
Video
"The doctors were as shocked as we were," Alaskan Bush People's Billy Brown says of his wife Ami Brown's recovery after being diagnosed with advanced lung cancer
Golden Globe Nominee Jessica Lange on Aging in Hollywood, Feud's Message About Feminism
Article
Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon are both nominated for best actress in a limited TV series or movie at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards  
The True Story Behind Golden Globe Nominee black-ish: Creator's Path from Poverty to Hollywood
Article
black-ish is nominated for best television, comedy, at the 2018 Golden Globes
Eva Longoria Will 'Be an Amazing Mom': Pepe 'Lit a Spark in Her to Want to Get Pregnant'
Video
Eva Longoria is already a natural when it comes to children, a friend of the actress tells PEOPLE
'I've Cried A Lot Over My Broken Heart': Bob Harper Battles Depression After His Heart Attack
Video
The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper excerpts his new book, The Super Carb Diet, exclusively on PEOPLE
Fuller House's Jodie Sweetin Ordered to Pay Ex-Husband $2,800 Per Month in Child Support
Article
Fuller House's Jodie Sweetin and ex Morty Coyle — who share 7-year-old daughter Beatrix — split in 2013 after a year of marriage
Pregnant Eva Longoria: Inside Her Love Story with Husband José 'Pepe' Bastón
Video
"I'm so happy and excited to be with a person as kind as Pepe is," Longoria told PEOPLE of José "Pepe" Bastón
Michael Weatherly: How I Became a Better Man
Article
"My kids and my marriage are the things I'm proudest of," Bull star Michael Weatherly tells PEOPLE
Lisa Vanderpump Slams Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor for Cheating Again
Video
"I was surprised that he admitted it," Lisa Vanderpump says of Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor
