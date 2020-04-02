Nigel Smith

Nigel Smith is the News Editor of the Movies vertical for PEOPLE. Prior, he served as News Editor at The Wrap in Los Angeles, and Entertainment Writer at The Guardian, also in L.A., where he covered the red carpet at major awards shows including the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, Governors Awards, Grammy Awards, and Independent Spirit Awards. He also worked at IndieWire as the website's Managing Editor. Smith has appeared as an expert commentator on numerous morning and entertainment shows including Good Morning America, Today, BBC News, Access Hollywood, NY1, PeopleTV, and more.