Nick Romano

The whispers are true: Here are 12 new tracks from the E*MO*TION singer
Advertisement
We've only been waiting 14 years. What's another [insert indeterminable amount of time]?
Billy Eichner, Dan Levy, Kathy Griffin, Sharon Stone, and more will attend the virtual event
"I have to come into NPR more often. It's nice here," the musician remarked
Van Barnes, Jeffrey Tambor's former assistant, came forward on Megyn Kelly Today to detail the sexual misconduct allegations she made against the actor in November
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump's White House for misspelling State of the Union as the "State of the Uniom" on tickets for the event
Fair warning: Don't say 'f--- you' to the Oscar winner
Advertisement
"You've got to regret something you did to be forgiven," Colbert told Kimmel
Gal Gadot is earning praise for her Wonder Woman portrayal in early reviews of the film
Fair warning: Don't say 'f--- you' to the Oscar winner
"You've got to regret something you did to be forgiven," Colbert told Kimmel
Gal Gadot is earning praise for her Wonder Woman portrayal in early reviews of the film
Photographer Karen Rainier used Jack and Rebecca's wedding as inspiration for a stunning shoot
Josh McDermitt posted a final Facebook Live video before taking a break
Advertisement
Stephen Colbert's Late Show monologue on Monday sparked a bit of a backlash recently
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department released a statement on Monday morning declaring Moran "likely succumbed to complications with stage 4 cancer"
Rickles passed away at the age of 90 from kidney failure
"I chose one of the two options in the English dictionary and I chose 'naked,' " Kevin Haas told DeGeneres.
See the epic (and cringeworthy!) demo reel he submitted in 1999 for the audition
The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC
Advertisement
An extended trailer for the latest Transformers movie debuted during the Super Bowl Sunday.
Michael Keaton portrays Ray Kroc, the man who didn't start McDonald's, but transformed it into a thriving empire
The final installment of The Kelly File concluded with a touching goodbye from Megyn Kelly on Friday before she heads over to NBC News
Hairspray Live! airs Dec. 7 on NBC
Leonard Cohen's son, Adam, penned a touching note about his father, who died earlier this week at the age of 82.
John Legend wrote a message on Instagram addressing the election results and the "Love Me Now" video
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.