Nick Romano

Carly Rae Jepsen Drops Surprise Dedicated Side B Album: 'I'm Bad at Keeping Secrets'
The whispers are true: Here are 12 new tracks from the E*MO*TION singer
Dixie Chicks Postpone New Gaslighter Album Release Due to Coronavirus Crisis
We've only been waiting 14 years. What's another [insert indeterminable amount of time]?
Kesha to Perform for GLAAD's Star-Studded Live-Streamed Coronavirus Fundraiser
Billy Eichner, Dan Levy, Kathy Griffin, Sharon Stone, and more will attend the virtual event
Harry Styles Brings Some 'Watermelon Sugar' to NPR's Tiny Desk Concert
"I have to come into NPR more often. It's nice here," the musician remarked
Jeffrey Tambor Accuser Says Transparent Actor Watched Her Sleep 'Naked'
Van Barnes, Jeffrey Tambor's former assistant, came forward on Megyn Kelly Today to detail the sexual misconduct allegations she made against the actor in November
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Have a Field Day Over 'State of the Uniom' Typo
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump's White House for misspelling State of the Union as the "State of the Uniom" on tickets for the event
Jennifer Lawrence Laid Down the J.Law in a Bar Fight in Budapest: "I Was Drunk, Which is Rare," She Jokes
Fair warning: Don't say 'f--- you' to the Oscar winner
Stephen Colbert Doesn't Feel Sorry for Sean Spicer After Kimmel Interview
"You've got to regret something you did to be forgiven," Colbert told Kimmel
Wonder Woman Reviews Hail Gal Gadot's 'Revelatory,' 'Refreshing' Performance
Gal Gadot is earning praise for her Wonder Woman portrayal in early reviews of the film
This Is Us Inspires Tearjerking Wedding Photo Shoot — See the Stunning Photos
Photographer Karen Rainier used Jack and Rebecca's wedding as inspiration for a stunning shoot
The Walking Dead's Josh McDermitt Quits Social Media over Online Harassment
Josh McDermitt posted a final Facebook Live video before taking a break
Stephen Colbert Late Show Monologue Called 'Homophobic,' Incites #FireColbert Campaign
Stephen Colbert's Late Show monologue on Monday sparked a bit of a backlash recently
'Heartbroken' Scott Baio Explains Controversial Comments About Erin Moran's Death: 'Please Stop Assuming the Worst in Me'
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department released a statement on Monday morning declaring Moran "likely succumbed to complications with stage 4 cancer"
'Don Is the Real Deal': Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler's Hilarious Roast of Late Comedian Don Rickles
Rickles passed away at the age of 90 from kidney failure
Wheel of Fortune Contestant Seeks Redemption on Ellen After Viral 'Naked' Fail
"I chose one of the two options in the English dictionary and I chose 'naked,' " Kevin Haas told DeGeneres.
Jeff Probst Jokes His Hilariously '90s Demo Reel Nearly Cost Him His Survivor Gig
See the epic (and cringeworthy!) demo reel he submitted in 1999 for the audition
Oscars 2017: Zootopia Wins Best Animated Feature Film
The 89th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are airing live from Los Angeles on ABC
Alec Baldwin Takes a Stroll Down (Very Recent) Memory Lane in New SNL Promo
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays (11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC
Super Bowl LI: Optimus Meets His Maker in Transformers Spot
An extended trailer for the latest Transformers movie debuted during the Super Bowl Sunday.
Michael Keaton's Favorite The Founder Scenes Were His Character's Most Vicious
Michael Keaton portrays Ray Kroc, the man who didn't start McDonald's, but transformed it into a thriving empire
Megyn Kelly Airs Final Kelly File on Fox: 'Saying Goodbye Is So Hard'
The final installment of The Kelly File concluded with a touching goodbye from Megyn Kelly on Friday before she heads over to NBC News
Mariah Carey's Rep Cites Technical Issues for New Year's Eve Mishap
You Can't Stop This Beat — See the Cast of Hairspray Live! in New Featurette
Hairspray Live! airs Dec. 7 on NBC
Leonard Cohen's Son Pens Heartfelt Note After Father's Burial
Leonard Cohen's son, Adam, penned a touching note about his father, who died earlier this week at the age of 82.
WATCH: John Legend Releases Powerful 'Love Me Now' Video as He Addresses Trump Win
John Legend wrote a message on Instagram addressing the election results and the "Love Me Now" video
