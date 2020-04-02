Nick Maslow

Nick Maslow is a Senior News Editor and the Human Interest Editor for PEOPLE Digital. After first joining the brand seven years ago, he's covered everything from SpaceX launches for PEOPLE to Broadway for ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY. A Hearst Journalism Award and Online Journalism Award-winning storyteller, Maslow began his career at 17, reporting for the teen section of his hometown newspaper, The Florida Today in Brevard County, before writing for local news outlets in Miami. His stories have documented the impact of child malnourishment in Kenya; the plight of the Roma people in Eastern Europe; the untold stories of LGBTQ elders in America; and the fight against HIV/AIDS. More recently, he created and launched PEOPLE's Real-Life Love, a digital series dedicated to sharing everyday folks' extraordinary love stories.
After Serving in 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' Era, Air Force Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones Comes Full Circle
Article
"It would've been very difficult for 18-year-old Gina to understand that this was even a possibility," Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones tells PEOPLE of her job now
Gas Prices Slightly Drop Due to Reduced Demand as Poll Reveals Who Most Americans Blame for Oil Cost Surge
Article
Pain at the pump has been largely attributed to market instability amid Russia's war in Ukraine
Launch Successful for World's First All-Civilian Crew to Visit International Space Station
Article
"I pinch myself every day," commander Michael López-Alegría, who is returning to space for the first time since 2007, told PEOPLE of the Axiom mission 
11-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Becomes 'Hero of the Night' After Making His Way to Slovakia Alone
Article
"He won over everyone with his smile, fearlessness and determination worthy of a real hero," the the Slovak Ministry of Interior reportedly said
Finnish Skier Suffers Frozen Penis in Olympics Race: 'One of the Worst Competitions'
Video
"It was just about battling through," Remi Lindholm, 24, told media after the challenging competition
Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Speaks Out in Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed Trailer: 'Toxic' 
Article
The Discovery+ docuseries premieres on March 24 
Virgin Galactic Begins Selling 'Transformational' Tickets to Space for $450,000
Article
The company's suborbital flights last a minimum of 90 minutes and reach 2,600 mph after taking off from New Mexico
Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's Family Announces Public Memorial Following Her Death at 30
Article
"The celebration will also be live streamed, with the link available closer to the date of the service," organizers said
On This Holocaust Remembrance Day, Meet a Fierce 100-Year-Old Woman Who Survived the Unimaginable
Article
As a young girl, Ella Blumenthal's family was murdered in the Holocaust. Now her incredible journey is being explored in a heartfelt documentary, I Am Here.
Who Betrayed Anne Frank? Suspect Named After Years-Long Investigation Led by FBI Veteran
Article
"I hope that people will understand that one of the things that the Nazi ideology did during the Holocaust was to dehumanize Jewish people," said Rabbi Menachem Sebbag
N.Y.C. Students Stage School Walkout Over COVID Concerns: 'We Don't Feel Safe'
Article
"It feels like pseudo education," said one of the hundreds of high school students who took part in the protest
Rolls-Royce CEO Claims COVID Deaths 'Quite Massively' Helped Sales: 'Life Can Be Short'
Article
The head of the luxury carmaker made the comments following Rolls-Royce's biggest sales year yet
'Tough' 2-Year-Old Boy Who Spent Half His Life in the Hospital Heads Home in Time for Christmas
Article
Casen Hazlewood was born at 26 weeks gestation in May 2019, and spent the next 154 days in the hospital
High School Football Star Steps Up for Siblings After Mom Dies of COVID: 'They Deserve the World'
Article
One day before his mother's life was taken by COVID, Avion Simon made her a promise: "I'm going to take care of your babies for you"
National Geographic's Famed 'Afghan Girl,' Now a Mom in Her 40s, Finds Refuge in Italy
Article
Italy's government has committed to helping Sharbat Gulah adjust to life in Rome
61 People 'Stranded' Inside British Pub with Oasis Cover Band for 3 Days Due to Blizzard
Article
Despite the inconvenience, everyone is reportedly "in really good spirits," and there's "plenty of beer available"
Princess Diana Called 'Often' Before My Mom Died of AIDS, Says Elizabeth Glaser's Son Jake
Video
"She was there for her as a friend and supportive voice," Jake Glaser, now 37, says of the sweet bond Princess Diana formed with the HIV/AIDS advocate
After Losing His Mom and Sister to AIDS, Jake Glaser Overcomes 'Survivor's Guilt' to Help Others
Video
Now 37, the son of HIV/AIDS activist Elizabeth Glaser and Starsky and Hutch actor Paul Michael Glaser is looking forward to starting a family of his own — and hopes to achieve the first AIDS-free generation
William Shatner's Family Tried Talking Him Out of Space Flight — But He Said 'Save Your Breath'
Article
Still, "There were moments when I thought, 'I wonder if maybe I am too old,' " the Star Trek icon, 90, tells PEOPLE of his history-making mission
William Shatner Calls Prince William's Criticism of Space Race 'Inane': 'I'm Surprised'
Article
"Of course you have to clean up the plastic in the ocean — it doesn't mean you can't work on getting industry off of the ground," the Star Trek icon tells PEOPLE
William Shatner Flies to Space, Becoming the Oldest Person to Ever Leave Earth: 'Life-Changing'
Video
The Star Trek icon, 90, is traveling to space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard vehicle
Watch Michelle Obama's Call with Inspiration4 to Celebrate Dr. Sian Proctor's Space History
Article
"You guys are representing what it means to be America," the former first lady tells Dr. Sian Proctor, the first Black woman to pilot a space mission
Inspiration4 Reveal They Felt the 'Overview Effect' in Space — What to Know About the Phenomenon
Article
"It was emotionally moving beyond what I thought it would be," civilian astronaut Chris Sembroski tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
Billionaire Jared Isaacman Made a Video for His Kids in Case SpaceX Mission Didn't Go as Planned
Article
Before celebrating their history-making mission, the Inspiration4 crew's family and friends faced the realities of space travel
Michelle Obama, Tom Cruise and Floating M&Ms: Inspiration4 Relive 'Amazing' SpaceX Journey
Article
In their first interview since returning to Earth, the world's first all-civilian space crew opens up to PEOPLE about their milestones — from launch to splashdown
