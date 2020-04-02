Nick Maslow

Nick Maslow is a Senior News Editor and the Human Interest Editor for PEOPLE Digital. After first joining the brand seven years ago, he's covered everything from SpaceX launches for PEOPLE to Broadway for ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY. A Hearst Journalism Award and Online Journalism Award-winning storyteller, Maslow began his career at 17, reporting for the teen section of his hometown newspaper, The Florida Today in Brevard County, before writing for local news outlets in Miami. His stories have documented the impact of child malnourishment in Kenya; the plight of the Roma people in Eastern Europe; the untold stories of LGBTQ elders in America; and the fight against HIV/AIDS. More recently, he created and launched PEOPLE's Real-Life Love, a digital series dedicated to sharing everyday folks' extraordinary love stories.