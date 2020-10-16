Nick Maslow with Janine Rubenstein
Céline Dion's Husband René Angélil Has Died 'After a Long and Courageous Battle Against Cancer'
Angélil, 73, died Thursday morning at his home in Las Vegas, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively
