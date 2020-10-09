Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Human Interest
Entertainment
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Coronavirus
Royals
Lifestyle
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Real Estate
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
PeopleTV
Shopping
Coupons
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Logout
Subscribe
Close
Explore PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
PEOPLE.com
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
Every Tiara Worn at a Royal Wedding
From Princess Beatrice to Meghan Markle
Read More
Next
See All the Celebs Taking RV Trips This Summer
Nothing says a family vacation like an RV
Read More
Next
The Sweetest Photos of Princes Harry with Diana
Princess Diana died when Harry was just 12 years old
Read More
Next
News
Previous
News
See all News
From Empty Streets to Virtual Weddings: What Life Has Looked Like During the Coronavirus Pandemic
It's looked — and felt — like a whole different world as we've been social distancing and attempting to keep each other safe
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Human Interest
Entertainment
Previous
Entertainment
See all Entertainment
Coyote Ugly Turns 20: Where Is the Cast Now?
Celebrity
TV
Movies
Music
Country
Awards
Sports
Theater
Books
Coronavirus
Royals
Lifestyle
Previous
Lifestyle
See all Lifestyle
Introducing ... PEOPLE's Products Worth the Hype
Style
Fashion
Beauty
Health
Parents
Home
Real Estate
Pets
Food
Shopping
Tech
PeopleTV
Shopping
Previous
Shopping
Coupons
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
More
Give a Gift Subscription
Premium
Login
Logout
Sweepstakes
Follow us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text:
212-479-1704
People.com
Nicholas Rice
Share
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE
Connect with Nicholas
twitter
NicholasARice
instagram
NicholasARice
Most Recent
Eddie Murphy’s
Coming to America
Sequel Heads To Amazon Due to COVID Uncertainty
Eddie Murphy’s
Coming to America
Sequel Heads To Amazon Due to COVID Uncertainty
The expected streaming premiere date for the film is scheduled for Dec. 18
Read More
Next
MTV Cribs
Reboot Announced with Celebrity Guests Caitlyn Jenner, JoJo Siwa & More
MTV Cribs
Reboot Announced with Celebrity Guests Caitlyn Jenner, JoJo Siwa & More
The show will also feature
Selling Sunset’s
Christine Quinn and
RuPaul’s Drag Race’s
Alyssa Edwards
Read More
Next
Elderly Dutch Woman with Cancer Becomes First to Die from a COVID-19 Reinfection
Elderly Dutch Woman with Cancer Becomes First to Die from a COVID-19 Reinfection
Researchers found the genetic makeup of the woman's two COVID-19 cases to be different
Read More
Next
Holly Marie Combs Addresses
Charmed
Reboot Criticism Following Sarah Jeffery’s Comments
Holly Marie Combs Addresses
Charmed
Reboot Criticism Following Sarah Jeffery’s Comments
Sarah Jeffery previously called Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan "sad" after their recent comments about the revival of their popular television series
Read More
Next
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on the End of
KUWTK
: 'We Were Not Even Supposed to Be on TV'
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on the End of
KUWTK
: 'We Were Not Even Supposed to Be on TV'
The Kardashian family announced that
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
will end in 2021, after being on air for 14 years
Read More
Next
Kraft Takes Down 'Send Noods' Campaign Following Social Media Backlash
Kraft Takes Down 'Send Noods' Campaign Following Social Media Backlash
The campaign was met with criticism from some Instagram users, who said the company "sexualized mac 'n' cheese"
Read More
Next
Calif. Postal Worker Helps a Man Who Accidentally Cut Himself with a Chainsaw: 'Everyday Hero'
Calif. Postal Worker Helps a Man Who Accidentally Cut Himself with a Chainsaw: 'Everyday Hero'
After the incident, Fernando Garcia purchased a new shirt and belt and continued serving his daily mail route
Drew Barrymore Tells Chloe Fineman She Hopes She'll Keep Impersonating Her on
SNL
: 'So Much Joy'
Drew Barrymore Tells Chloe Fineman She Hopes She'll Keep Impersonating Her on
SNL
: 'So Much Joy'
"I hope you'll keep doing this on the show," Drew Barrymore told Chloe Fineman of her impression
Chris Hemsworth Vacations in 'Paradise' with Family — Including Brothers Liam and Luke
Chris Hemsworth Vacations in 'Paradise' with Family — Including Brothers Liam and Luke
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Chris Evans' Nude Photo Leak: 'I'm Wondering If It Was Even Planned'
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Chris Evans' Nude Photo Leak: 'I'm Wondering If It Was Even Planned'
Everything to Know About Jeff Dye, the Comedian Seen Kissing Kristin Cavallari
Everything to Know About Jeff Dye, the Comedian Seen Kissing Kristin Cavallari
Selena Gomez Says She Struggled with COVID Pandemic at First: I 'Went Into a Bit of a Depression'
Selena Gomez Says She Struggled with COVID Pandemic at First: I 'Went Into a Bit of a Depression'
Tamera Mowry-Housley Wants to Film a
Twitches 3
Alongside Chloe x Halle: 'I Love Those Girls'
"I would love it," the actress tells PEOPLE. "I think that would be sick"
Close
Close
Previous
LeBron James Celebrates NBA Championship Win with a FaceTime Call to His Mother Gloria
Tamera Mowry-Housley Says Zumba Has Boosted Her Mental and Physical Health During the Pandemic
Tamera Mowry-Housley on
Sister, Sister's
Legacy: 'We Definitely Hit Gold With That'
Savannah Guthrie Shares Sweet and Positive Message Daughter Vale, 6, Typed on Her Computer
Gwen Stefani Says It's 'Pretty Cute' When People Mistakenly Call Blake Shelton Her Husband
Next
All Nicholas Rice
Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She Gets 'Paid to Get Naked on TV'
Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She Gets 'Paid to Get Naked on TV'
TV
//
October 09, 2020
Grandson of One of the First U.S. Presidents Dies at 95
Grandson of One of the First U.S. Presidents Dies at 95
Politics
//
October 08, 2020
Andy Cohen Looks Back at Son Ben's
WWHL
Cameos to Honor Him with 'Toddler Cuteness' Award
Andy Cohen Looks Back at Son Ben's
WWHL
Cameos to Honor Him with 'Toddler Cuteness' Award
Parents
//
October 08, 2020
Travis Scott Says He Is Raising Daughter Stormi to Know That She Can Do 'Anything a Man Can Do'
Travis Scott Says He Is Raising Daughter Stormi to Know That She Can Do 'Anything a Man Can Do'
Parents
//
October 08, 2020
Shawn Mendes 'Cannot Confirm Nor Deny' He Has an Upcoming Collab with Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes 'Cannot Confirm Nor Deny' He Has an Upcoming Collab with Justin Bieber
Music
//
October 07, 2020
More NFL Players from Titans, Patriots Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19
More NFL Players from Titans, Patriots Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19
Sports
//
October 07, 2020
Tom Hanks Goes West to Help a Young Girl Find Her Family in
News of the World
Trailer
Tom Hanks Goes West to Help a Young Girl Find Her Family in
News of the World
Trailer
Movies
//
October 07, 2020
Sutton Foster on Parenting amid the COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Some Days You're Gonna Suck'
Sutton Foster on Parenting amid the COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Some Days You're Gonna Suck'
Parents
//
October 07, 2020
Schitt’s Creek
Star Dan Levy Calls Out Comedy Central India for Censoring 'Gay Intimacy'
Schitt’s Creek
Star Dan Levy Calls Out Comedy Central India for Censoring 'Gay Intimacy'
TV
//
October 08, 2020
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates
The Morning Show
Resuming Production for Season 2: 'We Are Back'
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates
The Morning Show
Resuming Production for Season 2: 'We Are Back'
TV
//
October 07, 2020
DWTS
Crew Supports Tyra Banks After Show Elimination Misstep: 'This Was Not Tyra's Fault'
DWTS
Crew Supports Tyra Banks After Show Elimination Misstep: 'This Was Not Tyra's Fault'
TV
//
October 07, 2020
Sutton Foster Reflects on
Younger
as Series Creator Says Season 7 Will Be Its Last
Sutton Foster Reflects on
Younger
as Series Creator Says Season 7 Will Be Its Last
TV
//
October 06, 2020
Heather Dubrow and Husband Terry Are Building a House in Idaho: 'I Had This Lake House Fantasy'
Heather Dubrow and Husband Terry Are Building a House in Idaho: 'I Had This Lake House Fantasy'
Home
//
October 06, 2020
Warner Bros. Shuffles Release Schedule with The Batman Launching in 2022 and Matrix 4 Moves to 2021
Warner Bros. Shuffles Release Schedule, Will Move
The Batman
to 2022 and
Matrix 4
to 2021
Movies
//
October 06, 2020
Remember the Titans
Stars Talk About the Film's Relevance to the Black Lives Matter Movement
Remember the Titans
Stars Talk About the Film's Relevance to the Black Lives Matter Movement
Movies
//
October 06, 2020
Firefighters Rescue Window Washers from Dangling Scaffolding on 34-Story N.Y.C. Building
Firefighters Rescue Window Washers from Dangling Scaffolding on 34-Story N.Y.C. Building
Human Interest
//
October 06, 2020
Jenna Dewan Shares Adorable Snap of Her 6-Month-Old Son Callum: 'Focus on the Love'
Jenna Dewan Shares Adorable Snap of Her 6-Month-Old Son Callum: 'Focus on the Love'
Parents
//
October 05, 2020
Washington Football Team's Ron Rivera Says He Will Continue to Coach Through Cancer Treatments
Washington Football Team's Ron Rivera Says He Will Continue to Coach Through Cancer Treatments
Sports
//
October 05, 2020
Hocus Pocus
Was No. 2 at the Box Office This Weekend, Nearly 3 Decades After Original Release
Hocus Pocus
Was No. 2 at the Box Office This Weekend, Nearly 3 Decades After Original Release
Movies
//
October 05, 2020
Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral Cranberry Juice 'Dreams' TikTok Video
Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral Cranberry Juice 'Dreams' TikTok Video
Music
//
October 05, 2020
Carrie Underwood Celebrates National Boyfriend Day with Her Husband: 'He's Still My Boyfriend'
Carrie Underwood Celebrates National Boyfriend Day with Her Husband: 'He's Still My Boyfriend'
Country
//
October 05, 2020
Lana Del Rey Receives Backlash for Wearing a Mesh Face Mask During Book Signing Event with Fans
Lana Del Rey Receives Backlash for Wearing a Mesh Face Mask During Book Signing Event with Fans
Music
//
October 05, 2020
Over Half of Pet Owners Would Break Up if Their Pet Didn't Like Their Partner, Survey Finds
Over Half of Pet Owners Would Break Up if Their Pet Didn't Like Their Partner, Survey Finds
Pets
//
October 02, 2020
Elizabeth Hurley's 1st Modeling Job Came 'Out of the Blue' — and Now Her Son Follows Her Footsteps
Elizabeth Hurley's 1st Modeling Job Came 'Out of the Blue' — and Now Her Son Follows Her Footsteps
Style
//
October 02, 2020
Demi Lovato Drops 'OK Not to Be OK' Remix, First Music Video After Split from Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato Drops 'OK Not to Be OK' Remix, First Music Video After Split from Max Ehrich
Music
//
October 02, 2020
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://people.com
Close
View image
Nicholas Rice
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.