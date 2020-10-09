Nicholas Rice

PEOPLE
Connect with Nicholas

Most Recent

Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America Sequel Heads To Amazon Due to COVID Uncertainty

Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America Sequel Heads To Amazon Due to COVID Uncertainty

The expected streaming premiere date for the film is scheduled for Dec. 18
MTV Cribs Reboot Announced with Celebrity Guests Caitlyn Jenner, JoJo Siwa & More

MTV Cribs Reboot Announced with Celebrity Guests Caitlyn Jenner, JoJo Siwa & More

The show will also feature Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alyssa Edwards
Elderly Dutch Woman with Cancer Becomes First to Die from a COVID-19 Reinfection

Elderly Dutch Woman with Cancer Becomes First to Die from a COVID-19 Reinfection

Researchers found the genetic makeup of the woman's two COVID-19 cases to be different
Holly Marie Combs Addresses Charmed Reboot Criticism Following Sarah Jeffery’s Comments

Holly Marie Combs Addresses Charmed Reboot Criticism Following Sarah Jeffery’s Comments

Sarah Jeffery previously called Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan "sad" after their recent comments about the revival of their popular television series
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on the End of KUWTK: 'We Were Not Even Supposed to Be on TV'

Khloé Kardashian Reflects on the End of KUWTK: 'We Were Not Even Supposed to Be on TV'

The Kardashian family announced that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in 2021, after being on air for 14 years
Kraft Takes Down 'Send Noods' Campaign Following Social Media Backlash

Kraft Takes Down 'Send Noods' Campaign Following Social Media Backlash

The campaign was met with criticism from some Instagram users, who said the company "sexualized mac 'n' cheese"

Calif. Postal Worker Helps a Man Who Accidentally Cut Himself with a Chainsaw: 'Everyday Hero'

Calif. Postal Worker Helps a Man Who Accidentally Cut Himself with a Chainsaw: 'Everyday Hero'

After the incident, Fernando Garcia purchased a new shirt and belt and continued serving his daily mail route
Drew Barrymore Tells Chloe Fineman She Hopes She'll Keep Impersonating Her on SNL: 'So Much Joy'

Drew Barrymore Tells Chloe Fineman She Hopes She'll Keep Impersonating Her on SNL: 'So Much Joy'

"I hope you'll keep doing this on the show," Drew Barrymore told Chloe Fineman of her impression
Chris Hemsworth Vacations in 'Paradise' with Family — Including Brothers Liam and Luke

Chris Hemsworth Vacations in 'Paradise' with Family — Including Brothers Liam and Luke

Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Chris Evans' Nude Photo Leak: 'I'm Wondering If It Was Even Planned'

Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Chris Evans' Nude Photo Leak: 'I'm Wondering If It Was Even Planned'

Everything to Know About Jeff Dye, the Comedian Seen Kissing Kristin Cavallari

Everything to Know About Jeff Dye, the Comedian Seen Kissing Kristin Cavallari

Selena Gomez Says She Struggled with COVID Pandemic at First: I 'Went Into a Bit of a Depression'

Selena Gomez Says She Struggled with COVID Pandemic at First: I 'Went Into a Bit of a Depression'

Tamera Mowry-Housley Wants to Film a Twitches 3 Alongside Chloe x Halle: 'I Love Those Girls'

"I would love it," the actress tells PEOPLE. "I think that would be sick"

All Nicholas Rice

Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She Gets 'Paid to Get Naked on TV'

Emmy Rossum Claps Back at Internet Troll Who Says She Gets 'Paid to Get Naked on TV'

TV // October 09, 2020
Grandson of One of the First U.S. Presidents Dies at 95

Grandson of One of the First U.S. Presidents Dies at 95

Politics // October 08, 2020
Andy Cohen Looks Back at Son Ben's WWHL Cameos to Honor Him with 'Toddler Cuteness' Award

Andy Cohen Looks Back at Son Ben's WWHL Cameos to Honor Him with 'Toddler Cuteness' Award

Parents // October 08, 2020
Travis Scott Says He Is Raising Daughter Stormi to Know That She Can Do 'Anything a Man Can Do'

Travis Scott Says He Is Raising Daughter Stormi to Know That She Can Do 'Anything a Man Can Do'

Parents // October 08, 2020
Shawn Mendes 'Cannot Confirm Nor Deny' He Has an Upcoming Collab with Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes 'Cannot Confirm Nor Deny' He Has an Upcoming Collab with Justin Bieber

Music // October 07, 2020
More NFL Players from Titans, Patriots Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

More NFL Players from Titans, Patriots Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

Sports // October 07, 2020
Tom Hanks Goes West to Help a Young Girl Find Her Family in News of the World Trailer

Tom Hanks Goes West to Help a Young Girl Find Her Family in News of the World Trailer

Movies // October 07, 2020
Sutton Foster on Parenting amid the COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Some Days You're Gonna Suck'

Sutton Foster on Parenting amid the COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Some Days You're Gonna Suck'

Parents // October 07, 2020
Schitt’s Creek Star Dan Levy Calls Out Comedy Central India for Censoring 'Gay Intimacy'

Schitt’s Creek Star Dan Levy Calls Out Comedy Central India for Censoring 'Gay Intimacy'

TV // October 08, 2020
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates The Morning Show Resuming Production for Season 2: 'We Are Back'

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates The Morning Show Resuming Production for Season 2: 'We Are Back'

TV // October 07, 2020
DWTS Crew Supports Tyra Banks After Show Elimination Misstep: 'This Was Not Tyra's Fault'

DWTS Crew Supports Tyra Banks After Show Elimination Misstep: 'This Was Not Tyra's Fault'

TV // October 07, 2020
Sutton Foster Reflects on Younger as Series Creator Says Season 7 Will Be Its Last

Sutton Foster Reflects on Younger as Series Creator Says Season 7 Will Be Its Last

TV // October 06, 2020
Heather Dubrow and Husband Terry Are Building a House in Idaho: 'I Had This Lake House Fantasy'

Heather Dubrow and Husband Terry Are Building a House in Idaho: 'I Had This Lake House Fantasy'

Home // October 06, 2020
Warner Bros. Shuffles Release Schedule with The Batman Launching in 2022 and Matrix 4 Moves to 2021

Warner Bros. Shuffles Release Schedule, Will Move The Batman to 2022 and Matrix 4 to 2021

Movies // October 06, 2020
Remember the Titans Stars Talk About the Film's Relevance to the Black Lives Matter Movement

Remember the Titans Stars Talk About the Film's Relevance to the Black Lives Matter Movement

Movies // October 06, 2020
Firefighters Rescue Window Washers from Dangling Scaffolding on 34-Story N.Y.C. Building

Firefighters Rescue Window Washers from Dangling Scaffolding on 34-Story N.Y.C. Building

Human Interest // October 06, 2020
Jenna Dewan Shares Adorable Snap of Her 6-Month-Old Son Callum: 'Focus on the Love'

Jenna Dewan Shares Adorable Snap of Her 6-Month-Old Son Callum: 'Focus on the Love'

Parents // October 05, 2020
Washington Football Team's Ron Rivera Says He Will Continue to Coach Through Cancer Treatments

Washington Football Team's Ron Rivera Says He Will Continue to Coach Through Cancer Treatments

Sports // October 05, 2020
Hocus Pocus Was No. 2 at the Box Office This Weekend, Nearly 3 Decades After Original Release

Hocus Pocus Was No. 2 at the Box Office This Weekend, Nearly 3 Decades After Original Release

Movies // October 05, 2020
Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral Cranberry Juice 'Dreams' TikTok Video

Mick Fleetwood Recreates Viral Cranberry Juice 'Dreams' TikTok Video

Music // October 05, 2020
Carrie Underwood Celebrates National Boyfriend Day with Her Husband: 'He's Still My Boyfriend'

Carrie Underwood Celebrates National Boyfriend Day with Her Husband: 'He's Still My Boyfriend'

Country // October 05, 2020
Lana Del Rey Receives Backlash for Wearing a Mesh Face Mask During Book Signing Event with Fans

Lana Del Rey Receives Backlash for Wearing a Mesh Face Mask During Book Signing Event with Fans

Music // October 05, 2020
Over Half of Pet Owners Would Break Up if Their Pet Didn't Like Their Partner, Survey Finds

Over Half of Pet Owners Would Break Up if Their Pet Didn't Like Their Partner, Survey Finds

Pets // October 02, 2020
Elizabeth Hurley's 1st Modeling Job Came 'Out of the Blue' — and Now Her Son Follows Her Footsteps

Elizabeth Hurley's 1st Modeling Job Came 'Out of the Blue' — and Now Her Son Follows Her Footsteps

Style // October 02, 2020
Demi Lovato Drops 'OK Not to Be OK' Remix, First Music Video After Split from Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato Drops 'OK Not to Be OK' Remix, First Music Video After Split from Max Ehrich

Music // October 02, 2020
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com