Nancy Kruh

Nancy Kruh is a Nashville-based writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE Magazine. She has covered the country music scene almost exclusively for eight years, reporting from concerts, awards-show red carpets and No. 1 parties, as well as digging deep in interviews with both fan favorites and up-and-comers. She was lead writer-reporter for PEOPLE cover stories featuring Reba McEntire (2019) and Luke Bryan (2021) and reporter for the PEOPLE cover story featuring Naomi Judd (2022). A student of country music history, she's a 1,400-hour volunteer at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Before PEOPLE, Nancy worked for 25 years as a writer and editor at The Dallas Morning News, where she earned numerous state and national awards, mostly for her feature work. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and she also holds a master of arts degree from the University of Texas-Dallas.
Keith Whitley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Music Exec Joe Galante to Enter Country Music Hall of Fame
Article
Whitley's widow, Lorrie Morgan, celebrates the honor that arrives 33 years after his death: "He would be absolutely blown away if he were here today"
At Stirring Tribute to Mom Naomi Judd, Wynonna Announces Tour Will Go On: 'That's What She Would Want'
Video
Family, friends and fans fill Nashville's Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the life and career of The Judds matriarch
Walker Hayes Earns His Rite of Passage at Country's Mother Church: 'This Is a Huge Deal for Me'
Article
The "Fancy Like" phenom celebrates his long journey to stardom with a sellout show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium
A Day After Her Mother's Death, Wynonna Judd Tearfully Accepts Country's Highest Honor: 'My Heart's Broken'
Video
Accompanied by her sister Ashley Judd, the superstar singer describes her last moments with Naomi Judd as the mother-daughter duo is inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame
Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony to Go On Following Naomi Judd's Death, Wynonna Expected to Attend
Video
Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced that they lost their "beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness" in a statement on Saturday
BRELAND Dazzles with Help from Friends Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and More
Article
The rising star uses his magnetic powers to attract a star-studded bill for a one-of-a-kind benefit concert in Nashville
Lainey Wilson 'Sat in the Bathtub and Cried' the Morning After Her ACMs Win: 'Biggest Moment'
Video
The breakout star says she still gets "goosebumps" thinking about her big wins at the Las Vegas awards show
Cody Johnson Says His Song ''Til You Can't' Has Changed His Life: 'Gave Me a New Perspective'
Video
The Texan won two prizes, including male video of the year for the hit song, at the 2022 CMT Music Awards
Gabby Barrett Recalls Meeting 'Legend' Dolly Parton for First Time: 'A Little Nerve-Wracking!'
Video
The "I Hope" singer performed at the 2022 CMT Music Awards alongside husband Cade Foehner, her "calm in the storm"
At 2022 CMT Awards, Maddie Font Opens Up About the Stress of Tae Kerr's Rocky Road to Motherhood
Article
On the red carpet before winning group/duo video of the year, the Maddie & Tae partner talks about the difficulties of being solo on such a special night: "It's terrifying"
Walker Hayes' Jubilant CMT Awards Debut Is Also Bittersweet: 'That Twinge of a Little PTSD'
Article
The "Fancy Like" hitmaker remembers his first invitation, in 2018, to appear at the show, the same date that he and his wife lost their newborn daughter
Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Lady A, Maren Morris and More! Stars Shine at Nashville Radio Gathering
Article
New music and greatest hits abound at the annual Country Radio Seminar as artists work to wow broadcasters
Blake Shelton on How His Dad Set an 'Example' for Him as Stepfather to Gwen Stefani's Three Sons
Article
Blake Shelton opens up in an intimate interview about embracing his role as a stepfather to wife Gwen Stefani's three sons
Blake Shelton Talks Family: 'Every Day I've Fallen in Love with the Boys as Much as I Do with Gwen'
Video
In an intimate interview, the superstar Voice coach reveals how wife Gwen Stefani has influenced his life and why he's embraced his role as a stepfather to her three sons
At Opry Induction, Lauren Alaina Gets One More Big Surprise: 'You Play It, Garth, and We'll Sing It!'
Video
After shocking the "Getting Over Him" singer with an Opry invitation in December, Trisha Yearwood ushers Alaina into country's most hallowed institution with a little help from her superstar husband
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley 'Support Each Other on the Next Chapter' as Duo Celebrate Opening of FGL Museum Exhibit
Article
Proud of their decade of accomplishments, Tyler Hubbard says, "We're in an interesting phase right now. We get a new perspective on life"
Walker Hayes Goes on Tour with His Family of Eight: 'We Are Drinking from a Fire Hose of Joy!'
Article
For the first time, the "Fancy Like" singer is taking his wife, six children — and two dogs! — on his tour bus, and he couldn't be happier
Bring on the Joy! Monday Night's CMA Country Christmas Offers a Musical Feast: Everything to Know
Article
Hosts Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett welcome Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Brett Eldredge, the Pistol Annies and more to the annual TV special
Call Him 'Mr. Christmas'! Brett Eldredge Embraces His Holiday Music Role: 'It Is My Full Passion'
Article
For the country crooner, it's the most wonderful time of the year as he follows up his second holiday album with another popular edition of his "Glow Live" tour
Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Alan Jackson and More Sing for the New Hall of Fame Class
Article
Hank Williams Jr., Marty Stuart and songwriter Dean Dillon receive country music's highest honor during an induction ceremony Sunday in Nashville
On Nashville's Most Hallowed Stage, Garth Brooks Stokes Talk of an Upcoming Concert Residency
Video
Accompanied by just his guitar, the superstar entertains two nights at Ryman Auditorium with over 50 songs and storytelling about his celebrated career
It's Beginning to Sound a Lot Like Christmas! Country Stars Offer Gifts of Music with These New Albums and EPs
Gallery
Brett Eldredge, Brett Young, the Pistol Annies and Cody Johnson are among the artists bringing the holiday cheer with brand-new songs and new versions of beloved classics
Luke Bryan Goes Goofy, Carly Pearce Gets Floored and 8 Other Things You Missed on the 2021 CMA Awards
Article
Sing-alongs, hugfests and Morgan Wallen protests: What the TV cameras failed to capture in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena during "Country's Biggest Night"
Garth Brooks Puts the Spotlight on His Friend and Hero Charley Pride: 'Just Gifted Beyond Belief'
Video
Through words and song, the fellow country legend lends his voice to celebrating the life and music of the late groundbreaking singer and honors him with an RIAA award
Lady A Lace Their New Album with Personal Growth: 'It'll Be a Record We Never Forget'
Article
Bandmates Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood leaned on each other during their long months of "forced stillness" to create "the most vulnerable and honest record we've ever made"
