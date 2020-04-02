Nancy Kruh

Nancy Kruh is a Nashville-based writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE Magazine. She has covered the country music scene almost exclusively for eight years, reporting from concerts, awards-show red carpets and No. 1 parties, as well as digging deep in interviews with both fan favorites and up-and-comers. She was lead writer-reporter for PEOPLE cover stories featuring Reba McEntire (2019) and Luke Bryan (2021) and reporter for the PEOPLE cover story featuring Naomi Judd (2022). A student of country music history, she's a 1,400-hour volunteer at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.



Before PEOPLE, Nancy worked for 25 years as a writer and editor at The Dallas Morning News, where she earned numerous state and national awards, mostly for her feature work. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and she also holds a master of arts degree from the University of Texas-Dallas.