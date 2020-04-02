Morgan M. Evans
Leslie Odom Jr., Pregnant Wife Nicolette Approve Early 'Holiday Cheer': 'We All Deserve' the 'Joy'
Article
In addition to celebrating their baby on the way, the soon-to-be family of four has teamed up with Carter's to help spread holiday cheer to families
RHOP: Ashley Darby Cries About Being Away from Son and Husband During Cast Trip to Portugal
Video
On Sunday's episode, the Housewives wondered if Ashley Darby was worried about her husband Michael Darby being alone at home
Ciara Shares How She and Russell Wilson Are Teaching Their Kids to Give Back: 'Lead By Example'
Video
In partnership with Amazon Home, Ciara helped redecorate a Seattle pediatric nurse's house, which had been destroyed in a flood — and shares how that philanthropic streak will be passed on to her kids
Alexandra Daddario Says Working on Pandemic Thriller Songbird amid COVID Times 'Was Surreal'
Article
The Michael Bay-produced thriller, set two years into the future, also stars Demi Moore, Craig Robinson and KJ Apa
Sutton Stracke Calls RHOBH a 'Roller Coaster Ride' but Hopes for Another Season: 'I'd Love It'
Video
"You get off the ride and you want to go back on it," the Bravo star says of her first season on the series
Sutton Stracke Reflects on Best RHOBH Style Moments: 'In Rome, I Couldn’t Stop Staring at Erica'
Video
The RHOBH star is currently celebrating the first anniversary of her boutique, The Sutton Concept, which she calls "a dream come true"
Costume Designer Ruth Carter Recalls the First Time She Saw Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther Suit
Video
"When he put on the suit and the helmet went on, it was like magic," the Black Panther designer said following one of Chadwick Boseman's first fittings
Janelle Monáe Says Antebellum 'Shines Light' on 'Horrific' Experiences Black Women Have Faced
Article
"I don't think it should be Black women's jobs to be superheroes," Janelle Monáe said during a conversation with Meredith's :BLACKPRINT
Bill Rancic Says Wife Giuliana's Coronavirus Symptoms Were Less Severe than His: 'She's Strong'
Video
In an exclusive clip from The Doctors, Bill Rancic talks about his symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19
DWTS Contestant Jeannie Mai Jokes Her Dancing Skills Are Limited to 'the Electric Slide'
Video
"Just let me get through the first week," The Real co-host says of her upcoming Dancing with the Stars appearance
Kimora Lee Simmons Launches Baby Phat Beauty with Daughters Ming and Aoki: 'It's Old Meets New'
Video
"This is the retro brand that's reborn looking through the eyes of young people like Ming and Aoki," Kimora Lee Simmons says of the extension of her iconic label
10 Hurricane Katrina Survivors Reveal Storm's Impact on Their Lives & New Orleans 15 Years Later
Article
On the 15th anniversary of the storm's impact, New Orleans is "so surreal because so much has changed — and at the same time, nothing has," writes one survivor
Tia Mowry Says Daughter Cairo, 2, Sometimes Mistakes Aunt Tamera for Mom: 'She Thinks It's Me'
Article
"That's what it's like having a twin in the family," Tia Mowry-Hardrict tells PEOPLE
Tia Mowry Shares Her Go-To Quarantine Meals and Tricks for Keeping It Fresh in the Kitchen
Article
The Family Reunion star is serving up some of her favorite recipes in a new Instagram series with Ocean Spray
Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney on Her New Podcast and How She Supports Black Lives Matter
Video
The reality star tells PEOPLE she wants to "dig a little deeper" with the guests on her podcast, You're Gonna Love Me
Elaine Welteroth Details the 'Visible' Impact of Racism in the Fashion and Beauty Industry
Article
PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
Kandi Burruss' Interior Designers Say the Star Gave 'Creative Freedom': She 'Likes the Reveal'
Article
The Real Housewives cast member's karaoke room in her Atlanta home features electric purple walls, a mirrored ceiling and a standing rose gold microphone
Taylor Swift Fans Think Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Secretly Co-Wrote Two Songs on New Folklore Album
Video
The songstress' eighth studio album, Folklore, is out now
Tia Mowry Remembers Naya Rivera as an 'Always Dependable' Friend: 'A Beautiful Spirit'
Video
"No matter how young she was, no matter how busy she was, no matter how successful she was, she was just always just very giving, very loving of her time," Tia Mowry-Hardrict said of Naya Rivera
Tia Mowry Reveals How She's Keeping Her Family 'Optimistic' amid 'Challenging' Quarantine Times
Article
"There've been a lot of hurdles, but we are getting through it," Tia Mowry-Hardrict says
United Negro College Fund President on How to Support Black Students in the Pandemic and Beyond
Article
PEOPLE’s Voices from the Fight Against Racism will amplify Black perspectives on the push for equality and justice
The Black in Fashion Council Founders on Creating an 'Accountability Culture' in the Industry
Article
"We want those who come up behind us to have different and better experiences and to see themselves fully represented in a real way," says Lindsay Peoples Wagner, who co-founded the BIFC alongside fellow industry tastemaker Sandrine Charles
Ryan Tedder's CBD-Infused Sparkling Water Brand Launches Capsule Collection with Louis the Child
Article
The OneRepublic frontman created the CBD-infused bubbly beverage in 2018
Premier League Teams Wear Black Lives Matter Uniforms as the Season Starts After COVID-19 Hiatus
Article
The English Premier League uniforms also feature a Black Lives Matter badge on the sleeve
Hannah Bronfman Says She Is 'Grateful' for Her Natural Hair in Moving Post About Discrimination
Article
"Our curls, our kinks, our braids, are so beautiful," the HBFIT founder and influencer said
