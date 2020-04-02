Michele Corriston

The making of the 1998-2004 HBO hit about four fashionable New York City friends — now set for an HBO Max revival — wasn't all sunshine and Cosmos
Proper offers one-on-one "sleep coaching" via Zoom and the choice of five natural supplements
NeNe Leakes was among RHOA's original cast when it premiered in 2008
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Vanessa Grimaldi reveals that Josh Wolfe popped the question atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City
The Television Academy finally showed some love to two often overlooked actors in their final seasons: The Good Place's D'Arcy Darden and Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy
Styles' new story for the meditation app is called "Dream With Me," and three PEOPLE editors did just that
The actress was reported missing Wednesday after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California
The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were virtually hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond
Kirsten Storms, Phillip Rhys and Gregory Smith discuss the making of the 1999 TV movie, exclusively with PEOPLE
On the third and final part of the Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion, the cast addressed Jax Taylor's comments suggesting he has mental health issues
Loni Love writes about the scary incident in her memoir, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To (available June 23)
Loni Love's memoir, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To, hits shelves June 23
Lala Kent says there was "a lot of legal stuff going on"
"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," Becca Kufrin said, adding that she does not agree with his take on the issue of police brutality
In He's Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even and Get Over It, Kristen Doute reexamines all of her past relationships with a wittier, wiser eye
"If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn't matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job," Lisa Vanderpump told her staff
Jaime King and Kyle Newman will share temporary joint legal custody of their two sons until their next court hearing, according to court documents
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler filed for divorce in April
"Something is wrong with me — I was at Home Depot buying flowers, and I'm breaking down crying on aisle eight," Jax Taylor tells Tom Sandoval
"What I'm afraid of is if my wife is gonna be like, 'Do I not make you happy?' And that's not the case at all," says Jax Taylor
"I'm not cold-blooded. I feel like he actually spent time thinking about the things he's said and done, so I accept it," she says
Tom Schwartz had some explaining to due before tying the knot (officially this time) with Katie Maloney in Las Vegas
The host of The Real and rapper/philanthropist confirmed their romance last August
Tom Schwartz erupts when Katie Maloney-Schwartz fails to see the humor in a high-stakes prank at Jax Taylor's birthday party
Try The Lion in Your Living Room, Blackfish and Grizzly Man for the animals and Wild, Wild Country, Tickled and The Imposter to scratch that true-crime itch
