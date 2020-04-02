Michele Corriston
Sex and the City: Not So Glamorous Behind-the-Scenes Secrets
Gallery
The making of the 1998-2004 HBO hit about four fashionable New York City friends — now set for an HBO Max revival — wasn't all sunshine and Cosmos
We Tried It: I Worked with a 'Coach' to Get Better Sleep
Article
Proper offers one-on-one "sleep coaching" via Zoom and the choice of five natural supplements
NeNe Leakes Is Not Returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Article
NeNe Leakes was among RHOA's original cast when it premiered in 2008
The Bachelor Star Vanessa Grimaldi Is Engaged to Josh Wolfe
Video
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Vanessa Grimaldi reveals that Josh Wolfe popped the question atop the Saint-Louis Gate in Quebec City
Emmy Nominations Snubs and Surprises, from Brad Pitt's SNL Nod to Reese Witherspoon's Shut-Out
Video
The Television Academy finally showed some love to two often overlooked actors in their final seasons: The Good Place's D'Arcy Darden and Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy
We Tried It: Harry Styles' Sexy Sleep Story on Calm
Article
Styles' new story for the meditation app is called "Dream With Me," and three PEOPLE editors did just that
Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead at 33 After Disappearing on Boating Trip with 4-Year-Old Son
Video
The actress was reported missing Wednesday after a trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California
Daytime Emmys 2020: See All the Winners
Article
The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were virtually hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond
Zoom, Zoom, Zoom! Watch the Cast of Disney Channel's Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Reunite
Video
Kirsten Storms, Phillip Rhys and Gregory Smith discuss the making of the 1999 TV movie, exclusively with PEOPLE
Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent Says Fiancé Paid for a Therapy Session That Jax Taylor Bailed on
Article
On the third and final part of the Vanderpump Rules season 8 reunion, the cast addressed Jax Taylor's comments suggesting he has mental health issues
The Real's Loni Love Was Arrested over a Soda by a White Cop: 'It Taught Me a Lot'
Video
Loni Love writes about the scary incident in her memoir,  I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To (available June 23)
The Real's Loni Love Gets Candid About Her Path to Success: 'This Is My American Story'
Article
Loni Love's memoir, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To, hits shelves June 23
Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Lala Kent Explains Why Her Feud with 50 Cent Wasn't on the Show
Video
Lala Kent says there was "a lot of legal stuff going on"
Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Says She Disagrees with Garrett Yrigoyen's 'Tone-Deaf' Support of Cops
Video
"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," Becca Kufrin said, adding that she does not agree with his take on the issue of police brutality
Vanderpump Rules' Kristen Doute Reclaims Being 'Crazy' in Dating Book: 'Every Woman Can Relate'
Article
In He's Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even and Get Over It, Kristen Doute reexamines all of her past relationships with a wittier, wiser eye
Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Explains Why She Didn't Fire Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni for Racist Tweets
Video
"If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn't matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job," Lisa Vanderpump told her staff
Jaime King Accuses Kyle Newman of Abuse & Withholding Sons as He Claims She Is 'Chronic Drug Addict'
Article
Jaime King and Kyle Newman will share temporary joint legal custody of their two sons until their next court hearing, according to court documents
Kristin Cavallari Announces End of E! Reality Show Very Cavallari After 3 Seasons
Video
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler filed for divorce in April
Vanderpump Rules Finale: Jax Taylor Compares His Anger Issues to Being 'Handicapped'
Article
"Something is wrong with me — I was at Home Depot buying flowers, and I'm breaking down crying on aisle eight," Jax Taylor tells Tom Sandoval
Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor Says Wife Brittany Thinks He's Cheating, Admits He's 'Not Happy'
Video
"What I'm afraid of is if my wife is gonna be like, 'Do I not make you happy?' And that's not the case at all," says Jax Taylor
Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney-Schwartz Forgives James Kennedy for Body-Shaming Her
Article
"I'm not cold-blooded. I feel like he actually spent time thinking about the things he's said and done, so I accept it," she says
Vanderpump Rules: Katie Maloney Finds a Woman's Bra in Tom Schwartz's Suitcase Before Wedding
Article
Tom Schwartz had some explaining to due before tying the knot (officially this time) with Katie Maloney in Las Vegas
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged! Inside Their 'Quarantine Date Night' Proposal
Video
The host of The Real and rapper/philanthropist confirmed their romance last August
Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz Calls Wife Katie Maloney 'Gross,' an 'Idiot' at House Party
Video
Tom Schwartz erupts when Katie Maloney-Schwartz fails to see the humor in a high-stakes prank at Jax Taylor's birthday party
Finished Tiger King on Netflix? 6 Compelling Documentaries to Watch Next
Article
Try The Lion in Your Living Room, Blackfish and Grizzly Man for the animals and Wild, Wild Country, Tickled and The Imposter to scratch that true-crime itch
