Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.
Jason Momoa and Eiza González Break Up After Months of Dating: They're 'Very Different People' (Source)
Article
PEOPLE confirmed last month that Jason Momoa and Eiza González had been in an exclusive relationship since February
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are 'Very Serious,' Says Source: 'They're Super Happy'
Article
"It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," a source tells PEOPLE of Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Want a Short Engagement: 'We're Ready for That Next Chapter'
Article
The Dancing with the Stars judge popped the question to Erbert by decorating their home with candles, florals and white rose petals
Derek Hough Knew He Was Ready to Propose When Calling Hayley Erbert His Girlfriend 'Felt Really Wrong'
Article
The Dancing with the Stars judge and Erbert got engaged on May 30 after dating for seven years
Derek Hough Details the 'Covert Op' — Including a Helicopter! — He Set Up to Propose to Hayley Erbert
Article
The Dancing with the Stars judge surprised his partner of seven years with an intimate proposal at the couple's favorite place — their home
Inside the Jonas Brothers' Epic Las Vegas Takeover, from a Surprise Lyric Change to Sweet Shoutouts
Video
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kicked off their Sin City residency on Friday night, delighting fans with throwback hits like "Year 3000" and "Much Better"
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Are Engaged: 'The Beginning of Forever'
Article
Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events exclusively tells PEOPLE the former Dancing with the Stars pro's proposal to Erbert "was everything — such a special, beautiful moment and just so them"
Mark Hoppus and Wife Skye Share Romantic Photos from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Article
A year after his cancer diagnosis, Hoppus and his clothing designer wife shared a kiss in Portofino while celebrating his Blink-182 bandmate's wedding to Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show Off PDA (and Mr. and Mrs. Jackets!) at Wedding Reception
Video
Kardashian — who changed into a black lace mini dress — kissed and slow-danced with Barker at the intimate reception
Jason Momoa, Eiza González Taking Romance 'Seriously' but 'Not Going to Rush into Anything': Source
Article
"They're both just seeing where it goes," a source tells PEOPLE
Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Are 'Officially Over': Source
Article
The Euphoria actress and The Daily Show host began dating in 2020
Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Emotional BBMAs Performance to 'Wife' Megan Fox and Their 'Unborn Child'
Video
The singer sparked speculation the couple have tied the knot — and dedicated a portion of his performance to "our unborn child" — at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married: Source
Video
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October 2021 after less than a year of dating
Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza González After Lisa Bonet Breakup: 'He Cares About Her,' Says Source
Article
"He's in a great place, working on Fast X," a source tells PEOPLE of Jason Momoa, who is dating Eiza González after his split from Lisa Bonet
Simu Liu on How He Made Peace with His Parents After Childhood Trauma: 'We've Come So Far'
Article
The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star opens up about healing his relationship with his parents after a lifetime of living in the shadows of their expectations
Randy Jackson Reveals How He's Maintained 100 Lb. Weight Loss 18 Years After Gastric Bypass Surgery
Article
The Name That Tune band leader and Unify Health co-founder opens up about his health journey and why he's feeling better than ever at 65
Country Queen Naomi Judd Was a 'Powerhouse' Defined by Her Compassion and 'Witty' Humor, Say Friends
Video
Judd's friends and collaborators — including Ann Wilson, Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely and Paul Overstreet — pay tribute to the music legend in this week's PEOPLE cover story
Amanda Bynes 'Left' Home During Argument with Fiancé 'Before the Situation Escalated,' Says Lawyer
Article
Amanda Bynes said in a video that Paul Michael's "behavior is alarming and I'm afraid of what he'll do," and he said on Instagram that he didn't know "what ... she's talking about"
Olivia Wilde Was Served Legal Papers from Jason Sudeikis in Middle of CinemaCon Presentation
Video
Wilde and Sudeikis, who ended their relationship in 2020 after a seven-year engagement, share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5
Allison Janney and Octavia Spencer Went from Crushing on the 'Same Guy' to BFFs: 'We Liked Each Other Better!'
Video
The award-winning stars open up about their long-lasting friendship in PEOPLE's The Beautiful Issue
Amanda Bynes Drops New Song 'Diamonds' with Fiancé Paul Michael: 'She Had a Lot of Fun Recording'
Article
Bynes' lawyer David Esquibias tells PEOPLE exclusively the fashion student recorded the track earlier on in the pandemic
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Married! All About Their Palm Beach Wedding
Video
From David Beckham's touching speech to the bride's dress change, all the details inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding day
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Were 'Very Happy' and 'Sneaking Kisses' During Pre-Wedding Party: Source
Video
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged in July 2020, after first making their relationship public that January
Shanna Moakler Congratulates Ex Travis Barker After His Surprise Wedding to Kourtney Kardashian
Video
Moakler was married to Barker from 2004 to 2008 and shares two children with the Blink-182 drummer: daughter Alabama, 16, and son Landon, 18
See Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Private Relationship Through the Years
Gallery
From their early days of dating to growing their family, the superstar couple has managed to keep their marriage strong through the ups and downs
