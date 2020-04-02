Melody Chiu

Jason Momoa and Eiza González Break Up After Months of Dating: They're 'Very Different People' (Source)
PEOPLE confirmed last month that Jason Momoa and Eiza González had been in an exclusive relationship since February
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are 'Very Serious,' Says Source: 'They're Super Happy'
"It's been very cool for Rebel's friends to see her this secure with someone," a source tells PEOPLE of Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma
The Dancing with the Stars judge popped the question to Erbert by decorating their home with candles, florals and white rose petals
Derek Hough Knew He Was Ready to Propose When Calling Hayley Erbert His Girlfriend 'Felt Really Wrong'
The Dancing with the Stars judge and Erbert got engaged on May 30 after dating for seven years
Derek Hough Details the 'Covert Op' — Including a Helicopter! — He Set Up to Propose to Hayley Erbert
The Dancing with the Stars judge surprised his partner of seven years with an intimate proposal at the couple's favorite place — their home
Inside the Jonas Brothers' Epic Las Vegas Takeover, from a Surprise Lyric Change to Sweet Shoutouts
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kicked off their Sin City residency on Friday night, delighting fans with throwback hits like "Year 3000" and "Much Better"
Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events exclusively tells PEOPLE the former Dancing with the Stars pro's proposal to Erbert "was everything — such a special, beautiful moment and just so them"
Mark Hoppus and Wife Skye Share Romantic Photos from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
A year after his cancer diagnosis, Hoppus and his clothing designer wife shared a kiss in Portofino while celebrating his Blink-182 bandmate's wedding to Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show Off PDA (and Mr. and Mrs. Jackets!) at Wedding Reception
Kardashian — who changed into a black lace mini dress — kissed and slow-danced with Barker at the intimate reception